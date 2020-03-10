Union County
State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash
• 3:01 p.m. Saturday along Westbranch Highway at River Road, Kelly Township.
Troopers said a 2005 Ford F150 XLT driven by Scott D. Ficks, 51, of Milton, was traveling south in the left turn lane when it failed to stop at a red light and collided with a 2002 Mazda 626 driven by Ishia L. Pelham, 43, of Lewisburg. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were reported. Ficks will be cited with traffic-control signals, troopers noted.
1-vehicle crash
• 5:37 p.m. Friday along Baker Hollow Road, Buffalo Township.
A 2002 Jeep Wrangler driven by an unnamed 17-year-old Mifflinburg girl was traveling north when it went out of control in a left turn, left the roadway, struck a stone wall off the east shoulder, continued north and struck a small brick building, police reported. The girl was belted and was not injured. She will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Northumberland County
Courthouse Sentencings
• Blake Porter, 26, of Milton, 12 to 48 months in a state correctional facility, plus fines, fees and costs, credit for 190 days previously served in prison, eligible for the state drug treatment program for charge of identity theft.
• Ashley Wright, 34, of Coal Township, 50 days to 12 months in Northumberland County Jail, plus all fines, fees and costs, immediate parole to inpatient once a bed is available, defendant shall have no contact with drug dealers and users and is given credit for 50 days previously served in prison for disorderly conduct.
• Keith Light, 25, of Sunbury, 78 days to 6 months in Northumberland County Jail, plus all fines, fees and costs, credit given for 50 days previously served in prison, shall not have contact with Haley Wiekel for a charge of defiant trespass.
• Kevin McCarthy, 43, of Shamokin, 48 days to 12 months in Northumberland County Jail, plus all fines, fees and costs and defendant shall be paroled upon approval of a home plan for intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered.
• Stephen Chamberlain, 27, of Coal Township, two to 12 months in Northumberland County Jail, plus all fines, fees and costs, with a special condition of drug and alcohol assessment, defendant shall be paroled upon approval of parole application, credit for 44 days previously served in prison for drug paraphernalia.
• David Brzostowski, 61, of Mount Carmel, recommitted to Northumberland County Jail until at least May 15, 2021 with credit for 61 says served, eligible for parole after applying for it and serving six months, may be paroled after four months to inpatient, conditions of drug and alcohol treatment and abiding by any and all conditions previously imposed, plus fines, fees and costs for resisting arrest. All warrants are lifted.
Deed transfers
• Robert B. Bachman, William D. Bachman, Barbara K. Bachman and Loretta G. Bachman to Daniel A. Leon, property in Delaware Township, $182,270.57.
• Northumberland County Sheriff and Kenneth P. Hollenbach Jr. to U.S. Bank National Association trustee and Credit Susse First Boston Mortgage Securities Corp, property in Watsontown, $1,463.10.
• George F. Weaver Jr. to Ronald V. Grego and Karen I. Grego, property in Coal Township, $8,000.
• Stephen J. Bradley to Brian D. Ammerman and Cristen A. Ammerman, property in Coal Township, $145,000.
• John G. Kemerling and Sharon T. Kemerling to Daniel J. Karpinski and Tamara Jo Karpinski, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Calen B. Rathmell and Jennifer N. Rathmell to Justin Lammon Strawser and Jessica Faylene Strawser, property in Point Township, $148,530.
• Larry S. Bohner to Rachiel Resseguie, property in Point Township, $1.
• BWH Properties LLC to Alfredo Avendano, property in Mount Carmel Township, $3,850.
• Robert L. Martz and Leslie V. Martz to Jonathan L. Maxwell, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $189,000.
• Mabel M. Leininger to Gary Wayne Moyer Jr. and Michelle Lynn Moyer, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• 51 West 3rd Street LLC to Mount Carmel Borough, property in Mount Carmel, $175,000.
• Clinton M. Wynn and Pete D. Shingara Jr. to Shingara Properties LLC, property in Lower Augusta Township, $1.
• Anthony M. Shalamanada and Amy B. Shalamanada to Timothy E. Bobb, property in Shamokin, $47,000.
• Richard Carl and Lois Carl to Susan Grow, property in Coal Township, $20,000.
• John Wray Engelbrecht to Thomas Gulba, property in Shamokin, $1.
• David P. Snyder to Solis Domain LLC, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Verna May Jurevicz and Debra Bressi agent to Larry Caron, property in Shamokin, $17,900.
• Harvest DCP of Pennsylvania LLC to NLCP 520 Shamokin Street PA LLC, property in Shamokin, $950,000.
• Dustin R. Weikel to Colton J. Zimmerman, property in Jordan Township, $225,000.
• Clair H. Harner to Michelle L. Terwilliger and Joshua C. Terwilliger, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $20,000.
• Freedom Mortgage Corporation to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Trinity Lutheran Church of Sunbury to God’s Missionary Church of Sunbury, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Black Sun Capital LLC to Acorn Estates LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $1,000.
• Black Sun Capital LLC to Acorn Estates LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $1,000.
• Cary J. Feltman and Nicole L. Feltman to Eric Martin, property in Point Township, $98,400.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove 3-vehicle crash
• 3:27 p.m. Sunday along North Susquehanna Trail, south of Stetler Avenue, Shamokin Dam.
A southbound 2007 Jeep Wrangler driven by Broc A. Davis, 20, of Washingtonville, struck the rear of a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Edgar H. Grundy, 48, of Milton, which was pushed into the rear of a 2010 Ford Fusion driven by an unnamed 17-year-old Sunbury girl, troopers said. The Chevy and Ford were stopped due to a red light, it was noted. No one was injured. All were belted. Davis will be cited with following too closely.
2-vehicle crash
• 11:11 a.m. Friday along Stetler Avenue, north of Ash Dam, Monroe Township.
A 2014 Ford Fusion driven by a 17-year-old Winfield boy was traveling south when it went into the northbound lane and struck a 2013 Ford King Ranch driven by Kyle S. Hummel, 42, of Selinsgrove, troopers noted. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were noted. The Winfield boy will be cited with prohibited text-based communications.
1-vehicle crash
• 4:42 p.m. March 3 along Fisher Road, south of Park Road, Monroe Township.
A 2003 Jeep Liberty driven by Hunter J. Royer, 19, of Selinsgrove, was traveling south when it went out of control in a left curve, crossed the double-yellow lines, went off the east side of the roadway, struck an embankment, rotated clockwise and came to rest in a driveway, troopers reported. Royer was not belted and sustained a possible chest injury, police said. He will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Terroristic threats
• 10:50 p.m. March 4 along Salem Glenn Boulevard, Penn Township.
An unknown male allegedly made Facetime calls to an 18-year-old Selinsgrove woman and a 19-year-old Selinsgrove man. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft
• 7:50 p.m. Feb. 16 along Old Route 15, Chapman Township.
Apple Air Pods valued at $200 were stolen from a 16-year-old Shamokin girl, police reported. An investigation is ongoing.
Retail theft
• 2:13 p.m. Feb. 24 at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Adam Wiles, 33, of Selinsgrove, allegedly stole Scotties tissues valued at 98 cents, a wire crimp tool valued at $6.87 and Bang energy drink valued at $6.58.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville DUI
• 9:52 a.m. Feb. 20 along Park and Third avenues, Williamsport.
A 2007 BMW 530I driven by a 41-year-old Williamsport man was stopped for an alleged vehicle code violation when the driver was determined to be under the influence of drugs, police reported. He was arrested.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
• 1:34 p.m. Feb. 18 along Route 220 at Lime Bluff Road, Wolf Township.
According to police, a 2005 Ford Mustang driven by Angelina R. Hilton, 25, of Athens, was traveling south when it struck the rear of a 2018 Ford F150 XLT driven by Thomas A. Brookover, 63, of Ulster, as the Ford slowed to make a turn. Hilton and a passenger in the truck, Libby M. Jones, 36, of Troy, sustained suspected injuries and were transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport. Hilton will be cited with following too closely.
2-vehicle crash
• 1:15 p.m. Thursday along Westminster Drive at Sheridan Street, Loyalsock Township.
A westbound 2017 Honda Ridgeline driven by an unnamed person failed to yield right of way and struck a 2015 BMW 428I, troopers reported. No injuries were noted. The driver of the Honda will be cited with stop signs and yield signs.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
• 2:52 p.m. Feb. 19 along Scoville Place and Park Avenue, Williamsport.
A 22-year-old Knoxville man was determined to be in possession of drug paraphernalia after a 2006 Chevrolet Impala was stopped for an alleged vehicle code violation.
