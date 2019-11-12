Northumberland County
State Police At Milton DUI
• 9:42 p.m. Nov. 7 at Adam and Main streets, Turbotville.
Tyler Turner, 25, of Watsontown, was arrested for driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop for multiple equipment violations, troopers reported.
1-vehicle crash
• 1:23 p.m. Nov. 7 along Rovendale Drive, Lewis Township.
A 1998 Ford Escort driven by a 16-year-old female from Turbotville traveled off the roadway and struck a grass embankment and traffic sign before flipping onto its roof. Troopers said the girl was not belted and not injured. She was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Theft
• Between 12:01 a.m. June 1 and 9 a.m. Oct. 30 at 12650 Route 405, Delaware Township.
Someone entered a storage unit and removed various items belonging to William Ritter, 90, of Lewisburg. Stolen items listed by police were a leaf blower valued at $100 and a target bow valued at $600.
Union County
Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department Activity log
• Sunday: Traffic warning, 12:45 p.m., North Seventh Street and North Derr Drive; assist other agency, 4:48 a.m., Swengle Road, Mifflinburg; traffic arrest, 7:46 a.m., West Branch Highway; traffic arrest, 9:45 a.m., West Branch Highway; theft, 10:28 a.m., East Tressler Boulevard; traffic warning, 1:07 p.m. West Branch Highway; traffic arrest, 3:36 p.m., West Branch Highway; assist other agency, 3:36 p.m., Elm Street, Milton; alarm, 6:08 p.m., Buffalo Road and Raspberry Alley; trespassing, 11:48 p.m., Old Schoolhouse Road.
• Saturday: Alcohol violation, 12:35 a.m., South Sixth Street; assist other agency, South Sixth Street, 12:41 a.m.; alcohol violation, 12:48 a.m., South Sixth Street; traffic warning, 2:04 a.m., 600 block Market Street; assist other agency, 6:08 a.m., Mahoning Street, Milton; traffic arrest, 7:58 a.m., West Branch Highway; theft, 9:27 a.m., Farley Circle; traffic arrest, 11:03 a.m., West Branch Highway; assist other agency, 12:48 p.m., West Branch Highway; traffic arrest, 1:17 p.m. West Branch Highway; noise complaint, 3:28 p.m., Old Turnpike Road; disturbance, 4:10 p.m., South Sixth Street; traffic warning, 5:18 p.m., Market and Seventh Streets; sexual assault, 8:55 p.m., Bucknell University; traffic warning, 9:56 p.m., Route 45; be on the lookout, 11:36 p.m., Mifflintown.
• Friday: Assist other agency, 12:59 a.m., Beaver Springs; traffic warning, 7:29 a.m., West Branch Highway and Cardinal Street; traffic stop, 7:35 a.m., West Branch Highway; commercial motor vehicle, 8:47 a.m., West Branch Highway and Raymond Lane; traffic warning, 9:09 a.m., North Water and St. Anthony streets; information, 9:24 a.m., Industrial Boulevard; commercial motor vehicle, 11:29 a.m., West Branch Highway and Armory Drive; information, 11:44 a.m., Industrial Boulevard; traffic warning, 1:08 p.m., Market and South Fourth streets; traffic warning, 5:41 p.m., South Third and St. George streets; suspicious circumstance, 8:23 p.m., Market Street; traffic warning, 9:44 p.m., West Branch Highway; burglar alarm, 10:19 p.m., Market Street; suspicious activity, 10:39 p.m., Hardwood Drive.
• Thursday: Traffic arrest, 12:20 a.m., St. George Street; suspicious vehicle, 2:54 a.m., North Fifth Street; police information, 3:15 a.m., North Fifth Street; traffic arrest, 7:48 a.m., West Market Street; parking complaint, 8:37 a.m., South Fifth Street; commercial motor vehicle, 9:03 a.m., St. Anthony Street and Hazel Tree Alley; information, 12:25 p.m., North Fifth Street; fraud, 3:15 p.m., North 10th Street; non-reportable accident, 5:40 p.m., West Market Street; traffic warning, 6:30 p.m., St. Mary and St. Lawrence streets; traffic warning, 7:20 p.m., Lewisburg Cemetery; traffic warning, 8:49 p.m., West Branch Highway and Furnace Road.
• Wednesday: Suspicious circumstance, 12:54 a.m., Old Turnpike Road; traffic warning, 1:49 a.m., North Water Street; traffic warning, 2:37 a.m., North Seventh Street and Airport Road; commercial motor vehicle, 8:14 a.m., North Derr Drive; parking complaint, 8:24 a.m., South Fifth Street; police information, 8:33 a.m., North Fifth Street; welfare check, 12:46 a.m., Old Turnpike Road; traffic contact, 4:09 p.m., West Branch Highway; harassment, 9:54 p.m., Market Street; intoxicated person, 10:47 p.m., South Sixth Street; trespass, 10:50 p.m., South Sixth Street.
State Police At Milton 1-vehicle crash
• 8:43 p.m. Nov. 7 along Hospital Drive, north of JPM Road, Kelly Township.
A 2012 Chrysler 200 driven by Patti Emery, 68, of Mifflinburg, failed to negotiate a right curve, left the roadway and struck ground wires for a utility pole. Emery, who was belted, was not injured, troopers reported.
1-vehicle crash
• 9:13 p.m. Oct. 27 along Treibly Road, White Deer Township.
A 2000 Honda Civic driven by Colt Gilligbauer, 28, of Sunbury, traveled onto the shoulder to avoid striking a deer, troopers reported. The Honda then struck a utility pole. Gilligbauer, who was not belted, was uninjured. He was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Hit and run
• 9:11 p.m. Nov. 2 along Felmey Road, Union Township.
Troopers said a 2011 Chevrolet Impala driven by Trevor Felmey, 26, of Selinsgrove, fled the scene after striking the left rear of a 2000 Honda Odyssey driven by Amanda Guffey, 26, of Winfield, as it was attempting to turn into a driveway.
Theft
• 7 p.m. Nov. 5 at Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township.
Donna Smith, 61, of Hughesville, was charged, after troopers said she placed numerous items, valued at more than $50, in her purse and left the store without paying.
Theft
• 5:30 p.m. Oct. 24 along Nikomahs Drive, Hartley Township.
A 51-year-old male from Winfield reported the theft of a golf cart. Anyone with information on the theft should call police at 570-524-2662.
Harassment
• 2 p.m. Nov. 6 at 161 Maple St., Lewis Township.
Garry Romig III, 21, of Millmont, verbally threatened a 16-year-old male from Millmont while brandishing a closed pocket knife, troopers reported.
Criminal mischief
• 4:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at 202 Union Ave., White Deer Township.
During a verbal altercation, troopers said a vehicle was damaged. Alfred Iezzi, 30, of White Deer Township, was listed by troopers as an arrestee. Nathaniel Caprioli, 26, of Milton was listed as a victim and arrestee. Coco Maurer, 37, of White Deer Township, was listed as a victim.
Found property
• 12:17 p.m. Oct. 26 at Forest Hill and Roush roads, West Buffalo Township.
A cell phone was found. Anyone with information on the phone should call troopers at 570-524-2662.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove 2-vehicle crash
• 12:44 p.m. Nov. 9 at South Old Trail and Atrium Court, Monroe Township.
A 2001 GM Yukon driven by Brock Hunt, 18, of Sunbury, struck a 2011 Ford Escape driven by Kiley Kratzer, 20, of Mifflinburg, as the Ford was stopped in traffic. Troopers said both drivers were belted and not injured.
Burglary
• Between noon Oct. 1 and noon Oct. 6 at 8370 Route 104, Perry Township.
Someone entered the garage of William Kreider, 75, of Mount Pleasant Mills and stole the following items: Crossbow, valued at $400; chainsaw, valued at $200; gas can, valued at $7; gas can, valued at $5, weed trimmer, valued at $150; shotgun, valued at $300; and a crossbow, valued at $15.
Theft
• Between 8 a.m. Oct. 31 and 7 a.m. Nov. 1 at 208 E. New Market St., Freeburg.
Nicole Derk, 31, of Freeburg, reported to troopers that someone stole $140 from the center console of her 2012 Mazda 3.
Theft by deception
• 10 a.m. Oct. 8 at 208 N. South St., Freeburg.
Jessica Hummel, 36, of Freeburg, reported to troopers that extra money was deposited into her bank account. An investigation is ongoing.
Drug posession
• 4:21 p.m. Nov. 9 at 270 Marketplace Blvd., Monroe Township.
John Hill, 27, of Coal Township, was charged after he was allegedly found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.
PFA violation
• 10:30 a.m. Nov. 3 at 8709 Route 522, Franklin Township.
A report of a possible PFA violation was taken by police. Following an investigation, troopers determined no violation occurred.
Corruption of minors
• 7 p.m. Nov. 8 in Beavertown.
Troopers received a report of a possible corruption of minors incident involving at 13-year-old boy from Beavertown. An investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.