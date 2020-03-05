Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Rain and snow this morning transitioning to light rain for the afternoon. High 42F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.