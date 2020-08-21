Northumberland County
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton DUI
• 1:41 a.m. March 2 at South Turbot Avenue and Race Street, Milton.
Cody Yeager, 26, of 107 1/2 S. Front St., Milton, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts) and careless driving. After being involved in a one-vehicle crash, police said Yeager exhibited signs of impairment. He was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .226%. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Aug. 26.
DUI
• 11:47 p.m. March 13 on Potash Street, McEwensville.
Brad Wertman, 43, of 428 Park Ave., Milton, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), careless driving and general lighting requirements. Wertman was stopped after troopers noticed there was no light on his registration plate. He allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of .15%. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Aug. 26.
DUI
• 6:51 p.m. March 6 in the 10 block of Turbot Avenue, Milton.
Joshua Smith, 32, of 33 S. Turbot Ave., Milton, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts) and general lighting requirements. After being stopped for operating a vehicle with a light out, Smith allegedly exhibited signs of impairment. He was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .162%. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Aug. 26.
DUI
• March 13 at 114 Broadway St., Turbotville.
Jeremy Shaffer, 37, of 114 Broadway St., Turbotville, has been charged with driving under the influence. The charge was filed after Kelli Jo Shaffer reported to troopers that she saw, via FaceTime, Jeremy driving with an unrestrained child in his vehicle. She said he appeared intoxicated. Jeremy allegedly admitted to police that he drove after consuming alcohol. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Aug. 26.
Prohibited acts
• 9:19 a.m. Au g. 12 along Interstate 80, mile marker 216, East Chillisquaque Township.
Daniel Reynolds, 43, of 223 Frenda Ave., Montgomery, has been charged with prohibited acts (two counts) and registration and certificate of title required. Reynolds was stopped after troopers noticed a vehicle he was operating had an expired registration. He was allegedly found to be in possession 2 grams of methamphetamine. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Aug. 26.
Possessing instrument of crime
• 11:45 a.m. Feb. 9 at 274 Hepburn St., second floor, Milton.
Lamar Mitchell, 27, of 274 Hepburn St., second floor, has been charged with possessing instrument of crime and recklessly endangering another person. Police responded to a report of shots fired and found a brass shell casing on the ground. Upon questioning, Mitchell allegedly admitted to firing a gun, and said he flushed two shell casings down the toilet. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Aug. 26.
Harrasment
• March 4 at 127 Main St., Watsontown.
Jason Musser, 38, of 401 Elm St., Watsontown, has been charged with harassment and disorderly conduct. Police said Musser sent obscene and lewd text messages to his ex-girlfriend. After being told to stop, he allegedly sent 77 additional text messages. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Aug. 26.
State Police At Milton DUI crash
• 5:11 p.m. Aug. 1 along Broadway Road, Turbot Township.
Troopers responded to a crash and discovered Brandon Snyder, 24, of Montgomery, was under the influence. Charges were filed. A 2001 Pontiac Grand Prix was involved, troopers noted.
State Police At Stonington 1-vehicle crash
• 1:58 a.m. Aug. 18 along Route 61, Shamokin Township.
A 2010 Buick Enclave driven by James T. Shevitski, 85, of Paxinos, was traveling south when it left the roadway and struck a ditch, police said. Shevitski was belted and was not injured.
Union County
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg DUI
• 8:28 a.m. July 3 at Ridge Road and Route 104, Limestone Township.
Robert Stanley Vandunk, 73, of 31 Ulrick Lane, Middleburg, was charged by state police with DUI, stop signs and yield signs, careless driving and occupant protection following a two-vehicle crash. Vandunk showed signs of impairment and told troopers he consumed Percocet, anti-depressants and a muscle relaxer prior to the crash. Troopers said blood tests showed levels of Mirtazapine in Vandunk’s system were above therapeutic levels. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 22.
Possession of methamphetamine
• June 6 at 14666 Old Turnpike Road, Limestone Township.
Skylar Storm Moll, 23, of 81 Cinder Lane, Selinsgrove, was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, delivery of a controlled substance, criminal use of a communication facility and possession of a controlled substance. State Police Vice/Narcotics Unit out of Montoursville set up a controlled purchase in the amount of $400. Moll allegedly provided 6.96 grams of methamphetamine. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1.
Receiving stolen property
• Nov. 30 at 3715 Weikert Road, Hartley Township.
Stacy Lynne Rivera, 47, of 2550 Wildwood Road, Mifflinburg, was charged with receiving stolen property, access device fraud and identity theft. State police reported Rivera fraudulently obtained a bank card with information belonging to a Mifflinburg man an used it to obtain two iPhones and Spring tracking device totaling $2,100. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1.
Possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance
• Aug. 8 at 6075 Creek Road, Hartley Township.
Ronald Gerard Bergeron, 45, of 1765 Jonstown Road, Mifflinburg, was charged by state police with possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance stemming from allegations he grew marijuana plants for personal use. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1.
Possession of a small amount of marijuana
• 5:21 a.m. Aug. 2 at 110 White Deer Ave., White Deer Township.
Adam Lane Beachel, 42, of 839 Pine St., Milton, was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. State police filed charges based on allegations Beachel was found in possession of a small amount of marijuana. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22.
State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash (injuries)
• 9:56 a.m. Aug. 16 along Route 44 at Devitts Camp Road, Gregg Township.
A 2011 Hyundai Sonata driven by Clinton Hall, 85, of Cogan Station, was traveling west when it attempted a left turn and collided with an eastbound 2008 Jeep Liberty driven by Kyle R. Loucks, 53, of Bensalem, troopers reported. Hall and passenger Ruth A. Hall, 87, of Cogan Station, were belted and were transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with suspected minor injuries, police said. Clinton will be cited with vehicle turning left.
2-vehicle crash
• 3:21 p.m. Aug. 18 along Westbranch Highway, south of Hafer Road, Kelly Township.
A 2019 Chevrolet Impala driven by Alana J. Saukaitis, 66, of Shamokin, was traveling north when it rearended a 2010 Ford F150 XLT driven by Summer R. Bomberger, 18, of Watsontown, troopers noted. Both drivers were belted and no one was injured. Saukaitis will be cited with following too closely.
Courthouse Deed transfers
• Joanne K. Lyons by agent, Andrew D. Lyons agent to John K. Lyons, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Timothy J. Baumer, Chelsey A. Baumer, Chelsey A. Myers to Michael E. Spurrier, Lindsay R. Spurrier, property in West Buffalo/Buffalo townships, $1.
• Donna J. Schultz, Elwood C. Schultz, Karon C. Ricker to Mark D. Keister, Julie L. Schultz, property in New Berlin, $150,000.
• Custom Container Solutions LLC to Fairfield Prospects Corp., property in Buffalo Township, $553,610.
• Cain M. Showalter, Risten M. Showalter, Colby J. Zechman, Corrin R. Zechman to Kyla R. Varney, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Terry L. Eberhart executor, Mary G. Eberhart estate, Mary G. Eberhart Wolfe estate to Daniel B. Leraul, Sanjay Dharmavaram, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Meredith P. Field, Daniel Mancusi to Paula C. Myers, Kevin P. Myers, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville Motorcycle crash (injury)
• 11 a.m. Aug. 18 along Pine Hill Road, north of Daughentry Road, Brown Township.
A 2007 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide driven by Joseph P. Spencer, 65, of Tyrone, was traveling north in a left curve when it went out of control, left the roadway, and slid on the ground. Spencer was wearing a helmet and was transported for treatment of suspected minor injuries. Spencer will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.