Northumberland County
Courthouse Sentence
• Heather Tiffany Rodgers, 24, of Friedensburg, 12 months probation, 25 days credit for time served in prison, $100 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia.
Marriage licenses
• Clinton Bowersox, 34, of Watsontown, and Jessica Yoder, 30, of Watsontown.
• Amanda Craig, 35, of Northumberland, and Josha Bradley, 30, of Northumberland.
• Jamie Gessner, 32, of Sunbury, and Peter Huson, 32, of Meridian, Idaho.
• Sarah Scheib, 26, of Danville, and Earl Mallck III, 24, of Danville.
• Kyle Lerch, 20, of Sunbury, and Conner Carey, 19, of Middleburg.
• Stacy Kays, 41, of Shamokin, and Michael Lunger, 42, of Shamokin.
Deed transfers
• Milton Regional Sewer Authority to Milton Steel Company, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company National Association, Bank of New York Trust Company NA, JPMorgan Chase Bank NA trustee and Residential Asset Mortgage Products Inc. to David Lu, property in Milton, $56,500.
• Shawn J. Leitenberger and Toni M. Leitenb erger to David R. Cotner and Shannon S. Miller, property in Delaware Township, $267,500.
• Patty Ann Kift and Craig W. Kift to Eric M. Kift and Jason M. Kift, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Stone Fortress Homes LLC to Katrina Stradley, property in Milton, $1.
• Lowell Adams and Robin E. Adams to Shawna Lee Glenn, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Ervin M. Hostetler and Anna F. Hostetler to William L. Parker Jr. and Lisa M. Parker, property in Lewis Township, $340,000.
• William R. Hartline, Leslie A. H artline and Leslie A. Casamento to Gregory Allison, property in Delaware Township, $50,000.
• Derick M. Showers and Mercedes A. Showers to Tyler J. Metzger and Angelica Davis, property in Watsontown, $1.
• Frederick T. Packer Sr. to Frederick T. Packer Jr., property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Todd A. Bixler and Cassie L. Bixler to Todd A. Bixler and Cassie L. Bixler, property in Lewis Township, $1.
State Police At Milton Harassment
• 7 p.m. July 30 along Route 642, East Chillisquaque Township.
James Betz, 40, of Danville, allegedly threatened to physically harm a 67-year-old Pennsdale man, troopers noted.
Burglary
• Between noon and 2:30 p.m. July 27 at 209 Crawford Road, Delaware Township.
Someone entered the detached garage of Kurtis Berge, 23, of Watsontown, though no items were stolen. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Burglary
• Sometime July 29 at the Turbotville Heritage Society, 41 Church St., Turbotville
Troopers said the station owned by the heritage society sustained damages, though no items were reported stolen. Damaged items included a historical afghan valued at $35; a mail opener; window lock valued at $5 and window shade valued at $18. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft of lost/mislaid property
• 8 p.m. July 25 at 741 Enterline Road, Lewis Township.
A red iPhone 11 with three stickers on the back belonging to a 17-year-old Bloomsburg girl was stolen from a table outside the residence, troopers noted. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Union County
Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Preliminary hearing
• Monica Brubaker, 34, of Lewisburg, had a felony retail theft take merchandise allegation held for court. Formal arraignment was scheduled for Monday, Oct. 26 in Union County Court.
State Police At Milton DUI
• 9:49 p.m. July 25 along Silvermoon Lane and Westbranch Highway, Kelly Township.
Troopers said a 2020 Nissan Altima was stopped for alleged traffic violations when an odor of marijuana was detected. The driver, an 18-year-old Harrisburg man, was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI after indications of impairment were observed, police noted.
Motorcycle crash (injury)
• 3:11 p.m. Aug. 1 along Col. John Kelly Road, east of JPM Road, Kelly Township.
A westbound 2008 Kawasaki VN900-C driven by Kevin R. Muffly, 61, of Watsontown, approached the intersection as an unidentified car pulled in front of him, troopers noted. Muffly laid the motorcycle down and it slid approximately 40 yards. Muffly was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with minor injuries.
Horse-buggy-vehicle crash (injuries)
• 9:25 p.m. July 30 along Old Turnpike Road at Brethren Church Road, West Buffalo Township.
Troopers said a horse and buggy driven by an unnamed 15-year-old Millmont boy was traveling north on Brethren Church Road when the horse failed to obey commands and entered the intersection where it was struck by a westbound 2010 Pontiac G8 driven by Tyson J. Reiff, 30, of Millmont. Two passengers in the buggy, ages 9 and 13, were transported by ambulance to Evangelical and Geisinger hospitals with injuries. All five occupants of the buggy were ejected. No other injuries were reported.
Harassment
• 10:45 a.m. July 22 along Sandra Lee Boulevard and High Street, Kelly Township.
Troopers were dispatched for a welfare check and determined two women, a 24-year-old West Milton woman and a 27-year-old Williamsport woman, were involved in a physical altercation. A minor injury was observed.
Theft from building
• Between 8 p.m. July 28 and 9 a.m. July 29 at 5370 Creek Road, Hartley Township.
Someone broke into the garage of Marlin Stopfel, 77, of Millmont, and stole a Cub Cadet riding mower, troopers reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Courthouse Divorces granted
• William R. Douglas, Victoria M. Douglas, 43 years
• Amber R. Felmy, Justin D. Felmy 11 years
Marriage licenses
• Alec Kennth Engleman, 26, Milton; Jessica Marie Hendershot, 23, Milton
• Loren Jean Styers, 50, Mifflinburg; John Michael Bachorski, 55, Mifflinburg
• Meghan Nichole Demers, 25, Lewisburg; Jonathan Michael Warns, 23, Lewisburg
• Evaluna Delgado, 25, Milton; Endrys Enrique Gil Abreu, 21, Milton
• Kristen Elizabeth Gray, 36, Midland, Mich.; Kelly James Rensel, 34, Midland, Mich.
• Isabel Rena Lipko, 21, New Columbia; Michael Edward Houseknecht Jr., 21, New Columbia
• Timothy Yegarovich Babakov, 23, New Columbia; Vera Apet, 25, Philadelphia
• Rufus Y. Hostetler, 19, McClure; Barbara Nancy Yoder, 19, McClure
• Nathaniel Edward Morley, 26, Mifflinburg; Erika Dawn Fenstermaker, 25, Lebanon
• Melissa Lynn Demers, 34, Mifflinburg; Keith Eugene Miller, 36, Mifflinburg
• Keith Louis D’Antonio, 42, Montgomery; Leanne Nichole Short, 41, Milton
• Heidi Beth Beiler, 20, Mifflinburg; Vincent Frederick Bender, 20 Mifflinburg
•Erick Albert Martin, 30, Port Trevorton; Jessica McCabe, 30, Port Trevorton
• Birttany Lynn Short, 26, New Columbia; Michael Todd Mitchell Jr., 36, New Columbia
• Michael Louis Bloodsworth Sr., 44, Mifflinburg; Amanda Jo Wright, 28, Mifflinburg
• Craig Darryl Mincemoyer, 34, Mifflinburg; Sabrena Marie Smouse, 27, Lewisburg
• Jerry Luis Baez Santana, 27, Harrisburg; Melody ann Verdinelli, 35, Harrisburg
• Sue Ann Girton, 35, McElhattan; Thomas James Allen, 35, McElhattan
• Corey Michael Bartholomew, 30, West Milton; Lauren Elizabeth Krum, 27, West Milton
• David Wayne Stoltzfus, 20, Millmont; Stephanie Ivana Stoltzfus, 19, Middleburg
Deed transfers
• Frances E. Kepler family protection trust, Lewis Brickley Kepler Jr. trustee, Amy Kepler Waldron trustee, Lewis Brickley Kepler Jr. to Lewis Brickley Kepler Jr., Kay K. Kepler, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Susan K. Kline, Susan K. Ramsay, Juddie B. Ramsay, Sherry A. Kline to Susan Kay Ramsay, Juddie Berry Ramsay, property in Union Township, $67,000.
• Gary A. Pfleegor, Sandra L. Pfleegor to Gary Allan Pfleegor, Sandra Louise Pfleegor, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Marcus H. Zimmerman to Marcus H. Zimmerman, Marylou Z. Zimmerman, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Thomas A. Taylor, Daniel B. Taylor to Thomas A. Taylor, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Dufrane W. Reed irrevocable grantor trust, Dwayne W. Reed trustee, Daphine R. Fritz trustee to Forty Four Mrkt LLC , property in Lewisburg, $140,000.
• Union County Sheriff, Craig L. Baker to First National Bank of Pa., property in $65,000.
• William D. Pontius, Bonnie T. Pontius to Thomas Z. Martin Jr., Anna Mary H. Martin, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Union County Tax Claim Bureau, Marcella K. Swartzlander to Mifflinburg Borough, property in Mifflinburg, $7,000.
• Kenneth Lee Davis, Amy M. Davis to Kennth L. Davis, Amy M. Davis, property in White Deer Township, $1.
