Union County
State Police At Milton DUI crash
• 4:58 p.m. Jan. 10 along I-80 eastbound, White Deer Township.
Troopers said a 2019 Hyundai Sonata crashed and Charles Shaffer, 56, of Lock Haven, was arrested for DUI. Dust-off cans were found inside the vehicle, it was noted, and Shaffer was charged with DUI and traffic-related offenses.
State Police At Montoursville 1-vehicle crash
• 2:19 a.m. Sunday along Route 15, Gregg Township.
A southbound 2009 Nissan Altima was traveling at a high rate of speed, with no headlights on, and failed to stop for a police vehicle, troopers from Montoursville reported. The vehicle went east, across northbound lanes, left the roadway, crashed into a traffic island, continued southeast across the island, and into Commerce Parkway, where it crashed into a second island, then continued southeast through a grassy area, into a wooded area and crashed into a tree. The driver, Khalil R. Saunders, 22, of Wilkes-Barre, and passenger Nasier D. Robinson, 19, of Wilkes-Barre, were not belted and both fled on foot before being apprehended by police. South Williamsport officers are handling charges. Troopers were assisted by police from South Williamsport, Muncy, and Old Lycoming Township.
Northumberland County
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton DUI
• 1:33 a.m. Feb. 3 in the 100 block of South Front Street, Milton.
Brian Abear, 28, of 90 Maze Lane, Winfield, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts) and driving while operating privilege is suspended. A vehicle driven by Abear was stopped when police noticed it traveling with a flat tire. He allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .118%. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. March 4.
DUI
• 1:32 a.m. March 16, 2019, at Filbert and Race streets, Milton.
Joel Santiago, of 751 Mahoning St., Apt. 71, Milton, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts) and driving while operating privilege is suspended. A vehicle driven by Santiago was stopped after police noticed a headlight not working. He allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .110%. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. March 4.
DUI
• 2:35 a.m. Jan. 18 and Arch and Mahoning streets, Milton.
Brett Bartlett, 24, of 1510 Turbot Ave., Watsontown, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), and exhaust systems and mufflers. A vehicle driven by Bartlett was stopped after police noticed it had an exhaust pipe dragging on the roadway. He allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .242%. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. April 1.
Possession
• 5:30 p.m. Jan. 15 at Walnut and Arch streets, Milton.
Kyle Zimmerman, 35, of 1012 N. Font St., Milton, has been charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia. A vehicle driven by Zimmerman was stopped by police for having an inoperable headlight. During the stop, police detected an odor of marijuana and called Watsontown Police Department K-9 Mariska, who alerted to drugs in the vehicle. Zimmerman was allegedly found to be in possession of a silver grinder with suspected marijuana residue and a glass smoking pipe with suspected residue. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. March 4.
Fleeing or attempting to elude
• 11:44 p.m. Feb. 1 beginning in the 1500 block of Susquehanna Trail, Point Township.
Brett Conrad, 22, of 2 Pennsylvania Ave., suite B, Selinsgrove, has been charged with fleeing or attempting to elude, reckless driving, driving without lights, no passing zones, driving on right side of roadway, driving vehicle at safe speed and careless driving. Police noticed a vehicle driven by Conrad illegally passing another vehicle and accelerating at a high rate of speed along Route 147. Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but lost sight of it it after it turned onto Housels Run Road. The vehicle was soon found crashed into a guardrail. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. March 18.
Retail theft.
• Eight different occasions between Dec. 14 and Jan. 29 at Weis Markets, 555 Mahoning St., Milton.
Monica Brubaker, 33, of 2814 Sunrise Road, Lewisburg, has been charged with retail theft. On eight different occasions, police said Brubaker used a UPC code of lesser value while scanning groceries while checking out, depriving the store out of $671.70. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. March 25.
Bad checks
• 3:48 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Lear East Showroom, 59 N. Industrial Park Road, Milton.
David Walter, 49, of 1908 Jefferson St., Lewisburg, has been charged with bad checks. The charges were filed after a check issued for $1,355.74 for a truck bed accessory, floor liner and installation was returned for having insufficient funds in the account, police said. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. March 25.
State Police At Stonington DUI
• 1:56 a.m. Feb. 9 along North Vine and Mount Carmel streets, Shamokin.
A 1988 Chevrolet Caprice was stopped and William Groom, 34, of Coal Township, arrested for DUI, troopers reported.
DUI
• Sunday in the 200 block of West Fifth Street, Mount Carmel.
A 30-year-old Mount Carmel woman was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and later released, troopers reported.
DUI crash
• 11:57 p.m. Jan. 25 at 323 East Drive, Upper Augusta Township.
A 2020 Cadillac crashed, and police responded. Ann Shilo, 71, of Northumberland, was arrested for DUI, police said.
1-vehicle crash
• 4:11 p.m. Thursday along South Main Street, south of Chestnut Street, Herndon.
A 2000 Ford Focus driven by Ronald R. Inkrote, 70, of Herndon, was traveling north when it crossed into the southbound lane, then struck a concrete retaining wall, police said. Inkrote was belted and was not injured.
Missing persons found
• 9 p.m. Saturday along Chestnut Street, Kulpmont.
Two boys were reported missing, located and returned to their residence, troopers reported.
Drug possession
• 2:22 a.m. Jan. 27 along West Arch and North Diamond streets, Shamokin.
According to troopers, a 1998 Nissan Maxima was stopped and Weselley Markwith, 36, of Shamokin, arrested for DUI and possession. Johnathan Grove, 32, of Coal Township, and Akeem Gregory, 30, of Shamokin, were arrested for possession, it was noted.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove 1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 12:43 p.m. Friday along Route 35, west of Old Road, Perry Township.
A 2008 Chevrolet Malibu driven by David W. Messimer, 82, of Millerstown, was traveling west when it swerved off the south side of the roadway, struck an embankment and became disabled, troopers noted. Messimer was note belted and was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with a possible injury.
1-vehicle crash
• 1:04 a.m. Sunday along Paxtonville Road, Franklin Township.
A westbound 2009 Ford Econoline driven by Christopher H. Huepenbecker, 24, of Selinsgrove, went off the south berm and into a utility pole when Huepenbecker fell asleep, troopers said. He was belted and was not injured.
Harassment
• 7:56 p.m. Sunday at 848 Three Rivers Road, Spring Township.
Troopers said Andy Catherman, 46, and a 16-year-old boy, both of Beaver Springs, were cited following a verbal altercation which turned physical.
Theft of lost/mislaid property
• 7 p.m. Saturday at Target, 501 Marketplace Blvd., Monroe Township.
A red wallet belonging to Jasmine Kulik, 33, of Kulpmont, was left in a cart, troopers said. The wallet has yet to be turned into officials and is believed to have been stolen. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Retail theft
• 12:19 p.m. Feb. 19 at Boscov’s, 1 Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive, Monroe Township.
Dorothy Westveer, 35, of Selinsgrove, allegedly took jeans valued at $176 and miscellaneous shirts valued at $180, without making an attempt to pay.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville Hit and run
• 10:26 p.m. Friday along Confair Lane, Lewis Township.
An unknown vehicle struck the driver’s side door of a legally parked 2008 Volvo V70, troopers reported, then fled the scene.
Forgery
• 4:45 p.m. Jan. 16 along West Fourth Street, Williamsport.
Troopers are investigating the alleged theft of $2,950 from a 17-year-old Williamsport girl.
Retail theft
• 9:41 p.m. Friday at Sheetz, 330 Westminster Drive, Loyalsock Township.
Amber Kress, 35, was taken into custody and charged with retail theft and harassment. She allegedly stole various candies valued at $1.72, $1.79, $2.79, $3.59, $2.19, $2.29, $1.89, $2.69, $2.79 and $2.19.
Drug possession
• 1:13 p.m. Sunday along East Third Street and Clayton Avenue, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers stopped a 2007 Chrysler and arrested Wesley Miller, 27, of Williamsport, when paraphernalia and cocaine was found, police reported.
Theft
• Between 3:36 p.m. Jan. 21 and 3:30 p.m. Friday along Leader Drive, Loyalsock Township.
A X-Box valued at $270, X-Box headset valued at $99, Battlefield game valued at 455, Grand Theft Auto valued at $55, X-Box controller valued at $30, rubber shock absorber valued at $10 and Call of Duty valued at $55 were stolen from a 28-year-old Loyasock man, troopers reported. An investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.