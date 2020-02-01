Union County
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Possession of a controlled substance
• 7:02 p.m. Jan. 22 at the intersection of Dietrich and Pleasant Grove roads, West Buffalo Township.
Matthew Colby Wert, 29, of 306 Main St., Hartleton, was charged with possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, drivers required to be licensed, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, general lighting requirements, occupant protection and operation of vehicle without official certificate of inspection. Troopers said a vehicle driven by Wert was stopped for an inoperable brake light when an odor of marijuana was detected. Troopers reportedly found a smoking device, a clear plastic bag of marijuana and more paraphernalia. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Shaine Joseph Mattern, 28, of 1450 Millmont Road, Millmont, was charged with possesion of drug parapheralia. A front seat passenger in a vehicle stopped by troopers, Mattern was allegedly found in possession of a hypodermic needle. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25.
District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Bad checks
• 3:38 p.m. Jan. 14, 409 Market St., Lewisburg.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police charged David E. Walter Jr., 49, of Lewisburg, after he allegedly wrote two checks, totaling $13,500, which were returned for insufficient funds.
Courthouse Marriage licenses
• John Bryan Huntington, 66, Danville; Charlotte Ann Bogart, 69, Danville
• Andrew Michael Yetter, 26, Mifflinburg; Sonya Marie Keister, 38, Mifflinburg
• Jamie Elizabeth Edinger, 48, Lewisburg; Christa Marie Dieffenderfer, 42, Lewisburg
• Uriah Edward Delstine, 23, Turbotville; Shanae Nicole Bomberger, 21, Watsontown
• Rebecca Sue Carrington, 24, Lewisburg; Austin Lee Bowersox, 23, Lewisburg
Divorces granted
• Cameron Blaise Susan, Kassidy Margaret Susan, 1 year
• Rafael M. Rivera, Monserra V. Rivera, 4 years
Deed transfers
• Sylvia J. Lloyd administrator, Mervin Eugene Aikey estate to Michael L. Ebersole, Donna M. Ebersole, property in West Buffalo Township, $160,000.
• Mary Ann D. Gresavage to Anthony Boyer, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Ardna L. Korkuch to Alan J. Korkuch, property in Hartley Township, quit claim, two properties, $1 apiece.
• Lewis C. Catherman, Tammy D. Catherman to Ronald L. Hartman Jr., Heather S. Hartman, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Diane N. Reed agent, Lester Leon Reed Jr. by agent, Diane N. Reed to Diane N. Reed, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Richard W. Pittenger, Larissa M. Pittenger, Larissa M. Prichett to Richard W. Pittenger, Larissa M. Pittenger, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Raymond E. Bardole, Lisa L. Bardole to Christopher Bowes, Amanda Gresh, property in East Buffalo Townshiop, $1.
• John D. Kirkland Jr. by attorney, Sara G. Kirkland attorney, Sara G. Kirkland to Qixiao Zhu, Jingqiu He, property in East Buffalo Township, $351,000.
• Michelle Bingaman executor, Millar Bingaman estate, Michelle Bingaman to Shawn Reif, property in Union Township, $27,000.
• Scott G. Houtz, Anita M. Houtz to SGH and AMH Holding Company 1 LLC, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Scott G. Houtz, Anita M. Houtz to SGH and AMH Holding Company 2 LLC, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Scott G. Houtz, Anita M. Houtz to SGH and AMH Holding Company 3 LLC, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Scott G. Houtz, Anita M. Houtz to SGH and AMH Holding Company 4 LLC, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Scott G. Houtz, Anita M. Houtz to SGH and AMH Holding Company 5 LLC, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Scott G. Houtz, Anita M. Houtz to SGH and AMH Holding Company 6 LLC, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Scott G. Houtz, Anita M. Houtz to SGH and AMH Holding Company 7 LLC, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Scott G. Houtz, Anita M. Houtz to SGH and AMH Holding Company 8 LLC, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Scott G. Houtz, Anita M. Houtz to SGH and AMH Holding Company 9 LLC, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• John M. Lynch, Maureen Lynch to Daniel S. Foss, Wendy K. Foss, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Christi A. Wilhour to Christopher Snyder, Brandy L. Snyder, property in New Berlin, $1.
• Donna J. Hufnagle to Clint H. Lilley, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
Northumberland County
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton Preliminary hearing
• Jesse Wertman, 52, of Watsontown, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of driving under the influence (two count), obedience to traffic control devices, driving on roadways land for traffic, driving vehicle at safe speed and careless driving.
Courthouse Marriage licenses
• James Shriver Jr., 72, of Sunbury, and Melissa DiBonaventura, 60, of Sunbury.
• Brett Barnes, 58, of Elysburg and Gwen Stancavage, 52, of Elysburg.
• Sherrie Brown, 46, of Mount Carmel, and Harry Zerbe Jr., 46, of Mount Carmel.
Deed transfers
• Steven R. Anderson and Rebecca R. Anderson to Rebecca R. Anderson, property in Watsontown, $1.
• Harold D. Bishop to Harold D. Bishop, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Mike O. Woolsey and Melanie R. Woolsey to Mike O. Woolsey, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Emily M. Paine and Marlin C. Paine to Marlin C. Paine, property in Milton, $1.
• Kevin L. Yordy, Janet L. Yordy and Yordy Development to Davis and Wagner Inc. and Brookside Homes, property in McEwensville, $1.
• Aaron S. Harmon to Bailey A. Gearhart, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Charlotte W. Yoder to Erb Irrevocable Residential and Income Trust and Bonnie J. Erb, property in Lewis Township, $250,000.
• National Homebuyers LLC to Bonnie J. Zimmerman, property in Milton, $1.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove PFA violation
• 9 a.m. Sunday along Middleswart Street, Beavertown.
Troopers said a 36-year-old McClure man violated a protection-from-abuse order by making verbal contact with a 32-year-old Beavertown woman. No physical contact was made and the man was jailed for failure to post bail.
Retail theft
• 4:21 p.m. Jan. 25 at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Beth Heller, 35, of Sunbury, allegedly took $214.56 worth of groceries and was charged.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville Hit and run
• 6:44 p.m. Wednesday along Penn Street, south of Schoolhouse Road, Clinton Township.
Troopers said an unknown vehicle traveling north on Penn Street approached the intersection with Schoolhouse Road, failed to make a complete stop at the stop sign and struck a pedestrian in the crosswalk, Jessica M. Swinehart, 45, of Montgomery, then went through the intersection, turned left on Schoolhouse Road and fled the scene westbound. Swinehart was not injured. An investigation continues.
Harassment
• 5:45 a.m. Jan. 22 along Randall Circle, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers responded to a reported domestic and determined a 25-year-old man and 21-year-old woman, both of Williamsport, engaged in a verbal argument which escalated to pushing and shoving. Both were charged.
Scattering rubbish
• 5 p.m. Friday along Sulphur Springs Road, Armstrong Township.
Someone dumped miscellaneous furniture, trash and clothing, then fled the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
State Police At Lamar
Criminal mischief
• Recently at the baseball fields, South Mill and Maple streets, Loganton, Clinton County.
Troopers said someone performed approximately 12 “donuts” with what is believed to be an ATV on the baseball fields. Damages were estimated at $500.
