State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a potential DUI following a traffic violation involving a 2016 Mercedes-Benz.
The alleged incident took place at 4:42 p.m. Sept. 14 at 1980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
2-vehicle crash (injuries)
PENN TOWNSHIP — Two women were injured following a two-vehicle crash at 8:33 a.m. Sept. 28 along Route 204, south of Hill End Road, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2011 Toyota Rav4 driven by Adesola Ajakaye, 54, of Homestead, was traveling south when it went off the shoulder, struck an embankment and mailbox, re-entered the roadway and struck the front of a northbound 2001 Dodge Dakota driven by Jerry L. Ramsey, 57, of Mifflinburg. Both drivers were belted and both were transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with injuries, police added.
Ajakaye will be cited, police noted.
2-vehicle crash
CHAPMAN TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 25 along Meiserville Road at Lauver Hill Road, Chapman Township, Snyder County.
Justin R. Walburn, 25, of Liverpool, reportedly pulled a 2007 Ford Crown Victoria from an intersection into the path of an eastbound 2010 Dodge Avenger driven by Katherine M. Weader, 38, of Port Trevorton. Walburn was cited with stop signs and yield signs.
1-vehicle crash
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — A 1999 Ford Ranger struck a utility pole at 7:47 a.m. Sept. 25 along Troxelville Road, east of Gray Squirrel Road, Adams Township.
Troopers said Nolan A. Waples, 20, of Beaver Springs, was traveling west when it went out of control, off the northern shoulder, struck a utility pole, spun clockwise and came to a rest in a grassy field.
Waples will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
PERRY TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a 2013 Nissan Altima driven by Shawn R. Hicks, 36, of Harrisburg, struck a utility pole.
The crash occurred at 5:42 p.m. Sept. 24 along Route 104, north of Stuck Road, Perry Township, Snyder County. Hicks was belted and was not injured.
He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Hit and run
WEST PERRY TOWNSHIP — Troopers identified Robert D. Fusselman, 63, of Womelsdorf, as the driver of a tractor-trailer which allegedly struck a utility pole and lost several crates of chickens in a hit-and-run crash at 12:50 a.m. Sept. 14 along Heister Valley Road at Church Road, West Perry Township, Snyder County.
No one was injured. Fusselman was cited.
Assault
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A suspect was allegedly having a medical emergency when a 31-year-old Sunbury woman was struck in the head.
Police said the incident took place at 2:29 p.m. Sept. 24 along Tower Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Joe Biden campaign signs were stolen from the property of Corinee Reade, 68, William Henderson, 65 and Heather Hummel, 31, all of Selinsgrove, troopers noted.
The alleged incident took place Sept. 22 at 622 Rolling Green Drive, Monroe Township.
Theft by deception
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A 66-year-old Middleburg woman believed she had won a Publishers Clearinghouse prize of $5,000 and complied with requests to pay taxes via Walmart money cards, troopers noted.
The incident took place at 3 p.m. Sept. 21 along Route 522. Police confirmed it was a scam.
Criminal mischief
WEST PERRY TOWNSHIP — A Dodge Neon belonging to a 54-year-old Richfield woman ran over a tire-deflating device, police noted.
The incident took place sometime between Sept. 20-25 along Valley View Lane, West Perry Township, Snyder County.
Criminal mischief
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers were dispatched to Brenner Car Credit, of Selinsgrove, where several vehicles were egged.
The incident took place sometime between 7 p.m. Sept. 24 and 1 p.m. Sept. 25. Vehicles egged included a 2012 Kia Sedona, 2008 Buick Lacrosse and 2010 Nissan Sentra.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Drug possession
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers said a 2016 Nissan Altima was stopped for not having its headlights on around 11:44 p.m. Sept. 25 along South Old Trail and River Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Jazmin Brumfield, 29, of Selinsgrove, was arrested for suspicion of DUI and alllegedly found in possession of a small amount of marijuana. She allegedly refused chemical testing and was charged with DUI, possession of a small amount of marijuana and failing to have headlights on at night.
State Police At Stonington Burglary
LOWER MAHANOY TOWNSHIP — A 28-year-old Dalmatia woman was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct following an alleged incident at 3:50 p.m. Sept. 25 along Water Street, Lower Mahanoy Township, Northumberland County.
Jenna Kieffer was taken into custody after troopers said she forcefully entered two apartments and caused approximately $500 in damages.
State Police At Montoursville DUI
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Less than two hours after being taken into custody for DUI, a 32-year-old Williamsport man was arrested again amid allegations he led police on a high-speed chase.
Troopers said the incident took place at 2:57 a.m. Sept. 26 along I-180 westbound, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. Joshua Craver was noticed back at his parked vehicle after being taken into custody for DUI less than two hours prior, police said.
Troopers said an attempt was made to contact Craver, who began traveling west on I-180. A pursuit was initiated and speeds reportedly exceeded 100 mph before the pursuit ended along Route 87 at the Salladasburg Elementary School. Craver and a passenger were taken into custody without incident, police noted.
Multiple open alcoholic beverages, controlled substances and paraphernalia were reportedly found in the vehicle. Craver was arraigned on charges of fleeing and eluding, DUI, reckless endangering and additional traffic offenses and jailed in lieu of $100,000 bail, police reported.
Motorcycle crash (injuries)
CASCADE TOWNSHIP — A Linden man and Montoursville woman were injured in a motorcycle crash at 1:25 p.m. Sept. 26 along Kellyburg Road, south of Devils End Road, Cascade Township, Lycoming County.
Dennis P. Rotoli, 67, of Linden, was driving a 2003 Harley-Davidson 100th Anniversary Touring model south when it went out of control in a left curve, went down and came to rest off the roadway. Rotoli and passenger Janice M. Freezer, 60, of Montoursville, were transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna with suspected minor injuries, police noted.
Motorcycle crash (injury)
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — A 51-year-old Muncy man sustained an unspecified injury when his 1995 Yamaha V-Max crashed into a guiderail.
Police said the crash occurred at 1:13 p.m. Sept. 25 along Route 405, south of River Road, Muncy Creek Township. Robert L. Keagle was driving the motorcycle north in a left curve when it went out of control and struck a guiderail, police noted. Keagle was wearing a helmet and was transported by ambulance with an unspecified injury, it was noted.
DUI/possession
WILLIAMSPORT — Troopers stopped a Ford Focus for speeding and reportedly found the driver, Nicholas Stroud, of Jersey Shore, was in possession of marijuana and under the influence.
Approximately a half pound of marijuana was found, police noted. The alleged incident took place at 3:48 p.m. Aug. 6 along Route 220 southbound in Williamsport.
Vehicle vs. bear
COGAN HOUSE TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a tractor trailer struck a bear in the roadway just before 9 p.m. Sept. 26 along Route 15 south, north of Route 184, Cogan House Township, Lycoming County.
Larry L. Bailey, 60, of Millsboro, Del., was traveling south in a 2019 Kentworth Northwest when it struck the bear, police noted.
Vehicle vs. deer
COGAN HOUSE TOWNSHIP — A 2018 Nissan Murano struck a deer in the roadway. No one was injured.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 8:15 p.m. Sept. 9 along Route 15, Cogan House Township, Lycoming County. Meghan A. McAllister, 33, of Watertown, N.Y., was traveling north when the vehicle struck the deer.
Vehicle vs. deer
SHREWSBURY TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle struck a deer at 8:17 p.m. Sept. 26 along Route 220, south of Barto Hollow Road, Shrewsbury Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Loretta M. Swank, 27, of Mildred, was traveling north in a 2012 Honda Odyssey when the vehicle struck a deer in the northbound lane.
Harassment
MILL CREEK TOWNSHIP — Troopers said a 34-year-old Montoursville woman was cited after a an altercation with her 15-year-old daughter over the WiFi password.
The alleged incident took place at 2 p.m. Sept. 27 along Woodley Hollow Road, Mill Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Northumberland County Deed transfers
• Margaret L. Bendas estate and Andrea Forbes administratrix to Andrea Forbes and John Forbes, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Tiffanie L. Castle to Sara M. Krueger and Debra J. Krueger, property in Northumberland, $50,000.
• Sandra L. Erdman to Travis Erdman, property in Jackson Township, $1.
• Helen M. Spishock estate and Edward Paul Barnes executor to Stephen J. Castor, property in Mount Carmel Township, $18,000.
• Albert A. Bressi and Diane M. Bressi to Albert A. Bressi, Diane M. Bressi and Danielle E. Bressi Scott, property in Marion Heights, $1.
• MVRN Nine LLC to Soak Street LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $20,000.
• Douglas A. Eroh Jr. to Kevin Long, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Scott D. Dudinskie and Sonya M. Dudinskie to Robert E. Yarger Sr. and Robert E. Yarger Jr., property in Riverside, $229,500.
