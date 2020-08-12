Northumberland County
Courthouse Sentences
• Vinson Russell, 25, of Milton, $50 fine plus costs and $69.30 restitution to McDonald’s in Milton for a summary of criminal mischief.
• Edward Kawon Davis, 34, of Shamokin, $25 fine plus costs for careless driving; $25 fine plus costs for driving without a valid inspection; $25 fine plus costs for driving without a valid inspection sticker; $25 fine plus costs for careless driving.
State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash
• 2:41 p.m. Aug. 9 along Route 405 at Delaware Drive, Delaware Township.
A 2018 Subaru Outback driven by Eloise N. Keithan, 70, of Watsontown, entered Route 405 northbound from Delaware Drive when it was struck by a southbound 2007 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Alex. B. Herrold, 30, of Milton, troopers noted. Both drivers were belted. No injuries were reported. Keithan will be cited with one-way roadways and rotary traffic islands.
State Police At Stonington DUI/possession
• 1:07 a.m. July 23 in the 300 block of Spurzheim St., Shamokin.
Following a traffic stop involving a 2008 Saab, troopers said James Cronk, 37, of Benton, was arrested for DUI, possession and an active warrant.
Indecent assault
• 8 p.m. Aug. 7 along Plum Creek Road, Rockefeller Township.
Troopers are investigating an alleged indecent assault where a 39-year-old Sunbury woman was victimized. No further details were shared.
Courthouse Deed transfers
• Joseph Walter Matulewicz and Tammie Lee Matulewicz to Kristin Matzure and Amber Leshinski, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Dennis E. Schwartz to Alyssa Backes and Michael A. Nahoodil, property in Coal Township, $69,000.
• Richard L. Reigle to Nathan D. Badman and Angela M. Badman, property in Point Township, $57,500.
• David F. Bird estate and Mary Ann Kobrick administrator to Robert Carr, property in Sunbury, $50,000.
• James R. Rosini to Pargat Penn LLC, property in Coal Township, $425,000.
• Mary Arlene Rosini Testamentary Trust to Pragat Penn LLC, property in Coal Township, $1.
Union County
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Preliminary hearings
Defendants who waived or had hearings held are next scheduled to appear Oct. 26 in Union County Court, Lewisburg.
• Clarence William Rossman, 45, of Lewistown, had misdemeanor counts of DUI (three) and possession of a controlled substance and a summary count of careless driving held for court.
• Ruth Emily Lloyd, 47, of Williamsport, had misdemeanor counts of theft by deception and receiving stolen property while a summary count of retail theft was moved to non-traffic.
• James Emerson Gauger, 47, of New Columbia, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on misdemeanor counts of DUI (three) and summary counts of disregard traffic lane, driving at safe speed, careless driving and reckless driving.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, Lewisburg Activity report
• Aug. 9: Lock out, 9:10 a.m., St. Louis Street; overdose, 11:16 a.m., West Market Street; motorist assist, 4:43 p.m., Routes 15 and 45; phone call request, 7:08 p.m., Old Turnpike Road, Kelly Township; assist fire/EMS, 10:17 p.m., South 20th Street, East Buffalo Township.
• Aug. 8: Phone call request, 8:47 a.m., Buffalo Road; complaint, 11:11 a.m., Market Street and Derr Drive; non-injury accident, 11:13 a.m., Old Turnpike Road and Brook Drive; burglar alarm, 12:25 p.m., Market Street, Mifflinburg; traffic warning, 9:04 p.m., Westbranch Highway and Furnace Road; records check, 10:54 p.m., Market Street.
• Aug. 7: Burglar alarm, 12:55 a.m., West Market Street; assist fire/EMS, 2:59 a.m., North Seventh Street; prisoner transport, 9:53 a.m., Industrial Boulevard; assist fire/EMS, 11:59 a.m., North 11th Street; information, 1 p.m., BVRPD; welfare check, 3:24 p.m., South Water Street; child custody dispute, 6:30 p.m., Stein Lane, East Buffalo Township; burglar alarm, 6:33 p.m., Sunnyside Drive; assist other agency, 8:53 p.m., Chestnut Street, Mifflinburg; traffic warning, 9:03 p.m., Westbranch Highway; DUI arrest, 9:47 p.m., North Seventh Street and Derr Drive.
State Police At Milton Harassment
• 1 p.m. Aug. 9 at 601 White Deer Pike, White Deer Township.
During an altercation at the post office, troopers said Grace Morey, 35, of Hughesville, pushed Curtis Yost, 36, of Watsontown, during an exchange of custody of children. Charges were filed.
Harassment
• 12:23 a.m. Aug. 5 along Trails End Road, Hartley Township.
Sheryl Harvey, 57, of Millmont, allegedly entered the residence of a 24-year-old Millmont man and struck him several times with a closed fist.
Harassment
• 1 p.m Aug. 9 at 5925 Old Turnpike Road, Buffalo Township.
Troopers investigating an alleged harassment determined that Michaelpaul Schoening, 30, of Mifflinburg, struck Brittany Sullivan, 31, of Lewisburg, with his fist. Charges were filed.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI crash (injury)
• 11:38 p.m. Aug. 9 along Route 11, north of County Line Road, Union Township.
A 2003 Volkswagen Beetle driven by William C. Page, 27, of Cogan Station, was traveling south when it went out of control in a left curve, off the west side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned, police noted. Page was allegedly under the influence of alcohol. Passenger Alicia R. Poust, 44, of Winfield, was not belted and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected minor injury. Page will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed. Additional charges are pending chemical testing.
Harassment
• 1:20 a.m. Aug. 11 along South Old Trail, Monroe Township.
Troopers responded to a domestic and cited a 33-year-old woman and 43-year-old man, both of Selinsgrove. The two allegedly struck one another with closed fists. No injuries were reported.
Theft
• 1 p.m. Aug. 6 at 57 Municipal Road, Jackson Township.
Multiple street and traffic signs belonging to Jackson Township were taken, police noted. Also victimized was Jacob Lewis, 37, of Winfield. Stolen items included a M. Boyer Hill Road sign valued at $95; Long Pond Lane sign valued at $95; Crest Road stop sign on a post valued at $165 and a school bus sign valued at $195.
Theft of vehicle parts
• Between 5 p.m. Aug. 7 and 6 a.m. Aug. 8 along Route 204, Jackson Township.
Someone cut the catalytic converter valued at $275 off a Ford belonging to a Selinsgrove couple, police reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Drug possession
• 10:51 p.m. Aug. 9 along North Susquehanna Trail and Arbogast Avenue, Shamokin Dam.
Troopers said a GMC Yukon was stopped for speeding and Renato Winfield, 30, of Rochester, N.Y., was found in possession of controlled substances and under the influence of a controlled substance.
Scattering rubbish
• 10:08 a.m. Aug. 7 along Blue Hill Drive, Monroe Township.
Maria Ortiz, 28, of Northumberland, allegedly disposed of multiple bags of household waste on property belonging to a 78-year-old Selinsgrove man.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville DUI/possession
• 1:25 a.m. Aug. 8 along Wildwood Boulevard and Mount Carmel Street, Williamsport.
Troopers stopped a 2008 Lincoln-Continental MKZ for alleged violations when Noah Watts-Fox, 28, of Williamsport, was arrested for DUI and possession of approximately 100 bags of suspected heroin.
2-vehicle crash
• 12:47 p.m. Aug. 9 along Lycoming Creek Road, Loyalsock Township.
A 2015 Subaru Impreza driven by an unnamed person was making a left turn when it struck the driver’s side of a southbound 1999 Chevrolet Suburban, police noted. No injuries were noted.
Hit and run
• 7:49 a.m. July 27 at 101 Front St., Woodward Township.
A 2006 Chevrolet HHR driven by Catherine E. Kahley, 74, of Linden, was traveling west when it left the roadway, struck an embankment at the residence above, struck a sewer pump at another residence, crossed both lanes of travel and went onto properties north of the roadway, then fled west on Front Street, troopers reported. Kahley was later located, troopers said, and charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic, accidents involving damage to unattended property and duty to give information.
