Union County
District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Summary trials
• Summary allegations of purchase alcoholic beverage by a minor and carry false identification card (minor) filed against Malcolm M. Sturgis, 19, of Lewisburg, were dismissed.
• Lonnie A. Reigle, 26, of Mifflinburg, entered a guilty plea to operating vehicle without financial responsibility, a summary charge.
• Granite B. Wirth, 21, of Milton entered a guilty plea to a summary count of failure to carry license.
• Summary allegations of scatter rubbish upon land, stream, etc. and purchase alcoholic beverage by a minor filed against Matthew J., Saker, 21, of Lewisburg , were dismissed.
• A summary allegation of purchase etc. alcoholic beverage by a minor filed against John P. Cole, 19, of Lewisburg, was dismissed.
DUI
• 3:25 a.m. Feb. 16, Route 15 south, Kelly Township.
Troopers pulled over a 2014 Chevy Cruze driven by Adam K. Malafi, 19, of Dornsife, for allegedly traveling in the left lane for two miles while the right lane was open and at an unsafe speed. An investigation discovered what was believed to be marijuana and paraphernalia in the vehicle. Malafi also allegedly had bloodshot eyes with dilated pupils and was taken to Evangelical Community Hospital for a blood draw. Based on results, he was charged with misdemeanor counts of DUI alcohol or controlled substances, controlled substance, drug, device and cosmetic Act, prohibited acts and penalites. Summary allegations including purchase, consumption, possession or transportation of liquor, malt or brewed beverages were also filed.
DUI
• 2:35 a.m. Feb 15, JPM Road near Moores School Road, Kelly Township.
Troopers stopped a Toyota SW driven by Secilly S. Shive, 35, of Mifflinburg after observing it moving erratically along the highway. After allegedly observing a moderate odor of alcohol on Shive’s breath and a field sobriety test, she was taken to Evangelical Community Hospital for a blood draw. Results allegedly indicated a blood alochol content of .087%. Shive was charged with two misdemeanor counts of DUI alcohol or controlled substance and summary allegations including drivers required to be licensed.
Retail theft
• Dec. 31 to Feb. 22, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township.
Troopers were summoned by Walmart asset protection personnel who alleged that Betty A. Foster, 62, of Millmont, was observed on video undercharging or not scanning items on several dates. Items included a vacuum, food and household items allegedly totaling $450 in value. Foster was charged with misdemeanor retail theft and receiving stolen property.
State Police At Milton 1-vehicle crash
• 7:11 p.m. Sunday along Milroy Road, east of Noll Star Lane, White Deer Township.
A northbound 2009 Subaru Forester driven by Kurt R. Wands Sr., 58, of New Columbia, veered south after a left curve, left the roadway and overturned onto its roof, troopers reported. Wands was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Harassment
• 11:11 p.m. Sunday along Gray Hill Road, White Deer Township.
A 47-year-old New Columbia woman and 16-year-old New Columbia boy allegedly assaulted one another during a verbal argument. Both were charged.
Northumberland County
State Police At Stonington Theft by deception
• Noon Jan. 15 at 1541 Chestnut St., Kulpmont.
Troopers said John Moser, 57, of Paxinos, sold a 1995 Plymouth Neon to Michael and Michelle Walnock, of Ashland, with a certificate of title from a 1996 Plymouth Neon that Moser no longer owned.
Criminal mischief
• Between 10 a.m. March 1 and 11 a.m. Thursday at 162 School Road, Lower Mahanoy Township.
A 20-foot Nexhaul trailer belonging to Victor Hein, 46, and Melissa Hein, 37, of Dalmatia, was damaged on its passenger side, troopers reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-286-5601.
Criminal mischief
• Between 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25 and 7 a.m. Feb. 26 at 5900 Schwaben Creek Road, Upper Mahanoy Township.
Someone damaged a mailbox belonging to Helen Schreffler, 83, of Leck Hill, troopers reported.
Scattering rubbish
• 1:31 p.m. Feb. 6 at Route 125 and Upper Road, East Cameron Township.
Suspects who allegedly dumped trash on property belonging to Aqua Water Company were identified and charged, troopers reported.
Montour County
State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash
• 9:55 p.m. Tuesday along Ridge Road, west of Center Road, Liberty Township.
A 2000 Ford Ranger driven by Troy S. Botts, 18, of New Columbia, was traveling west when it struck an eastbound 2002 Ford Ranger driven by Tylar J. Boyer, 19, of Milton, head on, troopers noted. No injuries were reported.
Harassment
• 2 a.m. Tuesday along Water Street, Washingtonville.
Troopers said a 32-year-old man and 39-year-old woman, both of Washingtonville, pushed one another during an argument. Both were charged.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
• 5:17 a.m. Saturday along Route 235 and Sandhill Road, Adams Township.
Troopers said a 30-year-old Beaver Springs man with an active felony warrant was found in a 2004 Acura MDX and determined to be under the influence of drugs. Charges are pending results of toxicology tests.
Alcohol overdose
• 9:23 p.m. Feb. 28 at Longhorn Steakhouse, 44 Nina Drive, Monroe Township.
Troopers responded to what was described as an apparent alcohol overdose.
Firearm not to possess
• 1:50 p.m. Feb. 25 at 204 Universal Road, Penn Township.
Troopers said Shawn Stover, 24, of Sunbury, arrived at State Police At Selinsgrove to deliver paperwork and was under the influence of controlled substances. He allegedly drove to the barracks while his license was suspended and an investigation revealed Stover was in possession of two firearms. He was allegedly prohibited from possessing firearms. Drugs and paraphernalia were found in the vehicle and Stover was arrested and arraigned, then jailed in Snyder County in lieu of $40,000 bail.
Theft of motor vehicle
• 10:32 a.m. Feb. 29 at 2 Pennsylvania Ave., Monroe Township.
A winning lottery ticket was reportedly taken from an unlocked vehicle.
Theft by deception
• 1:22 p.m. Feb. 21 at 29 Walk Snook Road, West Beaver Township.
The credit card of Betty Rager, 88, of McClure, was used without authorization, troopers said. A suspect has been identified and the investigation is ongoing.
Drug possession
• 11:33 a.m. Feb. 11 along Kreamer Avenue and Kennedy Street, Middlecreek Township.
A 2008 Ford F250 Supercab was stopped for a stop sign violation, at which time the driver, Raymond Rimel, 44, of Beaver Springs, was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of a small amount of a controlled substance, troopers reported.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville DUI crash
• 3:35 p.m. Feb. 16 at 2253 Warrensville Road, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers responded to a crash involving a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado and determined Travis Draper, 37, of Williamsport, had been driving under the influence of narcotics. Charges were filed.
DUI
• 10:11 p.m. March 4 along Laurel and West Fourth streets, Williamsport.
Troopers said a 2008 BMW was stopped at which time Rashaun Ruley, 32, of Williamsport, was suspected of driving under the influence. Charges are pending toxicology reports.
1-vehicle crash
• 7:21 a.m. Feb. 19 along Route 287, north of Dam Run Road, Mifflin Township.
A southbound 2007 Mazda B4000 driven by Dakota R. Herlocher, 20, of Trout Run, went out of control on a right curve due to icy conditions, slid across the travel lanes and struck an embankment, troopers reported. Herlocher was belted and was not injured.
1-vehicle crash
• 10:13 a.m. Saturday along Route 287, west of Lick Run Road, Pine Township.
Troopers said a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Bryon J. Carey, 18, of Jersey Shore, was traveling north when it left the right shoulder, went out of control, struck an embankment and rolled over. Carey was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Motorcycle crash
• 3:53 p.m. Saturday along Route 220 north, west of School Street, Woodward Township.
A 2006 Honda VTX 1300 driven by an unnamed male was traveling east when it went down on its left side, troopers noted. The driver was not injured. He will be cited and issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed, police said.
Vehicle into rock
• 9:48 p.m. Monday along Route 87, Plunketts Creek Township.
A northbound 2011 Chevrolet Cruze driven by an unnamed female struck a rock in the road and came to rest in the northbound lane. No one was injured.
Hit and run
• 10:21 p.m. March 2 along Route 973, north of Route 287, Mifflin Township.
A westbound Geo Prizm driven by Todd A. Hill, 45, of Jersey Shore, went off the north side of the roadway, down an embankment, into a creek and hit a tree, troopers reported. Hill allegedly fled the scene and the crash remains under investigation, police noted.
Resisting arrest
• 3:48 a.m. Tuesday at 899 Cherry St., Montoursville
Kyle Buttorff, 30, of Williamsport, allegedly got into the vehicle of a newspaper carrier and would not get out. The driver proceeded from Williamsport to State Police At Montoursville, where troopers made contact with Buttorff, who became combative and resisted arrest, it was noted. When troopers took him into custody, he was allegedly found in possession of cocaine and paraphernalia. He was charged with misdemeanor drug and paraphernalia charges, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public intoxication, arraigned and jailed in Lycoming County in lieu of $35,000 bail.
PFA violation
• Between 6:45 p.m. March 6 and 10:11 a.m. Sunday along Kellsburg Road, Cascade Township.
Troopers said Jody Schmidt, 40, of St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, attempted to contact a 33-year-old Trout Run woman via telephone and text message in violation of a protection from abuse order.
Harassment
• 8:41 p.m. March 2 at Heatherbrooke Estates, Muncy Creek Township.
Troopers responded to a domestic and reported that Stanley Hockenbrock, 66, of Muncy, resisted arrest. He was charged. The victim in the alleged incident was a 68-year-old Muncy woman.
Drug possession
• 3:52 a.m. Saturday along Northway Road and Commercepark Drive, Loyalsock Township.
A 2000 Chrysler was stopped for an alleged violation when troopers said Stephanie Quartman, 50, of Williamsport, was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. Quartman was a passenger in the vehicle.
Drug possession
• 6:02 a.m. Sunday along Cemetery Road and I-180 west, Fairfield Township.
Troopers said a 2003 Acura TL was stopped and a search produced cocaine and paraphernalia. Kassidy Phillips, 30, of Montoursville, was charged with drug offenses and traffic violations, it was noted.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
• 2:52 p.m. Feb. 19 along Scoville Place and Park Avenue, Williamsport.
A 22-year-old Knoxville man was determined to be in possession of drug paraphernalia after a 2006 Chevrolet Impala was stopped for an alleged vehicle code violation.
Burglary
• Between 6 p.m. March 1 and 12:10 p.m. Thursday along Elm Drive, Wolf Township.
Someone entered the shed of a 63-year-old Hughesville man and took an EdenPure heater, troopers reported.
