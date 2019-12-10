Union County
Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, Lewisburg Activity report
• Sunday: DUI arrest, 2:14 a.m., Market Street; traffic arrest, 8:17 a.m., North Fourth Street at North Derr Drive; complaint, 10:01 a.m., South Derr Drive; traffic warning, 10:04 a.m., Stein Lane at Brown Avenue; traffic warning, 11:21 a.m., Westbranch Highway at Beagle Club Road; harassment, 12:05 p.m., Jefferson Avenue, East Buffalo Township; complaint, 4:02 p.m., Hospital Drive and Westbranch Highway; suspicious circumstance, 5:19 p.m., Fairground Road, East Buffalo Township; suicide attempt/threat, 7:51 p.m., Jefferson Avenue, East Buffalo Township; suspicious person, 8:03 p.m., Springhouse Drive, East Buffalo Township; complaint, 10:52 p.m., North Fifth Street; traffic stop, 11:03 p.m., Route 15 and Smoketown Road.
• Saturday: Overdose, 12:12 a.m., South Sixth and St. George streets; public intoxication, 12:29 a.m., South Sixth Street; hit and run, 12:50 a.m., South Sixth Street; public service, 8:48 a.m., Market and Fifth streets; traffic warning, 11:39 a.m., South Seventh at St. George streets; traffic warning, 111:43 a.m., North Derr Drive; assist police agency, 12:22 p.m., River Road; traffic warning, 1:45 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Curtain Avenue; traffic warning, 7:33 p.m., North Derr Drive and Buffalo Road; traffic warning, 7:43 p.m., North Derr Drive; traffic warning, 7:52 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Martin Street; traffic warning, 8:02 p.m., Westbranch Highway; traffic warning, 8:24 p.m., St. Mary Street at Buffalo Alley, East Buffalo Township; traffic warning, 8:52 p.m., North Derr Drive and Buffalo Road; traffic warning, 9:01 p.m., North Derr Drive; traffic warning, 10:44 p.m., North Derr Drive; traffic arrest, 10:54 p.m., North Derr Drive; traffic arrest, 11:19 p.m., Market Street and Derr Drive; traffic warning, 11:33 p.m., North Derr Drive.
• Friday: Intoxicated person, 12:21 a.m., North Fourth Street; assault, 1:18 a.m., Market Street; DUI arrest, 4:34 a.m., Fairground at Buffalo roads; assist fire agency, 12:59 p.m., Old Turnpike Road; non-reportable accident, 3:08 p.m., North Derr Drive at Buffalo Road; theft, 3:11 p.m., South 20th Street, East Buffalo Township; MHMR, 3:50 p.m., North Second Street; assist fire agency, 7:09 p.m., St. John Street; wanted person, 7:59 p.m., Hospital Drive; complaint, 9:02 p.m., St. Louis Street; traffic warning, 9:17 p.m., North Derr Drive; traffic arrest, 9:28 p.m., Market Street and Derr Drive, East Buffalo Township; traffic warning, 9:48 p.m., North Derr Drive; traffic arrest, 9:55 p.m., North Derr Drive and North Fourth Street; noise complaint, 10:25 p.m., St. George Street; traffic arrest, 10:28 p.m., North Derr Drive; traffic arrest, 11:57 p.m., Market Street and Derr Drive.
State Police At Milton Theft
• Noon Nov. 30 at 1786 Creek Road, White Deer Township.
Someone allegedly contacted John Miller, 67, and Debra Miller, 63, both of New Columbia, and defrauded them of $2,000, troopers noted.
Northumberland County
Marriage licenses
• Lori Pyles, 46, of Strong, and David Maschal, 63, of Strong.
• Mark Kemper, 49, of Kulpmont, and Jill Russell, 47, of Shamokin.
Deed transfers
• Jane A. Caldwell estate and Vicki A. Loose executrix to Peggy J. Caldwell, property in Milton, $0.
• Andrew L. Squier and Stephanie N. Squier to Andrew K. Kurtz and Lindsey N. Kurtz, property in East Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Jeremiah L. Keddy and Rachel A. Keddy to Allen E. Walburn and Pamela L. Walburn, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Milton Area Industrial Development MAIDA to Tracs Development and Properties Incorporated, property in Milton, $1.
• Karen S. Browder to Rodney E. Dauberman Jr., property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Terence P. Donnelly estate and Daniel J. Donnelly administrator to Ashley H. Bastian, property in Milton, $1.
• Gwendolyn A. Brown estate and Daniel A. Bidelspach executor to Mark Kenneth Lenig and Leslie Elda Lenig, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Gary W. Hendershot estate and Patty A. Hendershot administratrix to Patty A. Hendershot, property in Watsontown, $1.
• Robert K. Felmy and Hester F. Felmy to Jacqueline L. McAllister, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Luke A. Newquist and Whitney L. Newquist to Sarah A. Zimmerman, property in Lewis Township, $155,000.
• Jeffrey Stamm to Giuseppe Conigliaro and Giusi Vierbo, property in Milton, $1.
• Vincent A. Emery and Mary A. Emery to Vincent A. Emery Jr. and Alicia R. Emery, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Cynthia F. Startzel to Rachel Startzel, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• David D. Rivera to Donna Haley, property in Shamokin, $5,000.
• Teofil Sahutsky to George Grogan Sr., property in Mount Carmel, $2,000.
• Barbara A. Kessler to David J. Stancavage and Jessica A. Stancavage, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Juan Torres Jr. and Janet Carrion to 42 South Front St. LLC, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Stephen J. Castor to Harold A. Schaeffer, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Neil S. Bohm and Linda S. Bohm to Jace Cresswell and Amanda Cresswell, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Darlene A. Scandle to Lindsey Ruiz, property in Coal Township, $94,000.
• Vanessa L. Garrison, Vanessa L. Leisenring and Kody J. Leisenring to Vanessa L. Leisenring, property in Sunbury, $1.
• John J. Murdock and Roxanne E. Murdock to Kellina P. Gilroy, property in Ralpho Township, $125,000.
• Linda S. Cunningham estate and Paula S. Auten executrix to Craig A. Cunningham and Michelle L. Cunningham, property in Point Township, $1.
• Jessica C. Davis and Robert A. Davis to Raymond C. Drumheiser Jr. and Margaret M. Drumehiser, property in Kulpmont, $90,000.
• Junction LLC to William Boyle, property in Kulpmont, $500.
• Kathy L. Leonovich to Blaine P. Madara Jr. and Dana M. Madara, property in Ralpho Township, $175,000.
• Kathy R. Grandizio-Stephens to Ralhp R. Ristenbatt III and Michelle Nguyen, property in Point Township, $477,000.
• Black Sun Capital LLC to Bernard I. Flynn and Wendy A. Flynn, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Shirley Radzai to ACR Rentals LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $3,000.
• Kelley M. Kreiger to Richard Ziegler and Debra C. Ziegler, property in Kulpmont, $10,000.
• Nicole M. Erdman, Nicole M. Kalcich and Tad A. Kalcich to Linda Miller, property in Rockefeller Township, $95,400.
• David J. Sandri, Brandie Lynn Sandri and Brandie Lynn Maurer to David J. Sandri and Brandie Lynn Sandri, property in Coal Township, $1.
• R2 Investors LLC to William Hydro, property in Coal Township, $64,900.
• Joshua Gulba and Nikysha Gulba to Robert Gilligbauer, property in Shamokin, $500.
• Bryan D. Toms and Lisa R. Toms to Bryan D. Toms, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Fannie Mae by agent, Federal National Mortgage Association and KML Law Group PC agent to 2019 Castle LLC, property in Coal Township, $15,225.
• Seth F. Foust and Greta K. Foust to Corey M. Travelpiece and Alyssa L. Brown, property in Northumberland, $126,000.
• Joseph Kimsal to Jessica R. Kimsal and Thomas Wondoloski, property in Mount Carmel Township, $58,000.
• David P. Snyder to Donald W. May, property in Northumberland, $1.
• John W. Epler by agent and Tina L. Beach agent to Tina L. Beach, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Barrett Bolam to Mark Derr and Matthew Derr, property in Mount Carmel, $1,000.
• Rebecca Hetherington, Charles K. Hilner and Suzanne M. Hilner to Tiffany Dawn Ashbaugh and Christopher Allen Persing Jr., property in Mount Carmel, $15,000.
• David E. Scholvin and Jodi A. Scholvin to Mary D. Wieland, property in Sunbury, $115,500.
• Sylvia S. Otto to Heidi A. Steinhart, property in Ralpho Township, $166,000.
• Nathan Michael Will to Amber D. Will and Nathan M. Jones, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Linford W. Good and Teresa E. Good to Maynard A. Nissley and Suzanne N. Nissley, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Barbara A Kullen and Jeffrey J. Fodor to Jeffrey J. Fodor, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Shane N. Hogancamp and Casey Lynn Hogancamp to Casey Lynn Hogancamp, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Garry L. Dreese and Amy L. Dreese to Jose Luis Rivera Zaragosa, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Raymond Splane, Dolores A. Splane, Gregory T. Klebon, Dorothea E. Klebon, Eugene Picarella, Sherri Clark Shebelsky and David R. Shebelsky estate to Shamokin City, property in Shamokin, $90,000.
• George A. Wendt III and Derek A. Wendt to Derek A. Wendt, property in Point Township, $1.
• Reo Trust 2017 RPL1 by agent and Rushmore Loan Management Services LLC agent to Donna M. Haley, property in Coal Township, $14,5000.
• Richard L. Hendricks estate and Elizabeth L. Hendricks executrix to Timothy L. Hendricks, Edward L. Hendricks, Elizabeth L. Hendricks and Tami L. Simpkins, property in Rush Township, $1.
• Roseann M. Kropinski, Roseann M. McDowall and James McDowall to Lana M. Gilger, property in Shamokin, $85,000.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove Retail theft
• 3:52 p.m. Wednesday at Kohl’s, 405 Marketplace Blvd., Monroe Township.
Dante Taylor, 23, of Lewisburg, allegedly took two long-sleeved T-shirts and two pairs of gloves without paying. The shirt was valued at $12.50 and gloves valued at $18.75, police noted.
