Northumberland County
State Police At Milton 1-vehicle crash
• 11:28 p.m. Oct. 9 along Sodom Road, West Chillisquaque Township.
A 1999 Nissan Frontier driven by Austin Miller, 21, of Williamsport, failed to stop, traveled off the west side of the road and struck an embankment. Troopers said Miller, who was belted, was not injured. He was cited with stop signs and yield signs.
Criminal mischief
• Between noon Oct. 1 and noon Oct. 5 at 160 Paradise St., Turbotville.
Someone drive a vehicle through a soybean field owned by Daniel Schrack, 36, of Turbotville, causing $2,000 worth of damage, troopers reported.
Criminal mischief
• 3:14 p.m. Sept. 27 at 3 North St., Delaware Township.
Troopers said Christine Rate-Tucker, 33, of Williamsport, broke a glass table belonging to Elizabeth Rate, 71, of Watsontown.
Courthouse Sentencings
• Karl Parker, 43, of Milton, was sentenced to three to 12 months confinement on charges of accidents involving damage to attended vehicle/property.
• Marsha Bingaman, 64, of Sunbury, was sentenced to six months of an intermediate punishment program on driving under the influence charges.
• Stephen Russel, 27, of Selinsgrove, was sentenced to three years of an intermediate punishment program on driving under the influence charges.
Union County
Buffalo Valley Regional Police Activity report
• Sunday: Traffic warning, 12:11 a.m., Westbranch Highway and Smoketown Road; traffic warning, 1:25 a.m., 10 block of North Derr Drive; traffic stop, 1:58 a.m., St. Louis Street and South Derr Drive; traffic stop, 3:20 a.m., 200 block of South Derr Drive; traffic arrest, 8:24 a.m., South Derr Drive and St. Louis Street; traffic arrest, 8:45 a.m., South Derr Drive and St. Louis Street; traffic arrest, 11:46 a.m., Westbranch Highway; traffic stop, 1:44 p.m., Westbranch Highway; domestic, 2:08 p.m., West Market Street; investigation, 2:38 p.m., Industrial Boulevard; burglar alarm, 5:31 p.m., North Water Street; traffic warning, 9:58 p.m., 800 block of Market Street.
• Saturday: Suspicious vehicle, 1:29 a.m., Wolfe Field; traffic warning, 2:01 a.m., Westbranch Highway and Cardinal Street; traffic warning, 2:47 a.m., 10 block of North Derr Drive; burglar alarm, 3:34 a.m., North Derr Drive; animal complaint, 7:47 a.m., Westbranch Highway; disabled vehicle, 8:39 a.m., Westbranch Highway and North Armory Drive; traffic warning, 10:18 a.m., St. Mary and South 10th streets; traffic warning, North Derr Drive and St. Mary Street; disabled vehicle, 11:11 a.m., Westbranch Highway; accident with injury, 2:19 p.m., River Road; be on the lookout, 3:23 p.m., PSP Rockview; police information, 3:45 p.m., Hufnagle Park; foot patrol, 4:07 p.m., Hufnagle Park; 4:27 p.m., traffic warning, 200 block of Buffalo Road; traffic arrest, 5:28 p.m., Westbranch Highway; traffic stop, 6:14 p.m., Route 15; traffic warning, 6:14 p.m., 600 block of North Derr Drive; traffic arrest, 6:30 p.m., St. Anthony and North Fourth streets; assist other agency, 10:43 p.m., Walter Drive; non-injury accident, North 15th and St. Mary streets; suspicious circumstance, 11:15 p.m., Wolfe Field.
• Friday: Suspicious vehicle, 2:20 a.m., North Second Street; assist fire/EMS, 6:11 a.m., North Third Street; non-injury accident, 6:36 a.m., Hoffa Mill Road; traffic arrest, 7:51 a.m., West Market and South 20th streets school zone; traffic arrest, 8:36 a.m. West Market and South 20th streets school zone; public service, 11:02 a.m., South Sixth Street; non-injury accident, 11:47 a.m., Westbranch Highway and Smoketown Road; fire, 12:26 p.m., St. John Street; traffic stop, 2:14 p.m., Old Turnpike Road; traffic arrest, 2:27 p.m., West Market and South 20th streets school zone; traffic arrest, 4:47 p.m., Route 15; suspicious vehicle, 6:26 p.m., Fairground Road; welfare check, 6:30 p.m., Skyline Drive; traffic warning, 7:26 p.m., South Derr Drive; traffic arrest, 9:33 p.m., Westbranch Highway; traffic warning, 10:01 p.m., Westbranch Highway; traffic warning, 10:07 p.m., Westbranch Highway; traffic warning, 10:24 p.m., Buffalo and Fairground roads; traffic warning, 10:57 p.m., Westranch Highway; assist other agency, 11:06 p.m., Chestnut Street; dispute, 11:40 p.m., North Third Street.
• Thursday: Suspicious activity, 1:16 a.m., Westbranch Highway; theft, 2:34 a.m., Market Street; parking complaint, 12:37 p.m., South Fifth Street; non-injury accident, 3:16 p.m., Stein Lane; non-injury accident, 4:31 p.m., South Derr Drive and St. Louis Street; assist other agency, 5:20 p.m., Route 642, Milton; traffic warning, 8:49 p.m., Beagle Club Road and Westbranch Highway; traffic warning, 8:54 p.m., Beagle Club Road and Westbranch Highway; traffic warning, 8:54 p.m., North Water and St. John streets; animal issue, 9:59 p.m., Westbranch Highway.
• Wednesday: Traffic arrest, 7:47 a.m., West Market and South 20th streets school zone; traffic arrest, 8:30 a.m., West Market and South 20th streets school zone; burglar alarm, 11:29 a.m., North Derr Drive; burglary, 11:58 a.m., Marketplace Boulevard, Monroe Township, Snyder County; animal issue, 12:33 p.m., Reitz Boulevard; parking complaint, 1:41 p.m., North Third Street; traffic stop, 2:04 p.m., North Water and St. Mary streets; wanted person, 2:17 p.m., North Water and St. Mary streets; wanted person, 2:33 p.m., Industrial Boulevard; Act 64, 4:20 p.m., North Front Street; accident with injury, 4:32 p.m., Market and South Seventh streets; check welfare, 6:12 p.m., Fairground Road; information, 6:31 p.m., Old Turnpike Road; assist public, 7:34 p.m., St. Mary Street; open door, 7:54 p.m., Industrial Boulevard; traffic warning, 8:49 p.m., Westbranch Highway; fraud, 9:01 p.m., North Derr Drive; traffic arrest, 9:22 p.m., Westbranch Highway; traffic arrest, 10:13 p.m., Westbranch Highway; traffic warning, 10:59 p.m., Westbranch Highway.
• Tuesday: Criminal mischief, 4:56 a.m., 600 block of Market Street; traffic arrest, 7:47 a.m., West Market and South 20th streets; traffic arrest, 8:07 a.m., West Market and South 20th streets; accident with injury, 4:40 p.m., Buffalo Road and North 16th streets; traffic warning, 8:26 p.m., Hardwood Drive; traffic warning, 8:53 p.m., South Seventh and St. George streets.
• Monday: Non-injury accident, 7:17 a.m., 3300 block of Stein Lane; traffic warning, 9:23 a.m., Fairground Road and St. Mary Street; parking complaint, 10:16 a.m., South Fifth Street; accident with injury, 1:41 p.m., Smoketown Road; non-injury accident, 4:22 p.m., Old Turnpike and Fairground roads; animal complaint, 5:58 p.m., Wolfe Field; assist other agency, 6:32 p.m., Shakespeare Avenue, Milton; theft, 6:56 p.m., South 20th Street; check identification, 8:28 p.m., North Derr Drive; check identification, 8:29 p.m., North Derr Drive.
State Police At Milton DUI crash
• 11:10 .m. Aug. 30 at 3759 Route 44, Gregg Township.
Troopers said Ralph Butler, 58, of Georgetown, Del., was arrested for driving under the influence after being involved in a crash.
DUI
• 3:04 a.m. Oct. 13 along Polly Pine Road, Hartleton.
Anthony Irvine, 43, of Millmont, was arrested for driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop.
Theft
• 3 p.m. July 25 at 988 State Highway 304, Union Township.
Troopers said Alexandra Pita, 42, of Winfield, was deceived by the sale of patio furniture from a fraudulent website called Weiufuw.
Theft
• 3:19 p.m. Sept. 13 at Dollar General, 16786 Route 15, Gregg Township.
Jason Swartz, 42, of Millerstown, allegedly left the store without paying for six grape 5 Hour Energy Drinks valued at $17.70. Troopers found him to be in possession of three hypodermic needles, a small amount of methamphetamine and a suboxone tablet.
Criminal mischief
• 2:30 a.m. Oct. 12 at 1711 Pine Bark Lane, West Buffalo Township.
Someone damaged a cable line belonging to Joyce Spaid, 54, of Mifflinburg. Troopers estimated damage at $100.
Montour County
State Police at Milton Theft
• 5:17 p.m. Oct. 5 at 454 Mount Zion Road, Cooper Township.
John Hummer, 65, of Danville, reported purchasing a trailer off Craigslist for $1,600 and never receiving the trailer.
Harassment
• 8:45 p.m. Oct. 9 at 200 State Hospital Drive, Mahoning Township.
An unidentified individual pulled the back of the shirt of Jenna Hively, 28, of Williamsport, causing her to fall, troopers reported.
Harassment
• 8:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at 200 State Hospital Drive, Mahoning Township.
An unidentified individual struck Marylouise Tahuilan, 30, of Danville, in the side of the head while she was standing in the medication line. Troopers said she received a minor head injury.
Criminal mischief
• Between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Oct. 14 at the PennDOT Rest Area, Liberty Township.
Troopers investigated an incident in which someone pulled a door off of the women’s restroom stall, causing $500 in damage.
