Northumberland County
State Police At Milton Vehicle vs. deer
• 7:14 p.m. Nov. 12 along Eighth Street Drive, west of Cronrath Road, Delaware Township.
A 2017 Nissan Rogue driven by Patricia K. Woodruff, 63, of Muncy, was traveling east when it struck a deer in the roadway, troopers reported. Woodruff was belted and was not injured.
Terroristic threats
• 6 a.m. Oct. 28 along Oaks Lane, Delaware Township.
Robert Sellers, 27, of Watsontown, allegedly made several comments toward a 33-year-old Milton woman and the Watsontown Police Department, and posted threatening Facebook messages.
Possession of drugs
• 7:45 a.m. Saturday at 110 Spring Lake Crest, Delaware Township.
Troopers were dispatched for a reported domestic disturbance. During the investigation, police determined Aaron Joseph Crawford, 38, of Muncy, had been driving while his license was suspended for DUI. Additionally, he was allegedly found in possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Union County
State Police At Milton DUI crash
• 3:52 p.m. Oct. 1 along Ziegler Road and Westbranch Highway, Kelly Township.
Troopers said Scott Buchanan, 45, of Lewisburg, was operating a vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance when he was involved in a hit-and-run crash. Troopers said Buchanan’s vehicle fled the scene after the crash and was located about two miles from the crash site. He will be charged with DUI-controlled substance, driving on a suspended license, hit and run of an attended vehicle and other traffic offenses, it was noted.
2-vehicle crash
• 6:40 p.m. Nov. 12 along Westbranch Highway at Ziegler Road, Kelly Township.
A 2017 Nissan Altima driven by Shawn M. Walker, 33, of Sunbury, was traveling north along Route 15 in the left turn lane, troopers said, when it turned left and was struck by a southbound 1987 Ford Ranger driven by Clayton W. Amey, 19, of Birdsboro. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were reported. Walker will be issued a warning for vehicle turning left.
1-vehicle crash
• 5:05 p.m. Friday along Buffalo Road, east of Jones Mountain Road, West Buffalo Township.
Troopers said a 2017 Subaru Forester driven by Ronald T. Pawlowski, 84, of Huntingdon, was traveling west when Pawlowski fell asleep, causing the vehicle to leave the right side of the roadway and hit a utility pole. The vehicle sustained disabling damage, according to the report. Pawlowski was belted and sustained a suspected minor injury, troopers noted. He was issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Hit and run
• 6:47 p.m. Friday along Centennial Road, north of Johnstown Road, West Buffalo Township.
A 2010 Ford Taurus driven by Debbie M. Seebold, 59, of Mifflinburg, was traveling south when an unknown vehicle began to tailgate, troopers said. The Taurus was pulled to the right side of the roadway and the unidentified vehicle went around and struck the front, driver’s side of the Taurus, then fled the scene, police noted. No injuries were reported.
Harassment
• 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 4803 Old Turnpike Road, Buffalo Township.
Troopers were dispatched to a reported fight in progress. Ethan Midkiff, 27, and Holden Midkiff, 25, both of Lewisburg, were separated and charged.
Harassment
• 8:10 p.m. Nov. 1 at 35 Aimetti Lane, Hartley Township.
Troopers investigated an incident in which they said Akysha Mullany, 30, of Millmont; Nicole Hostetler, 31, of McClure; and Jennifer Williams, 46, of Weikert assaulted one another as Mullany attempted to get her son from the residence. All were charged.
Criminal mischief
• 6:05 p.m. Nov. 11 at 1711 Pine Bark Lane, West Buffalo Township.
Someone entered the property of Windstream Communications, of Muncy, and damaged internet wires on a pole, then broke three WGI Innovations trail cameras mounted to a tree and front porch and took the camera SD cards, troopers reported. The hood and grill of a 2008 Chevrolet Impala was also damaged, it was noted. The grill was valued at $50. Damage to the trail cameras was listed at $139.99 and $79.99. Damage to the hood was listed at $100 and damage to the wires was listed at $50. The SD cards were valued at $49.99.
Theft from building
• Between 3 a.m. Nov. 12 and 9:30 a.m. Nov. 13 at 916 Hollow Road, White Deer Township.
Troopers said Jonathan Lloyd, 44, of Middleburg, was found to have stolen a Stihl concrete saw valued at $750 from Sherman Lloyd III, 45, of Lewisburg. Jonathan was charged with theft and receiving stolen property.
Theft
• Between 8 a.m. Nov. 11 and 6:30 a.m. Nov. 13 at 330 Commerce Park, White Deer Township.
Someone took $77 in cash from an envelope in the housekeeping office at Quality Inn, troopers noted. The victim was listed as Ruth Baker, 65, of Lewisburg. An investigation is ongoing.
Montour County
State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash
• 11:52 a.m. Nov. 10 along Broadway at Mexico Road, Limestone Township.
Troopers said a 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by David G. Talabiska, 58, of Lewisburg, was traveling west when it struck the rear passenger side of a 2014 Kia Sorento driven by Armin J. Rhone, 28, of Watsontown, which was attempting a left turn. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were reported. Talabiska will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 7:02 p.m. Sunday along I-80 east at mile marker 220, Liberty Township.
A 2011 Subaru Legacy driven by Katelyn M. Marchand, 19, of Cresco, was traveling east when it struck a deer in the roadway, troopers reported. The vehicle sustained disabling damage, it was noted. Marchand and passengers were belted and no injuries were reported.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 4:57 p.m. Sunday along I-80 eastbound at mile marker 223, Valley Township.
A 2011 Ford Escape driven by David W. O’Brien, 65, of Albany, N.Y., was traveling east when it struck a deer in the roadway, then went off the right side of the roadway, up an embankment, into shrubbery and down the embankment, troopers noted. O’Brien was belted and was not injured.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 6:19 a.m. Friday along Liberty Valley Road, west of Klein Road, Valley Township.
A 2013 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Zachery M. Grove, 35 of Sunbury, was traveling east when it struck a deer in the roadway, troopers said. Grove was belted and was not injured.
Harassment
• Between Nov. 20, 1981 and 11:59 p.m. July 24 along Kirkbride Drive, Mahoning Township.
Troopers are investigating an alleged incident in which a 16-year-old Mount Wolf boy was pushed onto a bed by an unknown person.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove Pedestrian vs. vehicle (injury)
• 7:08 p.m. Thursday along Route 35 at Uni-Mart, 14432 Route 35, West Perry Township.
Pedestrian Marvin C. Fultz, 64, of Richfield, was walking across Route 35 when he was struck by a northbound 2004 Toyota Corolla driven by Zachary P. Clevenger, 22, of Lewistown, troopers reported. Fultz sustained suspected minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. He was issued a warning for pedestrians crossing at other than crosswalks.
2-vehicle crash
• 11:56 a.m. Saturday along Susquehanna Trail at Old School Road, Monroe Township.
A northbound 2007 Audi Q7 driven by Mohamed C. Doucoure, 40, of Sunbury, struck the rear of a 2013 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by John A. Alexander, of Danville, troopers noted. Doucoure will be cited with drivers required to be licensed and following too closely, troopers said.
1-vehicle crash
• 2:23 p.m. Friday along Route 15 north, east of Line Road Number 1, Monroe Township.
A 2006 Ford Fusion driven by Lisa A. Bowersox, 48, of Lewisburg, veered off the roadway, struck a utility pole and rolled onto its roof, troopers reported. Bowersox was belted and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for treatment of a suspected minor injury.
Endangering the welfare of a child
• 10:15 p.m. Sept. 27 at 1601 Paxtonville Road, Franklin Township.
An unnamed suspect allegedly ingested unknown supplements purchased online in an attempt to self medicate, then caused a disturbance with family members, a 7-year-old girl, 15-year-old boy and 60-year-old woman, all of Middleburg. An investigation is ongoing.
Assault
• 5 p.m. Oct. 8 along Snyder Avenue, Spring Township.
Allegations of assault against a 10-year-old Beaver Springs boy were unfounded, troopers noted.
Retail theft
• 9:37 p.m. Nov. 15 at Sheetz, 766 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Jeffrey Ullman, 37, of Adamsville, Tenn., allegedly entered the store, took a 24-ounce can of alcohol and fled without paying.
Theft
• Noon Friday along Aline Church Road, Perry Township.
Someone remotely locked an iPad belonging to a 63-year-old Mount Pleasant man and demanded payment to fix the issue. The victim provided $2,000 in eBay gift cards, which did not resolve the issue, police noted. Police reminded citizens that numerous scams involving the purchase of gift cards of various types.
Found property
• 9 a.m. Nov. 4 at 486 Marketplace Blvd., Monroe Township.
Money was found at Dick’s Sporting Goods. Troopers asked that anyone with information contact them at 570-374-8145.
