Union County
President Judge Michael T. Hudock Plea Court
• David H. Hollenbach, 76, of Lewisburg, entered a guilty plea to felony rape of child. Felony charges rape of child (separate count), endangering the welfare of children parent, guardian or other commits offense and corruption of minors defendant age 18 or above were dismissed. Felony charges of aggravated indecent assault, complainant less than 13 years old (two counts), aggravated indecent assault forcible compulsion (two counts), aggravated indecent assault without consent (two counts), involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with child (two counts), IDSI person less than 16 years of age (two counts) were changed. Misdemeanor charges of indecent assault person less than 13 years of age (20 counts) were dismissed or withdrawn pursuant to rules of criminal procedure.
• Nathaniel L. Baker, 25, of Mifflinburg, entered a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI highest rate of alcohol.
• Benjamin Cartagena-Marquez, 61, of West Milton, entered a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI general impairment incapacity of driving safely.
• Michael R. Hammer, 54, of Hughesville, entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor retail theft take merchandise.
• Shainia L. Sessions, 23, of Danville, entered a guilty plea to use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Carla M. Sulouff, 36, of Mifflinburg, entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor bad checks.
• Brent D. Wagner, 35, of Lewisburg, entered a no contest plea to misdemeanor simple assault. A felony count of endangering the welfare of children, parent, guardian or other commits offense, was dismissed.
• Colton J. Bleyer, 21, of Beaver Springs, entered a guilty pleas to second offense misdemeanor DUI controlled substance or metabolite and accident involving death or injury not properly licensed.
• Monica Brubaker, 33, of Lewisburg, entered a guilty plea to felony perjury.
Sentences
• Thor Myers, 31, of Morrisdale, was sentenced to one year probation for a guilty plea to accident involving damage to attended property or vehicle.
• Anthony E. Richert, 23, of Lewisburg, was sentenced to five years Intermediate Punishment Program (IPP) for a guilty plea to DUI highest rate of alcohol.
• Kalvin J. Showalter, 26, of Mifflinburg received five years IPP for a guilty plea to felony fleeing or attempting to elude officer.
• Charles E. Wagner, 50, of Lewisburg, received two years probation for a guilty plea to felony criminal trespass break into structure. A felony criminal attempt burglary charge was changed and a felony count of burglary overnight accommodation person present was dismissed.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove Possession of drug paraphernalia
• 10:21 a.m. Wednesday, West Sassafras and South Market streets, Selinsgrove.
A woman, 28, of Selinsgrove, was arrested for after a 1995 Honda Civic was stopped for a vehicle code violation and troopers allegedly detected the odor of marijuana coming from the interior. A search yielded drug paraphernalia, troopers said, and charges were filed through district court.
Unattended vehicle damage
• 4:26 p.m. 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Damage was allegedly done to the right front fender of an unattended 2006 Ford Mustang in the Wal-Mart parking. A black scuff mark and a scratch were reported as well as other superficial exterior damage. Security video taken by the store did not provide evidence which could determine the cause of damage.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville DUI
• 2:17 a.m. Aug. 17 at Routes 242 and 180, Loyalsock Township.
An unidentified 28-year-old man from Montoursville was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges will be filed upon the receipt of blood tests.
DUI
• 11:50 p.m. Aug. 31 at Westminster Drive and Nottingham Road, Loyalsock Township.
Patricia Havens, 62, of Williamsport, was arrested for driving under the influence, troopers reported.
1-vehicle crash
• 12:21 a.m. Sept. 14 along Coudersport Pike, McHenry Township.
A 2011 Subaru Outback driven by Angela Poleto, 43, of Lock Haven, swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway when the car traveled off the east berm, struck a tree and overturned. Troopers said Poleto was belted and cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Bad checks
• Noon Sept. 23 along Musser Lane, Muncy Creek Township.
Troopers are investigating a bad check for $13,521.99 issued from Scott Young, 52, of Williamsport, to an unidentified 76-year-old man from Queensbury, N.Y. Charges are pending.
Criminal mischief
• 4:30 p.m. Sept. 21 along Boak Avenue, Wolf Township.
Trina Bogart, 40, of Muncy, was charged after troopers said she spray painted a concrete slab on property owned by an unidentified 59-year-old Montoursville woman.
