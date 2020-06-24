Northumberland County
State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash
• 2:47 p.m. Monday along I-80 eastbound at mile marker 214, Turbot Township.
An eastbound 2015 Peterbilt tractor-trailer driven by Thomas R. Williams, 25, of Montoursville, struck the left front of a 2018 Honda Civic driven by Sean P. Curlin, 37, of Kingston, N.Y., troopers noted. Contact caused the Honda to travel in front of the tractor, into the median and roll several times. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were noted. Williams will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
• 7:34 a.m. Monday along I-80 westbound, Turbot Township.
A 2019 GMC Sierra driven by John F. Turner, 60, of Milton, was traveling west when its trailer swayed causing the vehicle to go out of control, troopers noted.
State Police At Stonington Terroristic threats
• 9:58 p.m. Sunday at 863 W. Shamokin St., Zerbe Township.
Christopher Fernanders, 55, of Paxinos, allegedly threatened to kill a 46-year-old Trevorton woman during a dispute. Fernanders was jailed in Northumberland County.
Courthouse
• Frederick E. Williams Jr. to Jeffrey A. Bordner Jr. and Deanna A. Bordner, property in Jackson Township, $1.
• Coal Township to John Poponiak Jr. and Sandra M. Poponiak, property in Coal Township, $119.85.
• Coal Township to John Poponiak Jr. and Sandra M. Poponiak, property in Coal Township, $146.52.
• Dorris A. Killian to Bruce W. Killian, property in Northumberland, $1.
• John B. Rowe to Charles W. Bentz, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Doris I. Gargie and Roy A. Hurley to Roy A. Hurley, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Timothy B. Krebs and Janine Krebs to Hunter N. Hojnacki and Candis R. Mattern, property in Shamokin Township, $51,000.
• Elizabeth S. Twiggar estate, Edward Vi. Twiggar III co-executor and Andrew J. Twiggar co-executor to Andrew J. Twiggar, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Nancy C. Giarth to Nancy C. Giarth and Anthony Fobia, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Dennis A. Erdman and Virginia A. Erdman to Erik Beagle and Kasi Beagle, property in Ralpho Township, $185,000.
• Rose Marie Larkin estate, Bernard J. Wolkoski, Beth A. Else, Barry P. Larkin and John J. Larkin III to Bernard J. Wolkoski, property in Mount Carmel.
• Bernard J. Wolkoski to Beth A. Else, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Edward L. Hockenbrocht to Edward L. Hockenbrocht and Debra L. Hockenbrocht, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Northumberland County Sheriff, James A. Seker estate, Sarah C. Gonder executrix and Sarah C. Seker to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, property in Kulpmont, $1,107.27.
• Florence Dorothy Harris Turst, Nancy Louise Harris trustee and Ann Starr Hotchkiss trustee to Anne Starr Hotchkiss and Nancy Louise Harris Trust, Nancy Louise Harris Trustee and Anne Starr Hotchkiss trustee.
• New Heights South LLC to Shayka Properties LLC, property in Shamokin, $20,000.
• Veronica K. Lukoskie to Kathleen V. Sabotchick, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Quintin E. Schaffner Jr. and Frances M. Schaffner to Daniel O. Smucker and Lydia K. Smucker, property in Upper Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Patricia Smith and Andrea Yeager to Andrea L. Yeager, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Evelyn V. Campbell to Keith A. Campbell and Lorie A. Campbell, property in Jackson Township, $1.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Elizabeth Andruscavage to Edward Fegley, property in Mount Carmel, $108.
• DLJ Mortgage Capital Inc. to Albert Long, property in Mount Carmel, $13,500.
Union County
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Preliminary hearings
Note: Defendants who waived or had hearings held for court are due for formal arraignment July 27 in Union County Court, Lewisburg.
• Glenn Robert Keister, 41, of Mifflinburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance.
• Theodore William Reich, 56, of Jersey Shore, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on misdemeanor counts of DUI and summary counts of disregard traffic lane and careless driving.
• Nicholas J. Oliveri, 22, of Mifflinburg, had felony counts of aggravated assault, strangulation (two counts), unlawful restraint and false imprisonment, misdemeanor counts of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person and a summary count of harassment held for court.
• Wayne Eugene Kurtz Jr., 31, of Mifflinburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on misdemeanor counts of DUI and summary counts of careless driving, disregard traffic lane and failure to use safety belt.
• Robert James Friend, 37, of Bloomsburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on a felony count of possession of firearm prohibited.
• Jaki Malik Spicer, 20, of Flint, Mich., had misdemeanor counts of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia and a traffic count of speeding held for court.
State Police At Milton Warrant (out of state)
• 7:59 a.m. Sunday at 339 Pine Cone Drive West, West Buffalo Township.
Aaron Byne, 43, of Mifflinburg, was taken into custody for an active arrest warrant related to grand larceny in North Carolina, troopers noted.
Hit and run
• 8:19 p.m. Sunday along I-80 westbound at mile marker 205.6, White Deer Township.
A westbound vehicle driven by an unknown person had a tire come off, which was struck by a 2019 Kenworth driven by Claude W. Whalen Jr., 64, of Cheseapeake, Va. and a 2019 Honda Accord driven by Morga Marceline Poirier, 28, of Tyrone, police noted. Damage was reported to a brake line on the tractor trailer.
Harassment
• 1:30 p.m. Sunday at 881 Red Bank Road, West Buffalo Township.
Adriana Graff, 22, and Damien Walter, 30, both of Mifflinburg, were arrested following an investigation, troopers noted.
Harassment
• 6:30 p.m. Saturday along Buffalo Road, Buffalo Township.
A 60-year-old Lewisburg woman was arrested and charged following an assault of a 62-year-old Lewisburg man, who sustained injuries to his head and face, police noted.
Underage possession
• 10:36 p.m. June 16 along Shrawder Road, Buffalo Township.
Troopers said Bon Styers, 18, of Mifflinburg, was found in possession of, and having consumed, alcoholic beverages.
Courthouse Divorces granted
• Christine M. Brown, Roger L. Brown, 10 years
• Greta M. Benfer, Mark E. Benfer, 26 years
• Nancy L. Ptacek, John J. Ptacek, 34 years
• Erin A. Van Enkevart, John F. Charles-Funk, 2 years
• Mindy Wray, Samuel Wray, 21 years
• Michael A. Gilkey, Amy K. Gilkey, 16 years
• Tara Condit, Michael Condit, 6 years
• Shayla R. Burkholder, Titus K. Burkholder, 11 years
• Franco J. Beardsley, Keyshla M. Rivera Morales, 2 years
• Tammy D. Catherman, Lewis C. Catherman, 28 years
• Travis Matthew Maurer, Rebecca Marie Maurer, 8 years
Montour County
State Police At Milton Natural death
• Between 6 and 8:45 a.m. Friday at Danville State Hospital, 200 State Hospital Drive, Mahoning Township.
Troopers investigated a death in which the victim suffered from a medical condition. No foul play is suspected.
DUI
• 11:02 p.m. June 13 in the 100 block of Columbia Hill Road, Valley Township.
Troopers said a 2015 Dodge Ram 2500 was stopped and the driver, Reece Mowrey, 20, of Danville, was arrested for DUI. Charges were filed.
1-vehicle crash
• 9:18 p.m. Monday along Liberty Valley Road, west of Creek Road, Liberty Township.
A 2011 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Michael R. McDowell, 50, of Danville, left the westbound lane, struck a grass embankment, rolled twice and came to rest in the westbound lane, troopers noted. McDowell was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Hit and run (injuries)
• 9:01 p.m. Monday along Liberty Valley Road, prior to Center Road, Liberty Township.
Troopers said a 2020 Hyundai Elantra driven by Kristina L. Riddle, 29, of Berwick, was traveling east when the vehicle went out of control, skidded, went into the oncoming lane and rolled onto its roof. Riddle and passenger Richard L. Smith, 31, of Berwick, were not at the scene upon police arrival and were later located at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, where they were treated for injuries, police said.
Criminal trespass
• 4:45 p.m. Saturday at Super 8, 35 Sheraton Road, Valley Township.
Troopers said Brian Ferguson, 37, of Danville, was at the address after being told by staff not to come onto the property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.