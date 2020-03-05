Union County
District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Indecent assault
• 12:15 p.m. Feb. 10, 15 Ridgecrest Circle, Kelly Township.
Troopers alleged that George L. Workman, 91, of Lewisburg, grabbed an attendant inappropriately as she was attempting to apply a gait belt. Upon being told it was not permitted, he replied that he only wanted to touch her genitals. He will be charged with one count of indecent assault, a misdemeanor.
Rape
• 2:30 a.m. Feb. 21, 567 Essex Place, East Buffalo Township
Buffalo Valley Regional Police alleged that Gary Mcrae, 59, of Lewisburg, sexually assaulted his niece who lives at the same residence. Mcrae allegedly fled in a vehicle after his wife attempted to restrain him and was later stopped and detained by Milton and Watsontown police. Mcrae will be charged with felony counts of rape, indecent deviant sexual intercourse (IDSI) forcible compulsion, IDSI mentally ill or deficient victim, aggravated indecent assault, aggravated indecent assault mental deficient and a misdemeanor count of indecent assault forcible compulsion. The victim was described as having a mental disability which causes some memory loss.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Preliminary hearings
Defendants who waived, or had hearings held, are due for formal arraignment April 27 in Union County Court, Lewisburg.
• John Henry Mull, 50, of Lewisburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on misdemeanor counts of DUI (two counts), and a summary count of disregard traffic lane.
• Gregory Michael Cruz, 32, of Omaha, Neb., waived the right to a preliminary hearing on misdemeanor counts of DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a small amount of marijuana and summary counts of careless driving, violate hazard regulation and failure to use safety belt-driver and front seat occupant.
• Anthony L. Williams Jr., 28, of Mifflinburg, had a summary count of harassment moved to non-traffic and felony counts of strangulation and aggravated assault withdrawn. A misdemeanor count of simple assault was also withdrawn.
• Dustin Lynn Beck, 35, of McAdoo, had a felony count of conspiracy-possession with intent to deliver or manufacture held for court. A felony count of possession with intent to deliver or manufacture and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed.
Courthouse Marriage licenses
• Willard Franklin Bieber Jr., 45, New Columbia; Sharon Kay Vanatta, 50, New Columbia
• Iris Genesis Santiago Oyola, 19, Milton; Angel Luis Rodriguez Martinez, 18, Milton
• Jacob Lee Yoder, 20, Winfield; Lydia Ester Hostetter, 18, Winfield
• Charlene Asmira Blaine, 24, Milton; Joel Tyler Wapples, 24, Milton
• Chester Sauder Zimmerman, 23, Lewisburg; Deborah Martin Zimmerman, 20, Lewisburg
• Peter Martin Detwiler, 25, New Holland; Charity Dawn Yoder, 30, Lewisburg
• Amy Ann Orner, 31, Lewisburg; Marshall Gawain Scholl, 42, Lewisburg
Deed transfers
• Doris J. Barner, David L. Barner to Ross Stephens, property in New Berlin, corrective deed, $1.
• Robert A. Kerstetter trustee, Kerstetter irrevocable grantor trust to Robert S. Fox, $170,000.
• David J. Meyers to Brian E. Bowersox, Nicola J. Bowersox, property in West Buffalo Township, $15,550.
• Christopher M. Provost, Corinne J. Provost to Christopher M. Provost, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Sunbury Broadcasting Inc. to Kona Coast Radio LLC, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Dennis A. Hause, Cathy J. Hause to Jennifer H. Taylor, Chad M. Taylor, property in White Deer Township, $1.
Northumberland County
State Police At Stonington DUI checkpoint
• Between Thursday and March 31 along roadways in Northumberland County.
Troopers announced a DUI checkpoint will be held.
Drug possession
• 9:57 p.m. Feb. 21 along Route 61 and Captain Bloom Road, Shamokin Township.
Troopers said a 2015 Ford Escape was stopped for multiple violations. Lyndsay Gray, 37, of Sunbury, was arrested when she was allegedly found in possession of drug paraphernalia.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove 2-vehicle crash (injuries)
• 12:36 p.m. Sunday along Route 522, east of Pennsylvania Avenue, Penn Township.
Troopers said a 2016 Subaru Forester driven by an unnamed 16-year-old Catawissa boy was traveling south when it turned left and struck a northbound 2016 Nissan Pathfinder driven by Jason G. Winey, 42, of Mount Pleasant Mills. An unnamed passenger in the Forester was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected minor injury. Winey was not belted and sustained a suspected minor injury, troopers noted. The driver of the Forester will be cited with vehicle turning left and Winey will be cited with registration and certificate of title required.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 1:50 p.m. Sunday along Route 35, south of Sand Hill Road, Penn Township.
A 2017 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Benjamin L. Shirk, 34, of Richfield, was traveling south when it struck a deer in the roadway, troopers reported. Shirk and his passenger, Rachel M. Shirk, 32, of Richfield, were belted and no injuries were reported.
Harassment
• 3:29 p.m. Sunday at 21 S. Zellers St., McClure.
Troy Shirk, 23, of McAlisterville, was charged after he allegedly caused a physical disturbance at Beacon Light Behavioral Health, causing minor injury to a staffer. Victims included Denise Colyer, 39, of Beavertown, and Tara Young, 45, of McClure.
Criminal/simple trespass
• Noon Jan. 1 along Paxtonville Road and Shady Inn Lane, Franklin Township.
A 20-year-old McClure man was charged stemming from a trespassing event involving a 28-year-old Middleburg man, troopers reported.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville DUI
• 12:34 a.m. Feb. 27 along Orchard Avenue and Mohawk Drive, Wolf Township.
Troopers said a 1993 Chevrolet was stopped for multiple alleged violations. Jenna Matthews, 26, of Hughesville, was determined to be under the influence, police said.
DUI/drug possession
• 8:17 p.m. Feb. 25 along Route 405, Muncy Creek Township.
Troopers said a 2004 Chevrolet was stopped for an alleged violation and the driver, John Swisher, 40, of Hughesville, determined to be under the influence.
Harassment
• 5:45 p.m. Monday at 2603 Route 654, Susquehanna Township.
Tonyasue Chambers, 37, and David Johns, 41, both of Williamsport, were arrested following an alleged physical altercation.
Criminal mischief
• 8:31 a.m. Sunday at 1430 Cemetery Road, Fairfield Township.
Troopers said someone caused $900 in damages to mailboxes between blocks 800 and 1400 along Cemetery Road. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700. Those who sustained damages to mailboxes included Patricia Kepner, 54; Cathy Hamilton, 64; Olive Parke, 94; William Dewald, 53; David Bonus, 55; Bernard Meyer, 56; David Snodgrass, 39; Bradley Holmes, 46; and John Stetts, 55, all of Montoursville.
Criminal mischief
• Between 8 p.m. Sunday and 4 a.m. Monday along Faxon Parkway, Loyalsock Township.
Someone used an unknown tool to puncture the left rear tire on a 2015 Nissan belonging to a 32-year-old Williamsport man, troopers noted. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Columbia County
State Police At Bloomsburg 1-vehicle crash (injuries)
• 4:44 a.m. Feb. 14 along Route 118, west of South Comstock Road, Sugarloaf Township.
Troopers said a 2005 Dodge Caravan driven by Timmy L. Beaver, 46, of Muncy, was traveling west when it went out of control in snowy conditions, spun, went off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, went across the roadway and struck a ditch. Beaver and two passengers, both of Philadelphia, were belted and uninjured.
ATV crash (injury)
• 11:28 p.m. Feb. 20 along Savage Hill Road, south of Lodge Road, Orange Township.
A 2015 Polaris RZR 900 driven by William H. Brecht, 43, of Orangeville, was traveling south when it turned abruptly left, struck a utility pole, and spun and flipped. Brecht was not belted and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected serious injury. Alcohol is suspected in the crash, police noted. He will be cited with careless driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.