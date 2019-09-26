Union County
Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, Lewisburg Activity report
Friday: Assist police agency, 3:50 a.m., Walnut Street, Mifflinburg; burglar alarm, 6:47 a.m., James Road; suspicious vehicle, 7:38 a.m., St. Anthony Street and Peach Tree Alley; fraud, 8:08 a.m., Marketplace Boulevard, Selinsgrove; burglar alarm, 10:13 a.m., South Fifth Street; assist fire agency, 11:57 a.m., Old Turnpike Road; traffic warning, 2:30 p.m., West Market Street; animal complaint, 2:31 p.m., Jean Boulevard; traffic arrest, 2:46 p.m., West Market Street; assist police agency, 4:10 p.m., Filbert Street, Milton; traffic warning, 4:19 p.m., South Third and St. George streets; traffic warning, 4:39 p.m., Westbranch Highway; suicide attempt/threat, 4:52 p.m., West Market Street; traffic control, 6:31 p.m., Hufnagle parking lot; animal issue, 7:11 p.m., Crossings Lane, East Buffalo Township; property recovered, 7:18 p.m., Fairview Drive; motorist assist, Ikeler Street; special event detail, 9:28 p.m., Market Street, New Berlin; traffic warning, 10:33 p.m., Market at Fourth streets.
Thursday: Road hazard, 1:39 a.m., North Derr Drive; burglar alarm, 4:50 a.m., North 10th Street, East Buffalo Township; burglar alarm, 6:21 a.m., South Front Street; assist police agency, 10:06 a.m., Woodside Drive, Milton; lost property, 2:35 p.m., North Derr Drive; traffic stop, 2:44 p.m., South Front at St. Catherine streets; traffic arrest, 3:48 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Cardinal Street; motorist lockout, 4:14 p.m., South Third Street; hit and run, 4:18 p.m., Hardwood Drive; traffic warning, 6:26 p.m., North Water and St. John streets; traffic warning, 8:28 p.m., North Derr Drive.
State Police At Milton 1-vehicle crash
• 3:06 p.m. Saturday east of the White Deer Creek overpass, White Deer Township.
A 1998 Mitsubishi Eclipse was found by troopers along the north berm. It was noted the vehicle had been involved in a crash, the driver had fled and a registration plate was removed from the vehicle. An investigation showed the vehicle was traveling west when it left the roadway, struck a guiderail, crossed both travel lanes and left the roadway again, hitting the side of the bridge, troopers said.
Hit and run
• 3:46 p.m. Friday along I-80 westbound at mile marker 202.7, White Deer Township.
A westbound vehicle was traveling in the right lane when it struck the passenger side of a 2019 Nissan Altima, which was parked along the north shoulder, troopers said. The vehicle fled without providing information, it was noted.
Assault
• 2:49 p.m. Friday at Evangelical Community Hospital, 1 Hospital Drive, Kelly Township.
Alyna Lindenau, 25, of Buffalo, N.Y., allegedly assaulted hospital security and was charged with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct. Victims included Edward Netzband, 55, of Watsontown, and Matthew Exley, 39, of Lewisburg.
Theft of lost/mislaid property
• 5:30 p.m. Friday at Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township.
Someone removed a stop sign from the parking lot, troopers reported. The sign is valued at $200.
Northumberland County
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton DUI
• 12:52 a.m. Aug. 9 at Pennsylvania Avenue and First Street, Watsontown.
Desiree Fahey, 21, of 104 E. Fourth St., Watsontown, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), unlawful activities (two counts) and operation of vehicle without certificate of inspection. The charges were filed after police stopped a vehicle driven by Fahey when they noticed it had no inspection sticker. She allegedly exhibited signs of intoxication and was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of .100%. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Oct. 9.
Prohibited acts
• 7:58 p.m. Aug. 11 in the 10 block of Main Street, Watsontown.
Christopher Wesley, 30, of 2300 Union Ave., White Deer, has been charged with prohibited acts, driving while suspended or revoked DUI related (two counts), drivers required to be licensed and restrictions on alcohol beverages. The charges were filed after police spotted Wesley driving and were aware his license was suspended. When stopped, he was allegedly found to be in possession of a glass pipe with residue which field tested positive for methamphetamine. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Oct. 9.
Corruption of minors
• Between 9 p.m. May 8 and 4 p.m. May 9 at 1205 Queen St., Northumberland.
Jacob Gordon, 27, of 1205 Queen St., Northumberland, has been charged with corruption of minors, unsworn falsification and furnishing alcohol to minors. Police said Gordon allegedly slipped alcohol into the drink of a 17-year-old girl, and provided her with a beer and some marijuana. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Oct. 16.
State Police At Milton Motorcycle (injury)
• 11:30 p.m. Sunday along Housels Run Road, West Chillisquaque Township.
Troopers said a 2014 Honda CBR driven by Thomas J. Gatto, 51, of Milton, was traveling south when it struck an animal in the roadway, overturned and slid on its left side. Gatto was wearing a helmet and was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with a suspected minor injury, troopers noted.
2-vehicle crash
• 1:15 p.m. Saturday along Eighth Street Drive, west of Cronrath Road, Delaware Township.
A 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche driven by Mark K. Krammes, 53, of Watsontown, was traveling north when it entered Eighth Street Drive from a driveway and struck the front passenger side of an eastbound 2019 Honda Civic driven by Ashlee L. Green, 32, of Watsontown, according to state police. All were belted and no injuries were reported.
Harassment
• 7:04 p.m. Sunday along McFarland Street, Delaware Township.
Troopers said an unnamed suspect hit a 12-year-old Dewart boy with a corn cob.
Theft by deception
• 2:41 p.m. Friday at 50 Lawton Lane, Milton.
Someone allegedly sent Talmaren Perry, 38, of Lewisburg, text messages which included personal information in an attempt to extort money, troopers said. An investigation is ongoing.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI crash
• 8:34 p.m. Sept. 6 along Verdilla and Witmer roads, Union Township.
Troopers investigated a single-vehicle crash involving a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze and arrested Shawn Tawney, 40, of Selinsgrove, and charged him with DUI, it was noted.
Assault with a weapon
• 7:53 p.m. Aug. 10 along Old Routes 11/15, Penn Township.
A 48-year-old Sunbury man, who was not named, was arrested. Troopers allege the man and his father-in-law got into a verbal dispute at a wedding reception after he threatened to kill his wife. The dispute became physical and the victim punched the man, troopers noted. Three individuals then escorted the Sunbury man from the altercation, at which time he allegedly threatened again to kill his wife, his father-in-law, and rape, murder, kill and stab everyone at the party. The man then allegedly pulled a pocket knife and began to run toward the reception gathering, which included 50-plus people, police noted. Three individuals tackled the man to the ground, disarmed him and restrained him until state police arrived, troopers said.
Theft by deception
• Between noon June 7 and 4 p.m. Sept. 3 along Kohler Drive, Monroe Township.
Someone allegedly opened a credit account using the name and personal information of a 47-year-old Selinsgrove woman, troopers noted. Unauthorized charges were made on the card, it was added.
Retail theft
• 3:55 p.m. Thursday at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Jennifer Yost, 46, of Sunbury, was arrested for allegedly stealing consumer products valued at $48.14 and clothing valued at $94.46.
Montour County
State Police At Milton DUI crash
• 1:19 p.m. Sept. 15 along Hollow and Jerseytown roads, West Hemlock Township.
A 1993 Chevrolet Camaro driven by Bryan McWilliams, 35, of Danville, crashed, troopers said. McWilliams was tested in the field and transported to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, for additional evaluation, it was noted. Charges were filed.
Drug possession
• 9:26 p.m. Sept. 18 at 35 Sheraton Road, Valley Township.
Troopers said Rodney Brown, 53, of New Brunswick, N.J., provided false identification to evade a warrant out of New Jersey. He was found in possession of suspected marijuana and charged with failure to comply with registration of sexual offenders requirement, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drugs, troopers noted.
Criminal mischief
• Between Sept. 13-14 at 50 Bennett St., Valley Township.
Someone damaged a window screen belonging to Larry Roup, 64, of Danville, troopers noted. Damage was estimated at $30.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville
DUI crash (injury)
• 8:15 p.m. Friday along the ramp from Broad Street to I-180 westbound, mile marker 23, Montoursville.
A 2004 Harley-Davidson Night Train driven by Joseph J. Dewald, 46, of Williamsport, was stopped for alleged violations when Dewald fled the scene, troopers said. The motorcycle went out of control in a left curve, overturned and slid to a stop. Dewald, who was not wearing a helmet, sustained a suspected serious injury and was transported by ambulance to UMPC Susquehanna, Williamsport. He was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances, police noted. He will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
DUI
• 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Homewood Avenue, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers said the suspect arrived at PSP Montoursville to report an incident. The motorist of a 2015 BMW 325i was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Motorcycle crash (injury)
• 11:07 a.m. Sunday along Route 118, south of Art Shaner Road, Moreland Township.
A 2012 Harley-Davidson driven by Casey A. Swank, 27, of Muncy, was traveling east when it went out of control when it encountered a deer in the roadway, and slid off the roadway, troopers said. Swank was not wearing a helmet and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna for treatment of suspected injuries, it was noted. He will be cited.
2-vehicle crash
• 8:46 a.m. Thursday along Route 405, Muncy Creek Township.
A 2007 Toyota Highlander driven by Susan M. Lange, 65, of Hughesville, was traveling south when it struck the rear of a 2011 Honda CRV driven by Anita M. Sheets, 56, of Hughesville, then continued until it came to rest on the southern shoulder, troopers reported. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were reported. Lange will be cited with following too closely.
2-vehicle crash
• 2:46 p.m. Susquehanna Trail, Muncy Creek Township.
A 2012 Buick Verano traveled down the Exit 10 off-ramp of I-180, turned left onto Susquehanna Trail Road and struck a 2019 Chevrolet Express. There were no apparent injuries and driver names were not released by troopers but it was noted that the driver of the Buick was given a written warning for vehicle turning left.
2-vehicle crash
• 5:13 p.m. Friday, Four Mile Drive at Mount View Avenue, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers reported at crash involving a vehicle driven by Kristina M. Himes, 42, of Trout Run and a vehicle driven by Jennifer L. Allis, 43, of Watsotown. The Allis vehicle was transporting a 12-year-old and a 14-year old male of Watsontown. None of the persons in the crash were transported for injuries.
2-vehicle crash
• 10:49 a.m. Friday, 3587 Middle Road, west of Route 880, Limestone Township.
A 2007 Subaru Legacy driven by Shawn Ml Rinehart, 33, of Jersey Shore was involved in a crash with a 2003 Ford Explorer driven by Andrew Batschelet, 27, or Avis. Batschelet sustained an injury of unknown severity and was transported to UPMC Williamsport by Jersey Shore Area EMS. Neither Rinehart nor a passenger in the Batschelet vehicle, Jade Brennan, 30, of Falls Creek, were injured.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 8:01 a.m. Sunday along Route 15, east of Borderline Road, Armstrong Township.
Troopers said a 2010 Toyota Camry driven by Yvonne M. Undahl, 37, of Milton, was traveling north when it struck a deer in the roadway. Undahl was belted and was not injured.
Assault
• 8 a.m. Friday along Middle Road, Limestone Township.
Troopers said a verbal argument between Shawn Rhinehart, 33, of Jersey Shore, and three others led to a vehicle crash and disturbance. Victims included a 25-year-old Jersey Shore woman, 27-year-old Lock Haven man and 30-year-old Dunnstown man. One victim was injured and transported to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport. Rinehart was arraigned and jailed in Lycoming County, police reported.
Harassment
• 4:04 p.m. Sept. 3 at 1730 E. Third St., Loyalsock Township.
Ervin Mosley, 29, of Williamsport, allegedly provoked a physical altercation with Steven Ryder, 30, of Ralston, then attempted to strike Ryder as Ryder sat in his vehicle. Ryder exited his vehicle and a physical altercation ensued, police added, before Mosley fled in a vehicle.
Harassment
• 5 p.m. Monday, Cemetery Street, Loyalsock Township
Lathan Meredith, 30, of Williamsport was arrested and has formal charges pending after allegedly pushing a female, 28, of Williamsport, with an open hand to the chest.
Disorderly conduct
• 3:11 a.m. Sunday at 1620 Randall Circle, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers responded to a reported disturbance and contacted Maurice Carney Williams, 28, of Pennsylvania, who was described as unruly and yelling obscenities at a residence. He was taken into custody.
Criminal mischief
• 9:46 a.m. Sept. 13, Westminster Drive, Loyalsock Township.
A male, 28, was arrested after allegedly using a large concrete block to smash windows of a vehicle. The front windshield and front passenger window were damaged to the vehicle of a female, 24, of Sunbury.
Crash
• 4:35 a.m. Saturday, Route 15, Armstrong Township.
A northbound 2016 Freightliner driven by Robert T. Shumberger of Camp Hill struck the guide rail along the roadway. Shumberger, who told troopers he fell asleep behind the wheel, was tickted for careless driving and driving on roadways laned for traffic.
