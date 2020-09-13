State Police At Montoursville DUI crash
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — A 30-year-old Williamsport man was arrested for DUI following a one-vehicle crash at 10:25 p.m. Sept. 7 along Pine Woods Drive, Limestone Township, Lycoming County.
Kyle L. Buttorff, 30, of Williamsport, was allegedly driving a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado west in a left curve when it crashed into a tree. Troopers said speed played a factor in the crash and Buttorff was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance. Buttorff allegedly refused chemical testing. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
DUI crash
MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP — A 58-year-old Cammal man was suspected of driving under the influence following a one-vehicle crash at 2:36 p.m. Sept. 7 along Route 973 westbound, Mifflin Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said the man crashed a 2018 Subaru Crosstrek.
DUI
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — Troopers charged a 43-year-old Media woman with DUI after a traffic stop at 12:26 a.m. Aug. 15 along Route 405 and Griffith Road, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Regan Campbell was allegedly stopped driving a 2014 Honda CRV for alleged violations. Troopers said an investigation showed she was under the influence of alcohol.
DUI
WILLIAMSPORT — Troopers said Isaiah Westley, 22, of Windsor Mill, Md., was charged following a traffic stop for alleged violations at 11:24 p.m. July 25 along High and Maple streets, Williamsport.
A 2019 Hyundai Sonata driven by Westley was stopped and Westley found to be under the influence of alcohol, police noted.
2-vehicle crash
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — No one was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 1:01 p.m. Aug. 31 along Route 87 at North Loyalsock Avenue, Fairfield Township.
Troopers said a 2018 Infiniti Q60 driven by Heather M. Martin, 41, of Northumberland, was waiting to turn northbound when it was waived to turn by an unknown northbound vehicle. The Infiniti proceeded without checking the southbound lane, troopers noted, and was struck by a southbound 2012 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Logan M. Wentzel, 22, of Montoursville.
All were belted and no injuries were noted. Martin will be cited with turning movements and required signals.
2-vehicle crash
MUNCY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at 12:43 p.m. Sept. 7 along Lycoming Mall Road, south of Alexander Drive, Muncy Township.
Troopers said an unnamed 17-year-old Northumberland girl was driving a 2009 BMW 328I when she attempted a left turn and struck a southbound 2009 Kia Optima driven by Bonnie M. Brown, 46, of Allenwood. No one was injured.
The girl was cited with vehicle turning left.
1-vehicle crash
MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP — A 2018 Subaru Crosstrek driven by Samuel R. Lush, 58, of Cammal, was traveling east when the vehicle went out of control, across the westbound lane and off the roadway, where it struck an embankment and overturned onto its driver’s side, police noted.
The accident occurred at 2:36 p.m. Sept. 7 along Route 973 westbound, Mifflin Township, Lycoming County.
Lush was belted and was uninjured. He will be cited with careless driving, troopers noted.
1-vehicle crash
MUNCY TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle hopped the curb and struck the concrete base of a light pole in a parking lot in Muncy Township.
The accident took place at 12:49 p.m. Sept. 5 at Lycoming Crossings Plaze, Muncy Township, Lycoming County.
Jacqueline Martinez, 59, of Williamsport, was driving a 2002 Toyota Corolla when it hopped a curb and struck the concrete base, police noted. Martinez was belted and was not injured.
Vehicle vs. bear (injury)
UPPER FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A Montoursville woman was treated for suspected minor injuries after the vehicle she was driving struck a bear in the roadway.
Troopers said a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Connie S. Dawes, 52, of Montoursville, was traveling north when it struck the bear. Dawes was belted and was transported to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with injuries sustained from the airbag. The vehicle sustained disabling damage.
Bus crash (injury)
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — The driver of a school bus was treated for a suspected minor injury after the bus she was driving went down an embankment after moving right for oncoming traffic.
Troopers said the accident took place at 8:26 a.m. Sept. 4 along Lower Bodines Road, Lewis Township, Lycoming County.
Joyce W. Krause, 78, of Williamsport, was driving the bus when it moved right to allow another vehicle to pass. This caused the bus to go off the shoulder and when Krause attempted to get the bus back on to the roadway, it went down a small embankment.
Krause was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with a suspected minor injury. Two children on the bus were uninjured.
Vehicle vs. deer (injury)
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP — A Williamsport woman sustained a suspected injury when her vehicle struck a deer in the roadway.
Troopers said an eastbound 2019 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Tammy L. Wenner, 50, of Williamsport, was traveling east when it struck a deer in the roadway. She was transported by family for a possible injury. She was belted.
1-vehicle crash
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A 2003 Ford Escape driven by Mark C. Dorman, 63, of Trout Run, was traveling west when it left the roadway, struck a pavilion and overturned, troopers said.
The accident took place at 2 p.m. Sept. 8 along Field Station Road, near Lower Bodine Road, Lewis Township, Lycoming County.
1-vehicle crash
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP — A driver and passenger sustained suspected injuries in a one-vehicle crash at 10:34 p.m. Sept. 4 along Sulphur Springs Road, south of Main Street, Armstrong Township, Lycoming County.
Sophia A. Mercado, 23, of New Bedford, Mass., was driving a 2017 Jeep Compass south when the vehicle took a left curve too fast, struck an embankment and flipped onto its driver side. Mercado and passenger Cheyenne N. Lorson, 21, of South Williamsport, sustained suspected minor injuries. Mercado will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
PFA violation
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — Caleb Reedy, 24, of Lewisburg, allegedly violated a protection-from-abuse order by messaging a 20-year-old Linden woman via Facebook Messenger.
The alleged incident took place at 9:31 p.m. Sept. 3 along Amanda Avenue, Woodward Township, Lycoming County.
PFA violation
COGAN HOUSE TOWNSHIP — Troopers said an investigation into an alleged protection-from-abuse order is underway.
A 32-year-old Williamsport woman is suspected. Victims include a 37-year-old Trout Run man and 8-year-old boy.
Overdose
MONTGOMERY — Troopers responded to a reported overdose and noted Tiffany Hartman, 21, of Muncy, received aid for a fentanyl overdose.
The incident took place at 8:42 a.m. Sept. 3 at 60 N. Main St., Montgomery.
Harassment
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — Tierra Lyons, 21, of Muncy, was cited after she allegedly spit on Michael Chelentis, 64, of Williamsport, after the two argued.
The alleged incident took place at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 5, at 1980 Route 405, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Harassment
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated an alleged incident at 6:52 p.m. Sept. 5 along Route 405 near Hughesville.
Harassment
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — Kyle Buttorff, 30, of Williamsport, was cited after he argued with and assaulted Keith Buttorff, 63, of South Williamsport, troopers reported.
The alleged incident took place at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at 311 Buttorff Lane, Limestone Township, Lycoming County.
Harassment
McINTYRE TOWNSHIP — Amir Harold, 21, of Philadelphia, was cited after a verbal argument with a 20-year-old Williamsport woman escalated to physical contact, troopers noted.
The alleged incident took place at 9:53 a.m. Sept. 7 along Route 14, McIntyre Township, Lycoming County.
Harassment
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — Donald Hill, 45, of Linden, was cited following an alleged incident with a 42-year-old Linden woman, troopers noted.
The incident took place at 2 a.m. Sept. 6, at Harvest Moon Park, Woodward Township, Lycoming County, troopers noted.
Harassment
MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP — After responding to a reported domestic, troopers said Tiffany Alexander, 31, of Jersey Shore, and Blake Getgen, 30, of Jersey Shore, were arrested after they subjected one another to unwanted physical contact.
Both were cited. The alleged incident took place at 10:18 p.m. Sept. 7 at 1051 Zinck Road, Mifflin Township, Lycoming County.
Theft
PINE TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly stole treated lumber belonging to a 59-year-old Wyoming, Del., man.
Troopers said the incident took place at 12:22 p.m. July 23 along Little Pine Creek Road, Pine Township, Lycoming County.
Value of the lumber was estimated at $265.33. Two 2x10-12 pieces of treated lumber and seven 2x10x16 pieces of treated lumber were taken, troopers noted.
Theft of motor vehicle
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — A 2006 silver Saturn Vue belonging to Ronald Houser, 53, of Renovo, was taken from Houser’s daughter’s residence at 48 Welker Road, Woodward Township, troopers reported.
The incident took place Aug. 7. Troopers said suspects arrived at night and entered the vehicle with another key.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
