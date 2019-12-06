WATSONTOWN — Dustin Heddings, 28, of Watsontown, was charged with felony DUI and related charges following a traffic stop Nov. 14, along East Third Street, Watsontown police reported.
Heddings was charged with two felony counts of DUI, misdemeanor counts of driving while being a habitual offender, operating a vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance while operating privilege is suspended, and summary counts of driving without a license and driving an unregistered vehicle.
Police said Heddings had five prior DUI convictions over the last 10 years.
Police arrested Heddings Thursday at an address in Montour County. He was arraigned in Milton and jailed in Northumberland County in lieu of $20,000 bail. He is also being held on a parole detainer, police noted.
