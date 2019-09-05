Union County
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Preliminary hearings
(Defendants who waived or had hearings held for court are scheduled for formal arraignment Oct. 28 at Union County Court, Lewisburg)
• Michael Joseph Maguschak, 31, of Beaver Meadows, had charges of indecent assault without consent, indecent assault forcible compulsion and indecent assault person unconscious held for court.
• Dylan Michael Bright, 20, of Black Creek, N.C., had charges of terroristic threats and harassment withdrawn. He pleaded guilty to a count of disorderly conduct.
• Ali Heather Lafferman, 29, of Mifflinburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on charges of DUI (four counts), disregard traffic lane, careless driving, reckless driving and accident damage to unattended vehicle or property.
• Victor Manuel Medina, 34, of Mifflinburg, had charges of resisting arrest or other law enforcement, criminal attempt-resisting arrest or other law enforcement, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia held for court.
• Brett Alan Smith, 34, of Mifflinburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on charges of DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a license, restrictions on alcoholic beverages and period for requiring lighted lamps.
• April Dae Ruley, 51, of Upper Darby, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on charges of DUI (two counts), possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to carry registration, exceed 55 mph by 15 mph and careless driving.
• Colin Thomas Sweet, 28, of Chalfont, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on charges of DUI (two counts), restrictions on alcoholic beverages, disregard traffic lane and failure to keep right.
• Richard Donald Derr, 26, of Montandon, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on charges of burglary, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, Lewisburg Simple assault
• 7:10 p.m. Aug. 19, 108 N. Second St., Lewisburg.
Michael J. Plotts, 35, of Milton was charged with misdemeanor simple assault, criminal mischief, summary disorderly conduct, fighting or threatening violent behavior and harassment physical strike/kick after an investigation. Police alleged that Plotts struck Cherokee Anderson with a closed fist to the face and ear during an incident over a sum of money which also involved several other people at a North Second Street address.
Activity report
• Sunday: Traffic warning, 12:08 a.m., Dent Drive and Moore Avenue; pedestrian stop, 12:24 a.m., Lewisburg Cemetery; disorderly gathering, 12:43 a.m., St. Catherine Street; traffic warning, 1 a.m., South Seventh and St. Catherine streets; traffic warning, 1 a.m., Route 15 at Moore Avenue; traffic warning, 1:07 a.m., Old Turnpike Road; traffic arrest, 1:41 a.m., North Derr Drive and North Fourth Street; intoxicated person, 1:54 a.m., Market Street; traffic warning, 3:13 a.m., North Derr Drive; assist police agency, 6:34 a.m., Maple Street; traffic arrest, 9:37 a.m., South Derr Drive at St. Louis Street; suspicious circumstance, 11:25 a.m., Old Turnpike Road, East Buffalo Township; police information, 1:04 p.m., North Derr Drive; burglar alarm, 3:04 p.m., Market Street; animal issue, 5:44 p.m., Old Turnpike Road, East Buffalo Township; non-injury accident, 5:48 p.m., North Derr Drive and St. Louis Street; 911 open line, 6:07 p.m., Essex Place, East Buffalo Township; theft, 9:24 p.m., Furnace Road.
• Saturday: Traffic warning, 12:44 a.m., South Seventh Street; traffic warning, 1:24 a.m., North Derr Drive and North Fourth Street, Kelly Township; traffic warning, 1:33 a.m., North Derr Drive and Buffalo Road; underage drinking, 1:53 a.m., South Seventh Street; traffic warning, 2:24 a.m., Westbranch Highway; child abuse, 8:51 a.m., Industrial Boulevard; traffic warning, 9:28 a.m., St. Louis Street at South Derr Drive; commercial motor vehicle, 9:44 a.m., North Derr Drive at St. Mary Street; traffic warning, 10:11 a.m., North Derr Drive at Cherry Alley; assist fire/EMS, 10:38 a.m., Furnace Road, East Buffalo Township; noise complaint, 11:18 a.m., South Seventh Street; harassment, 4:11 p.m., North Second and Market streets; assist police agency, 5:57 p.m., Thompson Street, Mifflinburg; non-reportable accident, 7:48 p.m., Furnace Road and Stein Lane; traffic warning, 9:42 p.m., Market Street; 911 open line, 10:32 p.m., Matlack Avenue; domestic, 10:33 p.m., North Derr Drive; traffic warning, 11:44 p.m., North Derr Drive; traffic warning, 11:44 p.m., North Derr Drive; traffic warning, 11:49 p.m., North Derr Drive; traffic warning, 11:54 p.m., North Derr Drive; traffic warning, 11:58 p.m., Westbranch Highway.
• Friday: Commercial motor vehicle, 7:26 a.m., South Derr Drive and Adams Avenue; traffic arrest, 8:09 a.m., Westbranch Highway; commercial motor vehicle, 9:08 a.m., South Derr Drive; noise/traffic complaint, 9:09 a.m., Hazel Tree Alley; traffic stop, 9:19 a.m., North Derr Drive and Buffalo Road; commercial motor vehicle, 9:44 a.m., South Derr Drive and Adams Avenue; commercial motor vehicle, 10:20 a.m., South Derr Drive and Adams Avenue; commercial motor vehicle, 11:16 a.m., North Derr Drive; assist police agency, 11:50 a.m., Walnut Street, Mifflinburg; DUI, 12:07 p.m., Market Street; commercial motor vehicle, 1:23 p.m., North Derr Drive; commercial motor vehicle, 2:01 p.m., North Derr Drive; ordinance violation, 4:06 p.m., North 10th Street; traffic arrest, 4:22 p.m., South Third and St. George streets; traffic warning, 5:42 p.m., North Front Street; hit-and-run accident, 5:52 p.m., Matlack Avenue; traffic stop, 9:47 p.m., Beagle Club Road and Equestrian Lane; assist fire/EMS, 10:17 p.m., Sunnyside Drive, East Buffalo Township; suspicious circumstance, 10:34 p.m., North Water Street; noise complaint, 11:40 p.m., Lowe Street, East Buffalo Township; traffic warning, 11:59 p.m., Fairground Road at St. Mary Street.
State Police At Milton Forgery
• Dec. 20, 2017 to July 27, 2018, 701 S. Armory Drive, East Buffalo Township.
Tamera J. O’Donnell, 42, of Muncy, was accused of felony counts of forgery, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, recieving stolen property and a misdemeanor count of access device fraud after an investigation. Troopers alleged that O’Donnell wrote checks drawn on the account of her boyfriend, David O. Hoffman, without his knowledge. Of the 33 checks, totaling $9,169.68, 22 were written to herself.
Northumberland County
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton DUI
• 11:50 p.m. Aug. 24 in the 1200 block of Front Street, Milton.
James Walls, 50, of 645 Shakespeare Road, Milton, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), prohibited acts (seven counts), driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, registration and certificate of title required, drivers required to be licensed, required financial responsibility and operating vehicle without insurance. Troopers reported finding Walls in a vehicle behind two closed businesses. He was allegedly found to be in possession of four small bags of methamphetamine, a digital scale, THC wax, a pipe with suspected THC residue, a needle, cotton ball and glass pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue. Walls allegedly exhibited signs of intoxication and refused a blood draw.
DUI
• 9:07 a.m. June 26 at Koch Road and Route 54, Lewis Township.
Franz Unger, 39, of 2073 Main St., Walsingham, Ontario, Canada, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), registration and certificate of title required, driving on roadways laned for traffic and careless driving. Troopers responded to reports of a box truck operated by Unger being stuck in a ditch. He allegedly exhibited signs of intoxication and registered .164% on a breath alcohol test.
Recklessly endangering another person
• 10:20 p.m. Aug. 20 at 8 Dewberry Alley, Watsontown.
Logan Mathias, 23, of 227 Delaware Drive, Watsontown, has been charged with recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, resisting arrest and prohibited acts. After responding to reports of a burglary in progress, police reported finding Mathias standing on a front porch while holding a firearm. He allegedly resisted officers as they attempted to take him into custody.
Aggravated assault
• 10:34 a.m. Aug. 23 along Beaver Run Road, Lewis Township.
Jessica Mitch, 24, of 1034 Beaver Run Road, Turbotville, has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault (two counts), recklessly endangering another person and harassment. The charges were filed after Robert Settler reported to troopers that he was forced to jump onto the hood of Mitch’s car after she allegedly accelerated toward him during an argument.
Tampering with evidence
• 8:45 p.m. Aug. 9 at 124 Myrtle St., Milton.
Drewsilla Cervantes, 21, of 124 Myrtle St., has been charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of a small amount of marijuana and prohibited acts. Police responded to a report of shots fired with multiple people yelling in the street in front of the home. Once on scene, police allegedly spotted drug paraphernalia on a table and ordered everyone to stay out of the home while an investigation was conducted. Cervantes allegedly entered the home from a joint attic from 126 Myrtle St., snuck to the table and removed the paraphernalia. She was later alleged to have been found in possession of paraphernalia and eight grams of suspected marijuana.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove PFA violation
• 10:01 a.m. Monday along Walnut Street, Center Township.
Troopers responded to a request for a welfare check and noted the requester, Zachary Haines, 27, of Harrisburg, had committed a protection from abuse order violation. Victims included a 20-year-old woman, of Beaver Springs, and 40-year-old woman, of Beavertown.
Montour County
State Police At Milton
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville{p class=”p1”}
———{p class=”p1”}FOR THE RECORD{p class=”p1”}Union County Deed Transfers
• Cynthia Jane Haggy, Terri Ann Feaster, Angela Miriam Aikey to Mary Jane Feaster, property in Hartley Towsnip, $1.
• Gladys E. Fawcett to Leroy A. Hughes, Janet M. Hughes, property in Kelly Township, $217,000.
• Douglas Allen Gemberling Sr., Pearl Anne Gemberling to Cami S. Campbell, property in New Berlin, $115,000.
• Francis A. Maier, Amy E. Wilson to Jacob Fourshey, Catherine Cymone Fourshey, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Albert A. Anderson to Kelly L. Ford, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Edgewood Building Inc. to Erb trustee, property in Lewis Township quit claim, $5,000.
• Scott L. Wetzel to Eric S. Wetzel trustee, Scott L. Wetzel Family Protection Trust, property in New Berlin/Limestone Township, $1.
• Scott L. Wetzel to Eric S. Wetzel trustee, Scott L. Wetzel Family Protection Trust, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Bradley W. Maxwell, Darla K. Maxwell, Darla H. Maxwell to Kimberly S. Maxwell, Ryan R. Maxwell, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Kimberly S. Maxwell executor, Marjorie Savoye Maxwell estate to Bradley W. Maxwell, Darla H. Maxwell, property in Eat Buffalo Township, $1.
• Andrea J. Klinger, Terri L. Bitting to Andrew Willow, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.{p class=”p1”}Marriage licenses{p class=”p1”}• Frank Dennis Carr, 38, Phillipsburg; Brittany Riana Sharpe, 34, Middletown, N.Y.{p class=”p1”}• Jerrin Rey Bottiger, 33, Lewisburg; Kimberly Nicole Crabb, 30, Lewisburg{p class=”p1”}• Kelly Ryan Shaw, 42, Danville; Matthew James Oertle, 39, Danville{p class=”p1”}• Amy Lee Stahl, 26, Port Trevorton; Adam Charles Reibson, 26, Camp Hill{p class=”p1”}• Kylie Morgan Baker, 25, Millmont; Tyler Allen Radel, 26, Millmont{p class=”p1”}• Tyler Lafayette Watson, 29, New Columbia; Sarah Ellen Swope, 27, New Columbia{p class=”p1”}• Miranda Elizabeth Picarelli, 24, Millmont; Nathan MIchael Roush, 24, Mifflinburg{p class=”p1”}• Caleb Shirk Oberholtzer, 20, Mifflinburg; Luann Zimmerman Nolt, 20, Mifflinburg
