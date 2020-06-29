Northumberland County
State Police At Milton Harassment
• 9:30 p.m. June 26 along Gold Road, Lewis Township.
Kelby Swartz, 27, of Turbotville, allegedly pushed a 29-year-old Turbotville woman, and was cited.
Harassment
• 2:07 p.m. June 24 along John Road, Delaware Township.
Troopers said a 46-year-old Montgomery man and 44-year-old Watsontown woman engaged in a physical altercation during which each shoved and struck the other. Both were cited.
Theft by deception
• 9:01 a.m. June 19 along Golf Course Road, Turbot Township.
A 70-year-old Milton woman was scammed into thinking she won a lump sum of money, which required payment of taxes. Troopers said $8,480 was sent to unknown persons and no prize was won.
Courthouse Deed transfers
• Roland C. Starks and Sandra L. Starks to Keven E. Starks and Tena L. Starks, property in Watsontown, $1.
• LSF9 Master Participation Trust to Global Premier Asset Management NJ LLC, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $5,001.
• Integrity Land Inc. to Caleb M. Fetterman and Alexis N. Fetterman, property in West Chillisquaue Township, $47,900.
• Kara D. Eberle to Joel A. Appleman, property in Delaware Township, $147,000.
• Merrill C. Criswell Jr. and Judy E. Criswell to David Chadwick Hunter and Heather Dawn Hunter, property in Delaware Township, $269,200.
• Serverna B. Young estate Daniel W. Young exeuctor and Christine A. Young executor to Rodger W. Chappell, property in Milton, $1.
• David Huss to Jeffrey Huss, property in Turbot Township, $1.
Union County
District Judge Jeffrey Rowe, Lewisburg Fleeing or attempting to elude officer
• 1:11 a.m. June 20 at Furnace and Old Schoolhouse roads, East Buffalo Township.
Trevor William Felmey, 27, of 1688 Felmey Road, Winfield, was charged by Buffalo Valley Regional Police with a felony count of fleeing or attempting to elude officer and summary counts of driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, reckless driving, and accidents involving damage to unattended vehicle or property. Police observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed when the vehicle parked and turned off its light in an alleged attempt to avoid detection. When police pulled into the lot, the vehicle sped off along Furnace Road, police noted. Speeds topped 115 mph, police said, and in a curve west of Stein Lane, the vehicle spun several times and struck ditch. The driver fled on foot and went into a wooded area, where contact was lost. The driver’s cellphone was located and through the vehicle registration identified the driver as Felmey. Police said Felmey’s driver’s license is suspended, DUI related. During the pursuit, Felmey’s vehicle allegedly struck and destroyed a mailbox, causing $119.44 in damages.
DUI
• 12:58 a.m. May 24 at Kelly Crossroads, Kelly Township, and Fort Titzell and Moores School roads, Buffalo Township.
Brock Michael Rishel, 18, of 1246 Beaver Run Road, Mifflinburg, was charged with misdemeanor counts of DUI (two counts) and summary counts of driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving vehicle at safe speed, careless driving, driving without lights to avoid identification or arrest and periods for requiring lighted lamps. State Police At Milton reported a white pickup traveling at an unsafe speed, which continued as a trooper with lights illuminated began to follow. The vehicle later stopped with lights off and troopers identified Rishel, it was noted. Rishel showed signs of impairment and later tests allegedly showed his blood alcohol content to be .125 percent.
DUI
• 12:02 a.m. May 20 along Davis Gym Lane at South Derr Drive, East Buffalo Township.
Bobbi Jo Smith, 39, of 485 Foggy Mountain Road, Turbotville, was charged with misdemeanor counts of DUI (three counts), possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance and summary counts of disregard traffic lane and careless driving. Buffalo Valley Regional Police said a vehicle driven by Smith was noticed traveling at 15-20 mph in a 40 mph zone, and traveling over the center yellow line. When stopped, Smith allegedly showed signs of impairment and later tests showed several substances in Smith’s blood. Located in plain view, police noted, were prescription bottles not prescribed to Smith.
Theft by unlawful taking
• Between June 8-13 at Buck’s Garage, 411 North Derr Drive, Lewisburg.
Wayne Alan Steinke, 57, of 1105 Hepburn St., Williamsport, was charged with felony theft by unlawful taking and a misdemeanor count of unauthorized use of motor vehicles. Buffalo Valley Regional Police reported Steinke took a vehicle authorized to be used only by his girlfriend and didn’t return the vehicle. The vehicle in question is a 2017 Nissan Sentra with Pa. registation KNH-7391. The vehicle has front-end damage and the bumper is zip-tied.
Retail theft
• Between May 8-June 3 at Weis Markets, 6901 Westbranch Highway, Kelly Township.
Monica Alice Brubaker, 34, of 2814 Sunrise Road, Lewisburg, was charged by State Police At Milton with felony retail theft stemming from allegations she failed to scan $292.65 worth of merchandise while in the self-checkout lane. Troopers said Brubaker has been found guilty of two prior retail thefts, making this charge a felony.
State Police At Milton Bear vs. vehicle
• 6:58 p.m. June 25 along I-80 eastbound near mile marker 204, White Deer Township.
An eastbound 2011 Toyota Highlander driven by David E. Klein, 32, of Birmingham, Ala., was struck by a bear entering the roadway from south berm, troopers noted. The bear caused disabling damage to the vehicle, however Klein was belted and was not injured.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 8:20 a.m. June 25 along Col. John Kelly Road, east of Wenner Road, Kelly Township.
A 2002 Ford Focus driven by Damian Schreck-Britton, 20, of Mifflinburg, was traveling east when it went out of control, struck a fence and rolled multiple times, troopers noted. Schreck-Britton was belted and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with an unspecified injury. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
• 9:49 p.m. June 25 along Buffalo Road, west of Cooper Mill Road, Lewis Township.
A 2014 Chevrolet Sonic driven by an unnamed 16-year-old Selinsgrove boy was traveling east on a wet roadway when it went off the roadway, struck an embankment and became disabled, troopers reported. The boy was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Vehicle vs. debris
• 6:19 p.m. June 25 along I-80 westbound at mile marker 208, White Deer Township.
Troopers said a 2000 Volvo driven by an unnamed person was traveling west when it swerved to avoid debris in the roadway, causing a westbound 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 to swerve to avoid being hit by the Volvo. The Dodge struck a piece of metal, which damaged its oil pan. No injuries were noted and the two vehicles did not make contact.
Thefts from motor vehicles
• Between 11 p.m. June 24 and 2 p.m. June 25 along Sandra Lee Boulevard, White Deer Township.
Purses and cash totaling $500 was taken from vehicles belonging to a 28-year-old West Milton woman and a 24-year-old West Milton woman, troopers reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662. Vehicles involved included a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox and a 2006 Kia Sorento.
Courthouse Marriage licenses
• Allison Brooke Stewart, 33, Seneca; James Christopher Shiffer, 33, Turbotville
• Winston Howard Eberhart, 64, Montandon; Nancy Lee Steele, 55, Montandon
• Christopher Logan Trump, 30, Selinsgrove; Sara Whitney Ansell, 33, Mifflinburg
• Lauren Elizabeth Eurich, 20, West Milton; Willy Pierre Lebron, 24, West Milton
• McKenzie Diane Miller, 26, Dewart; Brandon C. Baker, 31, Dewart,
• Deborah Dedeneen Hall. 53, Mifflinburg; Kenneth Allen Zechman, 57, Mifflinburg
• Krista Marie Wagner, 28, Lewisburg;Hunter Stevewn Williamson, 21, Milton
• Timothy Y. Rohland, 58, Milton; Linda Diane Everett, 62, Milton
• Shyann Rene Harmon, 18, Lewisburg; Antonia Pacy Cervantes III, 19, Lewisburg
• Dorcas Reiff Zimmerman, 19, Lewisburg; Ammon Martin Martin,
• Lawrence Martin Zimmerman, 24, Mifflinburg; Esther Mae Weaver Hoover, 20, Mifflinburg
• Heather Elizabeth Weller, 34, Mifflinburg; Brian Allen Landis, 44, Mifflinburg
• Timothy John Koziol, 36, Mifflinburg; Kaitlyn Christine Wagner, 29, Mifflinburg
• Loren Nolt Zimmeman, 21, Lewisburg; Marilyn Zimmerman Hoover, 19, Mifflinburg
• Thomas Glenden Bayly, 68, Mifflinburg; Darlee Marie Sharp, 72, Mifflinburg
• Caleb Alexander Winn, 18, Yeagertown; Sarahi Porras, 20, Lewisburg
• Tyler Scott Mensch, 33, Mifflinburg; Amber Faith Kessler, 30, Mifflinburg
• Taylor Ann Delbaugh, 23, New Columbia; Joseph Robert Stanley, 29, New Columbia
