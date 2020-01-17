MIFFLINBURG — A 32-year-old Milton man is jailed in Union County after he allegedy crashed a vehicle while under the influence, injuring himself and two passengers, including a 4-year-old girl.
State Police At Milton charged Wayne Fernandez Brazzle, 32, of 123 Myrtle St., Milton, with felony counts of aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence and aggravated assault by vehicle, and misdemeanor counts of DUI (three counts) and recklessly endangering another person, and summary counts of driving on roadways laned for traffic, careless driving-serious bodily injury, reckless driving and occupant protection. Charges were filed with District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg, and court papers indicate Brazzle is jailed in Union County, unable to post bail.
Troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash at 6:02 a.m. Dec. 21 at 3028 Johnson Mill Road, Buffalo Township. A Jeep Patriot driven by Brazzle crashed into a tree and two passengers had sustained injuries, along with Brazzle, it was noted.
Troopers said Brazzle showed signs of impairment and reportedly admitted to smoking “meth” and marijuana.
A search warrant was filed to obtain Brazzle’s medical records and police said his blood tested positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine, marijuana and Fentanyl.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28.
