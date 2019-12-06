Union County
District Justice Richard Cashman DUI
• 1:15 a.m. Nov. 3., 1400-block Market St., Lewisburg.
A 2010 Nissan Rogue was stopped by Buffalo Valley Regional Police after allegedly speeding away from a traffic signal. Police said the driver, Jacob A. Kistler, 28, of Lewisburg, allegedly showed signs of being under the influence. After a blood draw, Kistler was charged with misdemeanor counts of DUI alcohol or controlled substance (three counts), DUI highest rate of alcohol, possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use, use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia and a summary count of maximum speed limits. Police were alerted by a tavern manager that the patron appeared to be intoxicated and stumbled upon leaving the bar.
Courthouse Marriage license
• Andrew James Mantz, 23, Duncannon; Sarah Elizabeth Grow, 23, Palmyra
Deed transfers
• Danyelle R. Pontius administrator, Michael E. Pontius estate to Terry Marshall Jr. Danyelle R. Pontius, property in West Buffalo Township, $120,000.
• Buffalo Valley United Methodist Church to Garage Door Prop LLC, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Saul Putterman and Lawrence Putterman Inc. partners, Joel Putterman partner, Lawrence E. Putterman partner to Park View Commons LP, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Wyndham Prop LLC, Bonita L. Williams to Gina M. Fick, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Margaret E. Kastner to Jessica Diane Tornez, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Michael R. Liberati, Kirsten N. Liberati to Mary Jane Spiro, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Ruth G. Welliver to Ruth Celesta Glick Welliver trustee, Ruth Celesta Glick Welliver living trust, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Harvey B. Sensenig, Lizzie M. Sensenig to Galen O. Nolt, Aida L. Nolt, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Lois M . Bressler, Lois M. Dauberman, John A. Dauberman to Theodore Paar, property in Union Township, $1.
• Edward H. Martin, Lucy M. Martin to Aaron B. Hoover, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• George A. Stump, Janice L. Stump, Janice L. Stamfel to Tamara S. Ludwig trustee, George A. Stump and Janice L. Stump irrevocable inter vivos trust, George A. Stump irrevocable inter vivos trust, Janice L. Stump irrevocable vivos trust, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Michale C. Lincicome, Sarah E. Lincicome trustee, Charles E. and Retta G. Lincicome family protection trust, Charles E. Lincicome family protection trust, Retta G. Lincicome family protection trust to Braden D. McDannell, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Harry W. Kline, Melisa Kline to Harry W. Kline, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Jeffrey A. Yount, Andrea F. Yount to Joseph Z. Hoover, property in Union Township, $650,000.
• Vanessa Pardoe administrator, Vonada A. Ranck to Eric D. Moser, Cynthia M. Moser, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Steven R. Hemrick to Maggi M. Parker, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Chris E. Zarr, Gina L. Erdley Zarr to Micah E. Reigel, Kacyee M. Gutsie, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Deutsche Bank Trust Co. Americas trustee by attorney, Residential Accredit Loans Inc. Mortgage Asset Bank to Impact Management LCC, PHH Mortgage Corp. attorney, property in East Buffalo Township, $122,500.
• Richard O. Dreisbach estate, Richard O. Dreisbach administrator, Dale W. Dreisbach Jr., property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Jack F. Rishel, Carol L. Rishel to Aaron J. Zimmerman, Minerva Zimmerman, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Susan M. Showers to Shane M. Swartzlander, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Nathan A. Williard, Katie E. Rancik to Gregory L. Kieffer, Jacqueline Kieffer, property in New Berlin, $120,000.
• Robert A. Mertz to Merlene G. Mertz, Robert A. Mertz, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Gary A. Yost, Janet L. Yost to Gary A. Yost, Janet L. Yost, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Joni D. Wengerd, Fannie S. Wengerd to Stephen M. Hogan, Nicole M. Hogan, property in Union Township, $159,000.
• John D. Snook Jr. Shari L. Snook, Shari L. Keeler to John D. Snook Jr., Shari L. Snook, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Douglas W. Ammon executor, Edna M. Ammon estate, Scarlett R. Erdley executor, Phillip M. Erdley, Quinn A. Erdley, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Brenda N. Harrison to John V. Bartol, Sheila E. Bartol, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• David B. Weaver to Curt L. Walborn, Dianne L. Walborn, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Nathan C. Hummel, Julia A. Hummel, Trevor C. Hummel, Deborah H. Hummel to Trace B. Hart, Chase L. Hart, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Deborah J. Wheeland, Terry E. Wheeland to Thomas S. Reitz, Sara A. Reitz, property in Union Township/Snyder County, $1.
• Gordon Young, Gordon C. Young Sr., Tara L. Young to Brenton L. Bacon, Kum Suk Bacon, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Susan M. Swartzlander, Susan Malinda Showers to Susan Malinda Showers, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Donald E. Sheesley, Donald E. Sheesley agent, Mary L. Sheesley by agent, Sheesley trustee, Donald E. Sheesley trustee agent, property in Union Township, $1.
• Gregg Clark by agent, Cartus Fin Corp agent, Jennifer Clark by agent to Cartus Fin Corp, property in Kelly Township, $300,000.
• Cartus Fin Corp to Joshua A. Bedall, Courtney K. Bedall, property in Kelly Township, $300,000.
• John Richard Yost, Vicki Lewis Yost to John Richard Yost, Vicki Lewis Yost, Yost Irrevocable Residential and Income Trust, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• John Richard Yost, Vicki L. Yost to Yost Irrevocable Residential and Income Trust, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Carl W. Beaver estate, Carlene M. Hendrickson to Irvin R. Pursel, property in White Deer Township, $103,500.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove 2-vehicle crash (injuries)
• 5:38 a.m. Wednesday along Route 522 at Clifford Road, Penn Township.
A 2015 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Samantha J. Diem, 21, of McAlisterville, was stopped when it pulled into the intersection and and was struck by a southbound 2011 Hyundai Accent driven by Jeremy L. Latshaa, 48, of Northumberland, troopers noted. Both drivers were belted and both were transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with suspected minor injuries. Diem will be cited with vehicle approaching or entering intersection.
Theft by deception
• Noon June 4, 2018, at 758 Pine Hollow Road, Union Township.
Troopers said someone opened a credit card in the name of James Nylund, 50, of Port Trevorton, and had an outstanding balance of $850.60.
Drug possession
• 9:35 p.m. Nov. 21 along Ridge Road and Edmiston Lane, Spring Township.
Troopers stopped a 2001 Volkswagen Jetta and found the driver, Timothy Auker, 30, of Lewistown, to be under the influence of a controlled substance, it was noted. Auker allegedly possessed a large amount of drugs, cash and packaging supplies. He was arrested for DUI, Act 64 violations and possession with intent to deliver, troopers noted.
Theft
• 9:18 p.m. Nov. 28 at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Troopers said the purse of Christen Zimmerman, 37, of Sunbury, was taken and an AC Moore gift card valued at $50, Build A Bear gift cards valued at $20, Apple Airpods valued at $150 and cash in the amount of $17 was taken from the purse before being returned to her. A suspect has been identified and the investigation is ongoing, it was noted.
Criminal mischief
• 9:20 p.m. at Snyder County Prison, 600 Old Colony Road, Penn Township.
Michael Oldt, 31, of New Berlin, allegedly destroyed property valued at $430, troopers reported.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville Fleeing and eluding
• 1:18 a.m. Nov. 17 in the 200 block of Little League Boulevard, Williamsport.
A 2013 Nissan Altima was stopped after it nearly struck a police cruiser. Troopers said the vehicle fled when they approached and a pursuit ensued. The vehicle reportedly traveled at high rates of speed through Williamsport and was last seen eastbound on Wilson Street. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information as to the location of Jonathon Pedraza, 28, of Lodi, Ohio, is asked to contact troopers at 570-368-5700.
Possession of drugs
• 2:20 p.m. Friday along Route 200 south and Mountain View Road, Woodward Township.
Troopers stopped a 2019 Subaru for multiple alleged violations at which time David Bardo, 30, of Lock Haven, was allegedly found in possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Bad checks
• 1 p.m. Sept. 30 at 85 Griffith Road, Muncy Creek Township.
A suspect allegedly passed two bad checks for separate amounts at J. Murray Motors Service. An investigation is ongoing.
Retail theft
• 3 p.m. Oct. 30 at Dollar General, 7520 Route 220 south, Woodward Township.
An unnamed suspect entered the store, placed items into a purse and fled without paying for the items. The suspect drove off in a vehicle with Pa. registration DWR-4539. Value of the items stolen was listed at $48.
Found property
• 9:09 a.m. Friday at 2350 Route 54, Clinton Township.
Troopers reported a safe was found. It is gray with a black handle. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.