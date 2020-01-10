MILTON — Two weeks after being sentenced to 24 months to 15 years in state prison on counts of rape of a child and indecent assault, a Union County man has had similar charges lodged against him in Northumberland County.
James Noll, 49, of the Union County Jail, was arraigned Thursday before District Judge Michael Diehl of Milton on charges of aggravated indecent assault, unlawful contact with minor, indecent assault and corruption of minors.
Noll has waived his right to a preliminary hearing on the latest charges and has been scheduled for a formal arraignment Jan. 27 at the Northumberland County Courthouse.
According to paperwork filed in Diehl's office, the latest round of charges filed against Noll result from allegedl incidents which occurred May 30, 2012, at 21 Woodside Drive and in Brown Avenue Park, Milton.
Milton police said on Oct. 2 they received a report of suspected abuse from Northumberland County Children and Youth Services.
The alleged victim told police she viewed child pornography on Noll's computer and that he touched her "in places that were wrong" between her legs.
The victim also alleges that Noll drove her to Brown Avenue Park, where he touched her inappropriately.
Noll previously pleaded no contest to charges in Union County after two victims accused him of hundreds of instances of abuse.
In addition to the state prison sentenced, Noll was classified as a Tier 3 sex offender, meaning he will be subject to a lifetime registry for sex offenders and must have a photo taken every 90 days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.