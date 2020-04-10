Northumberland County
Watsontown Police Department DUI
• 7:14 a.m. March 14 in Watsontown.
Police said a vehicle driven by Halle Beltz, 42, of Williamsport, was stopped, at which time Beltz was determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance. She was charged with two counts of DUI and drug-related offenses stemming from allegations she possessed several prescription pills she had no prescription for. She was also cited for driving on the right side of the roadway.
Trespass
• 9 a.m. Wednesday along West Eighth Street, Watsontown.
Thomas Wise IV, 33, of Lewisburg, was charged with defiant trespass after he allegedly arrived at a residence and refused to leave.
State Police At Stonington ATV crash (injury)
• 4:18 p.m. Tuesday along Howerters Road, east of Paul Road, Upper Mahanoy Township.
A 2019 Polaris Ranger driven by a 6-year-old Pitman boy was traveling west when it failed to take a left curve, struck a fence and overturned onto its driver’s side, police noted. The boy was ejected and was pinned underneath the vehicle, troopers added. He was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, by helicopter with a suspected serious injury. The passenger, a 9-year-old boy, was not injured. Neither boy was belted.
State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash
• 9:41 a.m. Tuesday along Route 44, west of Welliver Road, Lewis Township.
A 2009 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Thomas E. Abraham, 52, of Milton, was traveling west when it turned left in front of an eastbound 2005 Jeep Liberty driven by Paul L. Raup, 54, of Watsontown, troopers reported. A collision ensued and the Jeep also struck a utility pole, it was noted. All were belted.
Harassment
• 4:50 p.m. Tuesday along Village Green Court, West Chillisquaque Township.
Troopers said Douglas Keller, 31, of Watsontown, assaulted a 22-year-old Montandon woman.
Theft of a motor vehicle
• Thursday along Main Street, Turbotville.
A stolen vehicle was recovered and an investigation is ongoing, troopers noted.
Theft by deception
• 6:53 p.m. Tuesday at 3250 Shakespeare Road, West Chillisquaque Township.
Someone allegedly entered a Verizon store in Medford, Mass., and purchased an iPhone 11 and Apple Watch using the account information of Bryan Ditty, 27, of Milton. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Theft by deception
• Between March 24-28 at 462 Old Route 45, West Chillisquaque Township.
The Social Security number of Jennifer Levanowitz, 46, of Milton, was used to open a fraudulent bank account, troopers noted. An investigation is ongoing.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
• 7:30 p.m. Sunday at 3 N. Street, Delaware Township.
Troopers said the 2015 Dodge Avenger belonging to Elizabeth Rate, 71, of Watsontown, was used without her permission. The vehicle was recovered on Monday and prosecution was declined.
Union County
State Police At Milton 1-vehicle crash
• 6:23 p.m. Monday along Baker Hollow Road, south of Snake Hill Road, Buffalo Township.
A Case driven by an unnamed 16-year-old Mifflinburg boy was traveling along Snake Hill Road when it left the roadway and struck an embankment on the east side of the roadway, troopers reported. The boy was issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Hit and run
• Between 10 and 10:42 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot at Hoover Tractor Supply, Limestone Township.
An unknown vehicle struck the driver’s side of a 2016 Toyota Tundra belonging to Terrance Gearhart, 62, troopers noted, then fled the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Lost firearm
• Between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Pine Creek, Bald Eagle State Forest, Centre County.
Someone lost his Sig Sauer P238 .380-caliber semiautomatic two-tone handgun, police reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Montour County
State Police At Milton DUI
• 9:22 a.m. March 31 along Red Roof Road, near Church Road, Valley Township.
Troopers said Michael Owens, 45, of Sunbury, was found passed out behind the wheel of a 2008 Pontiac G6, and was charged with DUI and related charges.
Indecent assault
• Between Jan. 1 and Aug. 1, 2019, along Ridge Road, Cooper Township.
Troopers received several Childline referrals indicating suspected child abuse against a 9-year-old Sunbury girl and 11-year-old Sunbury boy. The abuse, troopers noted, included five juveniles watching pornographic material. An investigation is ongoing.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove Hit and run
• 7:24 p.m. March 29 along Route 522, West Beaver Township.
A southbound Chevrolet Express had a ladder fall off it and onto the roadway, where a northbound 1998 Dodge Neon driven by Jesse A. Rain, 29, of Beaver Springs, struck the ladder, troopers reported. The driver of the Chevy returned to collect the ladder, but did not exchange information before fleeing the scene, it was noted.
Harassment
• 10:32 a.m. Tuesday along Route 204, Jackson Township.
A 17-year-old Selinsgrove boy and 49-year-old Selinsgrove woman were cited following an investigation, troopers noted.
Drug possession
• 1:06 a.m. Wednesday along Route 235, Spring Township.
A 16-year-old Beaver Springs boy was found in possession of marijuana and a homemade smoking pipe. An investigation is ongoing.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville DUI
• 3:19 a.m. March 8 in the 400 block of Glenwood Avenue, Williamsport.
Troopers said a 2009 Buick Enclave was stopped for an alleged traffic violation. Christopher Stiller, 31, of Williamsport, was determined to be under the influence of alcohol, it was noted. He was charged with DUI and summary traffic violations.
DUI
• 10:54 p.m. March 17 along Oliver Street and Memorial Avenue, Williamsport.
Troopers stopped a 2006 Kia for alleged violations and arrested Joseph Drummond, 49, of Williamsport, on allegations of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Car vs. motorcycle (injury)
• 5:44 p.m. Monday along East Third Street at the on ramp of I-180 westbound, Loyalsock Township.
A 2006 Mercedes-Benz C280 driven by Russell A. Lindstrom, 61, of Williamsport, was attempting a left turn when it struck a 2015 Trumph motorcycle driven by David L. Craig II, 54, of Montoursville, troopers noted. Lindstrom was belted and was not injured. Craig was wearing a helmet and sustained a suspected minor injury, but was not hospitalized. Lindstrom was issued a warning, it was noted.
1-vehicle crash
• 12:41 p.m. March 31 along Pleasant Hills Road, south of Pinecrest Drive, Loyalsock Township.
A southbound 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Curtis J. Keyes, 19, of Williamsport, failed to take a downhill right curve, went into the northbound lane, off the roadway, struck a utility pole and rolled onto its right side, police noted. Keyes was belted and was not injured. A 16-year-old passenger was also belted and uninjured. Keyes will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Endangering welfare of a child
• Sometime March 22 along the Northway Road Extension, Loyalsock Township.
An adult allegedly provided three teen boys, ages 17, 13 and 13, with alcohol and marijuana. An investigation is ongoing.
Attempted robbery
• 8:55 p.m. Tuesday at Nittany Minit Mart, 1450 E. Third St., Loyalsock Township.
Troopers investigated an attempted armed robbery where an unknown black man wearing a brown jacket, black pants, black hat, fabric over his face and white gloves, entered the store, went to the cigar stand, grabbed a pack of cigars and went to the front counter. When the register opened, the man told the cashier to “run it” and attempted to reach into the register. The suspect allegedly pulled a black handgun, pressed it against the cashier’s face and left the store when the cashier pushed the gun away and closed the register. The suspect fled with no money, toward Williamsport, troopers said. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Burglary
• Between Nov. 1 and 7 a.m. Wednesday at 5054 Route 220, Wolf Township.
Multiple kitchen appliances, a lawn tractor, stone rake and plow blade belonging to Carl Shultz, 60, of Hughesville and Robert Harrell, 34, of New Oxford, were stolen from a storage facility, troopers reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Burglary
• Between 3 p.m. March 19 and 4 p.m. Monday at 2321 Route 405, Muncy Creek Township.
Someone cut a lock on a storage unit belonging to Angela Rider, 23, of Williamsport, and stole a Eureka vacuum valued at $65, Babytrend black and gray double stroller valued at $200, V-Tech toys valued at $50, Baby Einstein jumper valued at $35 and a Frigidaire minifridge valued at $80. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Criminal mischief
• Between 5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Tuesday along Freedom Road, Loyalsock Township.
Someone discharged three fire extinguishers and pushed multiple barrels/containers over a cliff, troopers noted, then fled the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
