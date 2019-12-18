Northumberland County
Watsontown Police Department Harassment
• Dec. 7 and 17 at a residence along East Fourth Street, Watsontown.
Steven C. Jacobs, 67, of Turbotville, was charged after he allegedly made multiple harassing phone calls and sent unwanted text messages to a 21-year-old victim. Jacobs was told by police to stop, it was noted, however the messages continued at late hours when the victim was sleeping.
Harassment
• 5 p.m. Nov. 19 in Watsontown.
Jayla McClam, 19, of Philadelphia, was charged after she allegedly sent unwanted messages to a victim, including a threatening message.
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton DUI
• 3:51 p.m. Sept. 6 on the Gov. James Pollock Memorial Bridge, Milton.
Walter Persing, 76, of 15898 State Route 44, Allenwood, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts). After being involved in a two-vehicle crash, police said Persing showed signs of impairment. He was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .197%. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Jan. 8.
Terroristic threats
• Dec. 12 at 8635 State Route 405, Turbot Township.
Kelly Packer, 48, of 229 S. Front St., Apt. 4, Milton, has been charged with terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment. The charges were filed after troopers said Packer pulled Nicole Donnelly to the ground during an argument. Packer is then accused of walking around carrying a firearm. The two then allegedly became involved in a physical altercation, after which troopers said Packer used knives to slash plastic on windows.
Simple assault
• 6:26 p.m. Dec. 8 at 951 Old Danville Highway, Point Township.
Michael Mordan, 37, of 951 Old Danville Highway, has been charged with simple assault and harassment. The charges were filed after police said Mordan elbowed Natasha Lalchan, causing injury to her cheek bone.
Failure to comply
• Between Nov. 30, 2018 and April 1 at 643 Clemens Road, Watsontown.
Robert Merrill, of 643 Clemens Road, has been charged with failure to comply with registration requirements (two counts). Troopers said Merrill, a Megan’s Law offender, did not report moving to an address in Montour County.
State Police At Milton DUI crash
• 8:44 p.m. Nov. 26 along Broadway Road and I-180 eastbound Turbot Township.
A 2006 Subaru Outback driven by James Gromiller, 56, of Williamsburg, crashed into a guiderail, troopers reported. Gromiller was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol and charges were filed.
DUI
• 6:05 p.m. Nov. 28 at 1470 Rovendale Drive, Lewis Township.
Troopers responded to a reported disturbance and during the course of an investigation discovered that Larry Tickle, 45, of Watsontown, allegedly drove to the residence while under the influence of alcohol. He was charged. A 2002 Chevrolet Impala was involved.
2-vehicle crash
• Noon Thursday along Potash Street at Church Street, McEwensville.
Troopers said a 2016 Chevrolet Impala driven by Audrey E. Reed, 91, of Allenwood, failed to stop at a posted stop sign, went eastbound and struck a 1997 Chevrolet S10 driven by David A. Seidell, 57, of Watsontown. Both drivers were belted and no one was injured.
2-vehicle crash
• 7:09 p.m. Thursday along Route 642, east of Cemetery Road, East Chillisquaque Township.
Troopers said a 2008 Subaru Legacy driven by Theresa E. Ireland, 64, of Potts Grove, was traveling east when it rearended a 2013 Toyota Prius driven by Rosario Z. Luna, 42, of Danville. both drivers were belted and no injuries were reported. Ireland will be issued a warning for following too closely, it was noted.
1-vehicle crash
• 6:29 p.m. Thursday along Route 642, east of Cemetery Road, East Chillisquaque Township.
A 2014 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Amy B. Barner, 52, of Danville, was traveling east when it crashed into the embankment, troopers said. The vehicle became airborne and landed on the south shoulder. Barner was belted and was not injured. She was issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
• 11:32 a.m. Friday along Paradise Road, east of File Road, Turbot Township.
A 2006 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Barry L. Page, 67, of Turbotville, went out of control on a rain- and ice-covered roadway, left the south berm and crashed into several trees, troopers reported. Disabling damage was reported to the vehicle, however Page was belted and was not transported for injuries, police added.
1-vehicle crash
• 10:37 a.m. Friday along Eighth Street Drive, Delaware Township.
A 2009 Dodge Caliber driven by Carly J. Clemens, 18, of Watsontown, was traveling east when it went out of control on an icy roadway, struck and embankment and rolled onto its passenger side, troopers noted. Clemens was belted and was uninjured. She was issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Drug possession
• 11:14 a.m. Dec. 9 along Mahoning Street and Mill Alley, Milton.
Following a traffic stop involving a 2016 Dodge Journey, police said an odor of marijuana was detected. A search resulted in the discovery of synthetic marijuana and paraphernalia, it was noted. Travis Keiser-Rhoades, 31, of Lewisburg, was charged.
Montour County
State Police At Milton 1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 12:48 p.m. Friday along Kitchen Road, east of Jerseytown Road, West Hemlock Township.
A 1998 Chevrolet Impala driven by Suzanne Walzer, 73, of Danville, was traveling west when it went out of control on an icy roadway, left the north shoulder and crashed into downed trees, troopers reported. Walzer was belted and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with an unspecified injury. She was issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Bad checks
• Sometime Oct. 30 at Derry Beverage, 1660 Continental Blvd., Derry Township.
Someone allegedly issued a bad check in the amount of $42.12, troopers said.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
• 9:22 a.m. Nov. 29 along South Susquehanna Trail and South Main Street, Chapman Township.
Troopers stopped a 2009 Ford Econoline 350 for a speed violation when Christopher Huepenbecker, 24, of Selinsgrove, was found to be under the influence of marijuana, it was noted. He was arrested for DUI, troopers said.
1-vehicle crash
• 9:57 a.m. Friday along Route 35, west of Miller Hill Road, Washington Township.
A 2004 Ford Ranger driven by Richard S. Oister, 63, of Mount Pleasant Mills, was traveling south when it went off the roadway and overturned, troopers noted. Ice on the roadway factored into the crash, police said. Oister was belted and was not injured.
Theft
• 2:05 p.m. Friday at the Susquehanna Valley Country Club, Country Club Drive, Monroe Township.
A white male was observed entering the club and taking a coat that did not belong to him, troopers noted. The Joseph A. Banks dress coat was valued at $1,100. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
DUI patrols
• December through January along Snyder County roadways.
Troopers reported that DUI roving patrols and checkpoints are planned in Snyder County during the Christmas and New Years holidays.
