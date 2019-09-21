Northumberland County
Watsontown Police Department K9 response
• 3:25 p.m. Thursday at the US Post Office, Watsontown.
The Watsontown Police K9 Mariska was requested to assist with a suspicious package. Mariska displayed a positive indication for narcotics, police said. The package was turned over to the US postmaster for investigation.
• Wednesday along Route 254, Millville.
K9 Mariska was requested to assist Hemlock Township Police following a traffic stop. Mariska displayed a positive indication on a suspect vehicle, police noted, and a subsequent investigation found multiple narcotics and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. Hemlock Township police continue the investigation.
State Police At Stonington 1-vehicle crash
• 7:36 a.m. Monday along Route 225, south of Cherry Town Road, Jackson Township.
A 2006 Saturn Vue driven by Gage M. Sutton, 19, of Millersburg, was traveling north when it left the east side of the roadway, struck a utility pole and road sign, went back onto the roadway, left the roadway off the west side and came to rest in a field, troopers noted. Sutton was belted and sustained suspected minor injuries, it was noted. Sutton was allegedly traveling at about 60 mph.
Harassment
• 4:49 p.m. Tuesday along Hillside Drive, Upper Augusta Township.
A resident at Merkey Group Home allegedly struck a staff member, a 62-year-old Winfield man, in the shoulder and stomach, police noted.
Robbery
• 6 p.m. Sept. 5 along Broadway Road, Jackson Township.
Troopers said an unidentified 44-year-old Winfield man violeted the terms of a PFA, and stole $400 from a 42-year-old Winfield woman by forcibly removing it from the hands of a 21-year-old Winfield man. The 44 year old then left the home and latet returned with an axe, holding it over his head in a threatening manner.
Courthouse Deed transfers
• Daniel T. Davies and Laurie A. Davies to Daniel T. Davies and Laurie A. Davies, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Wesley Allen Bauman and Amy Jo Bauman to Wesley A. Bauman, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Garry L. Dreese and Amy L. Dreese to Anne M. Lasch and Bethany K. Freeman, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Alicia Nowroski and Thomas D. Nowroski to Sean McDermott, property in Mount Carmel Township, $13,000.
• Thomas D. Nowroski, Alicia M. Nowroski and Alicia Nowroski to Jason Flederbach and April Flederbach, property in Mount Carmel Township, $74,620.
Union County
District Justice Richard Cashman Summary trials
• A summary allegation of public drunkenness and similar misconduct filed against Cole B. Bement, 22, of West Chester, was dismissed.
• Summary allegations of purchase etc. alcoholic beverage by a minor, disorderly conduct engage in fighting and harassment subject other to physical contact filed against Alex R. Baughman, 21, of Lewisburg, were dismissed.
• Brett H. Eyster, 25, of Lewisburg, entered a guilty plea to obedience to traffic control devices, a summary charge.
• A summary allegation of purchase etc. alcoholic beverage by Benjamin E. Smith, 20, of Lewisburg, was dismissed.
Preliminary hearing
Formal arraignment for allegations waived or held was scheduled for Monday, Oct. 28 in Union County Court.
• Dale E. Wert, 59, of Mifflinburg, waived first offense misdemeanor allegations of DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely and DUI highest rate of alcohol to court. A summary allegation of disregard traffic lane single was also waived.
• Franklin E. Packer 56, of New Columbia, waived first offense misdemeanor allegations of DUI general impairment incapacity of driving safely and DUI high rate of alcohol to court. Summary allegations of obedience to traffic control devices, failure to keep right, drive wrong way, disregard traffic lane (single) and careless driving were also waived.
Courthouse Deed transfers
• Wayne M. Ranck, Alexandria G. Ranck, Stevan M. Ranck, Samantha J. Ranck to Tioga County Realty LLC, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• John Robert Barrett administrator, Robyn Lyn Barrett to Murrie Zlotziver, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Kimberly K. Castillo, Isai Castillo Rios to Isai Castillo Rios, Kimberly K. Castillo, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Margaret M. Davidson estate, Joanne C. Ludkowski executor to Sharon D. McCuen, property in East Buffalo Township, $320,000.
• Jeffrey A, Snyder, Tina M. Snyder to William E. Depew, Amber L. Depew, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Gloria Burns per rep, Dirk G. Burns estate to Gloria Burns, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Richard A. Minnick beneficiary, Richard F. Minnick estate to Richard A. Minnick, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Diane D. Baker, Sabrina S. Baker to Brigette B. Marchetti, property in Lewis Township corrective deed, $1.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove Theft
• 7:04 p.m. Sept. 18 along Salem Church Road, Franklin Township.
Troopers are investigating an incident in which an unidentified 67-year-old Middleburg woman reported loosing $2,500 after purchasing multiple gift cards for an individual claiming to be a computer security expert.
Retail theft
• 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31 at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Amanda Wasilewski, 27, of Shamokin was arrested after attempting to leave the store without paying for two bottles of tanning product, valued at $9.97 each. Troopers also found her to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.
Failure to restrain dog
• 5:50 p.m. Sept. 18 along Route 204, Jackson Township.
A 30-year-old Winfield woman was cited for failing to keep her dog restrained after troopers received reports that the dog was harassing a 75-year-old Winfield woman and a 10-year-old Winfield boy.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville 1-vehicle crash (injuries)
• 6:28 p.m. Monday along Route 87 south, Upper Fairfield Township.
A 2008 Jeep Wrangler driven by Melissa L. Benscoter, 42, of Montoursville, was making a left turn when it was struck by a southbound 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Melanie M. Drzewicki, 37, of Hillsgrove, police reported. Both drivers were belted and both sustained suspected minor injuries, police noted. Benscoter will be cited with vehicle turning left.
Terroristic threats
• Between 6 and 8 p.m. Sept. 9 along Williamson Trail, Jackson Township.
Stanley Vanttassel, 59, of Trout Run, allegedly called an employee at Wheeland Lumber Company and threatened to kill the 39-year-old Liberty man while he was working. Vantassel was allegedly taken into custody without incident and jailed in Lycoming County in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Harassment
• 12:45 a.m. Sunday along Schmouder Drive, Jackson Township.
Alexander Jeff, 23, of Trout Run, allegedly got into a physical altercation with a 24-year-old Trout Run woman during which he dragged the woman from a couch by her leg, then dragged her onto the floor by her hair.
Criminal mischief
• 10 p.m. Aug. 24 at 340 Warren St., Fairfield Township.
Scratches were reported on a 2017 Ford F150 XLT belonging to a man who parked his vehicle in his driveway at his residence overnight, troopers said. Scratches were reported to the passenger-side front an drear doors.
———
FOR THE RECORD
Union County
-----
Northumberland County
Union County
• Michael J. Purcell, Lois E. Purcell to Chad M. Greiner, Tonya M. Greiner, property in New Berlin, $215,000.
• Nichonate Inc. to Samuel P. Harer, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Denis W. Swank, Kathleen A. Swank to Juan Carlos Naranjo Sanchez, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Michael L. Moretz, Kim M. Eagan Moretz to Brian M. Wagner, property in Mifflinburg, $174,900.
