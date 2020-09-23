District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Preliminary hearings
Defendants who waived or had hearings held for court are due for formal arraignment Oct. 26 in Union County Court, Lewisburg.
• Robert Stanley Vandunk, 73, of Middleburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on a misdemeanor count of DUI and summary counts of duties at stop sign, careless driving and failure to use safety belt.
• Adam Lane Beachel, 42, of Milton, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. A misdemeanor count of possession of a small amount of marijuana was withdrawn.
• Elizabeth Nicole Arici, 44, of Allenwood, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on misdemeanor counts of DUI (2 counts) and a summary count of careless driving.
• Karen Sue Straub, 44, of Mifflinburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on felony counts of receiving stolen property and retail theft.
• Terry L. Wise, 29, of Lewisburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on misdemeanor counts of DUI (3 counts), and summary counts of driving at safe speed, careless driving and operating vehicle without valid inspection.
District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Summary trials
• Summary counts of vehicle registration suspended and driving while operator privilege suspended or revoked filed against Jordan M. Hockenberry, 20, of Linden, were dismissed.
• A summary count of parking prohibited certain days and hours filed against Robert T. Walker, 50, of Montgomery, was dismissed.
• Kyle M. Houseknecht, no date of birth given, of Montoursville, was guilty of exceed 55 mph in other location by 25 mph.
• Shanice N. McDowell, 27, of Williamsport, was found not guilty of summary harassment subject other to physical contact.
• A summary allegation of harassment subject other to physical contact filed against Aaron Bevan, 35, of Lewisburg, was dismissed.
Preliminary arraignment
• Bail was set at $5,000 for Kyle T. Kranz, 25, of New Berlin, on allegations of felony possession of a controlled substance, contraband/inmate and misdemeanor counts of contraband non-controlled substance, small amount of marijuana for personal use and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Preliminary hearings
• Glenda G. Richards, 41, of New Columbia, entered a guilty plea to a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct, hazardous physical offense.
• Breanna L. West, no date of birth given, of West Milton, waived misdemeanor allegations of marijuana small amount for personal use and use or possession of drug paraphernalia to court. A summary count of no rear lights was also waived.
• Christopher L. Neiswender, 47, of Mifflinburg, waived first offense misdemeanor allegations of DUI general impairment incapacity of driving safely and DUI highest rate of alcohol to court. Summary allegations of disregard traffic lane single, exceed maximum speed limit by 10 mph and careless driving were also waived.
• Jennifer L. Reppert, 33, of West Milton, waived misdemeanor allegations of theft by unlawful taking movable property and receiving stolen property to court.
• John N. Crawford, 41, of Harrisburg, had a misdemeanor allegation of retail theft take merchandise held for court.
• Robert M. Boardman, 35, of Northumberland, waived misdemeanor allegations of use or possession of drug paraphernalia and intentional possession of controlled substance by person not registered to court.
State Police At Milton DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A 27-year-old New Columbia man was charged following a traffic stop at 12:27 a.m. Sept. 21 along Westbranch Highway, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 1997 Geo Prizm was stopped and the man showed signs of driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
Terroristic threats
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — A 59-year-old Bloomsburg man was charged after he allegedly sent threatening text messages to three victims, all of New Berlin.
Troopers said the alleged incidents took place between Sept. 9 and 4:12 p.m. Sept. 13 along Hidden Hollow Road, Limestone Township, Union County.
Ronald Swank allegedly sent threatening text messages to a 66-year-old man, 59-year-old woman and 30-year-old woman, all of New Berlin.
Burglary
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated an alleged burglary which took place between 6 a.m. Sept. 19 and 11:29 p.m. Sept. 19 at 47 Auman St., West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Stolen items included keys to a Jeep valued at $150 and pillows valued at $30. Damages estimated at $300 were reported to women’s clothing. Victims, police noted, were Ronald Brion, 45, of Milton, and Tina Pavloski, 39, of Wilburton.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Theft by deception
DERRY TOWNSHIP — Someone used the credit card of a 47-year-old Danville woman to make several retail purchases, police reported.
The alleged incident too place between 6 a.m. July 27 and 8:20 p.m. Aug. 14 at 112 Blue Springs Terrace, Derry Township, Montour County.
Criminal mischief
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a report of three loud bangs and allegedly discovered someone had thrown three cans at the residence of a 69-year-old White Deer man, causing damage to a rear window.
Damages were estimated at $100.
State Police At Montoursville 1-vehicle crash (injury)
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A 60-year-old Allenwood woman was flown by helicopter to the hospital following a one-vehicle crash 10:36 a.m. Sept. 16 in the 6800 block of Sulphur Springs Road, Washington Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Tammy R. Hyde was driving a 2006 Ford 500 south when it went out of control, struck a pine tree and overturned, where the tree fell on it. Hyde was extricated from the vehicle and flown by helicopter to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected serious injury. She was belted.
The crash remains under investigation, police noted.
2-vehicle crash (injuries)
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Several possible injuries were reported by troopers following a two-vehicle crash at 4:35 p.m. Sept. 4 along Four Mile Drive at Northway Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
According to police, a 2012 Dodge Durango driven by Shirley A. Getgen, 56, of Williamsport, was traveling south on Northway Road when it struck a westbound 2016 Ford Econoline E450 driven by Mark D. Brewer, 58, of Williamsport. Two passengers in the van, Catherine M. O’Connor, 80, of Williamsport and Annetta C. Crape, 68, of Salladasburg, were transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with unspecified injuries. All were belted. Getgen, too, sustained a possible injury, police noted.
Getgen will be cited with traffic-control signals.
Theft by deception
ROCKEFELLER TOWNSHIP — Troopers received a report of an individual attempting to obtain employment as a commercial truck driver with forged documents.
The alleged incident took place at noon Nov. 24 along Brush Valley Road, Rockefeller Township, Northumberland.
Troopers from Montoursville investigated the alleged incident and confirmed forged documents were provided to Brush Valley Trucking, Sunbury. A suspect was not named.
Vehicle into wires
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported a 2018 Freightliner driven by an unnamed person was traveling west on Pepper Street, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County, when it struck Verizon lines and pulled them down.
The incident took place just at 2 p.m. Sept. 11.
Vehicle into fire hydrant
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — A 2020 Freightliner was traveling west on East Penn Street, Muncy Creek Township, when it made a right turn and struck a fire hydrant, troopers noted.
The alleged incident took place at 6:07 a.m. Sept. 12. No one was injured.
Northumberland County Deed transfers
• Aaron W. Watts and Tammy L. Watts to Brandon R. Danner, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Dennis C. Sheatler and Clissie A. Sheatler to Dennis Moore and Stephanie Moore, property in Watsontown, $85,000.
• Randall K. Hursh and Ruth N. Hursh to Shaunna L. Barnhart, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Nelson E. Hurst to Nathan E. Hurst and Morgan E. Hurst, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• William D. Davis III and Lauren N. Davis to Aaron D. Moore and Heidi E. Moore, property in East Chillisquaque Township, $250,000.
• Samuel C. Yoder, Barbara S. Yoder, Seth A. Yoder and Elizabeth R. Yoder to Thomas D. Haas, property in Lewis Township, $700,000.
• Donald W. Reynolds and Alberta Reynolds to John S. Lapp, property in Delaware Township, $215,000.
• Dorcas Bomberger to Jay Douglas Bomberger, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Jay Douglas Bomberger to Daniel H. Martin, Amos Z. Martin and Amos H. Martin, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• KML Law Group PC to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, property in Milton, $1.
• Brent A. Frey and Erica A. Frey to Christopher Pfirman-Dwulet and Autumn Scoviak-Pfirman, property in Point Township, $110,000.
Union County Deed transfers
• Trey M. Geyer, Sara J. Hawksworth to Sawyer H.S. Armstrong, Natasia M. Sholder, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Lloyd R. Zimmerman, Lorraine N. Zimmerman to Kelly Township, property in Kelly Township, stormwater management maintenance, no cash consideration.
• Kelly Township to Lloyd R. Zimmerman, Lorraine N. Zimmerman, property in Kelly Township, improvements guarantee, no cash consideration.
• Nathan D. Shearer administrator, David W. Shearer estate to Paul Z. Reiff, Louise M. Reiff, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Dale K. Berger trustee, Mark S. Berger trustee, Arla G. Berger trustee to Gray Vista Retreat Land trustee, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Kenneth Ogawa, Mary McGurn to Jessica McCabe, Erick A. Martin, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Terry G. Stockdale to John J. Keegan III, Lisa A. Keegan, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• David J. McCord, Ruth M. McCord to Bryan M. King, Jamie L. King, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Jacqueline Sallade, Robert W. Everly to William Quinones, Claudia Corona, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Joseph Edward Smierciak estate, Cherish M. Houseknecht executor to Christina M. Carr, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Brett S. Emigh executor to William F. Strohecker estate to Brett S. Emigh, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• L and L Land Development LLC, Sara E. Kaskie member, George L. Lloyd Jr. emmber to Carren Dusick, Cara Dusick, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Alvin W. Nolt, Annie R. Nolt to Miriam D. Turner, Miriam D. Krouse, Lori M. Krouse, Lori M. Deckman, property in Hartley Township, quit claim, $1.
• Erik M. Platt, Deborah A. Platt, Michael S. Platt, Olivia C. Platt, Larry W. Platt, Jay Ann Platt to David C. Platt, Lara K. Platt, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Robert L. Young, Patricia H. Young to David R. Young, Connie J. Pawling Young, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Ronald W. Grunenberg estate, Debra A. Grunenberg executor, Debra A. Grunenberg to JY Realty LLC, property in Lewisburg, $100,000.
• Ronald W. Grunenberg estate, Debra A. Grunenberg executor, Debra A. Grunenberg to JY Realty LLC, property in Lewisburg, $570,000.
• Jackie Sue Egolf Young, Deborah Lynne Egolf Shafer to Jackie Sue Egolf Young, Deborah Lynne Egolf Shafer, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• LDB Prop LLC, David A. Bogovich member, Lori L. Bogovich member to Cornelius Dev Corp., property in Union Township, $10.
• Speaker J. Boop, Alvesta E. Boop to Speaker J. Boop, Alvesta E. Boop, Todd A. Boop trustee, Boop irrevocable residential and income trust remainderman, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Tamra L. Thomas to Elise A. Nicol, property in Lewisburg, $198,550.
• Abraham J. Heggenstaller, Alyssa M. Heggenstaller to Peaceful Trails LLC, property in Union Township, $1.
• Betty Jean Zechman to Brian L. Nogle, two properties in Hartley Township, $1 apiece.
• Linda L. Mensch to Linda L. Mensch, Ryan C. Mensch trustee, Daren L. Mensch trustee, Mensch irrevocable residential and income trust remainderman, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Mark D. Rote, Nan D. Rote to Stacie T. Gaul, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
