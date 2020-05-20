Northumberland County
State Police At Milton Harassment
• 12:35 p.m. at Springlake Crest, Delaware Township.
A 30-year-old Watsontown woman reported an alleged phone argument with another person.
Terroristic threats
• 2:56 p.m. May 8 along Winder Road, West Chillisquaque Township.
A 26-year-old Milton man allegedly received threats via FaceTime.
Union County
Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, Lewisburg Activity report
• Monday: Be on the lookout, 4:43 a.m., State Police At Lewistown.
• Sunday: Criminal mischief, 9:37 a.m., North Third Street; phone call request, 10:40 a.m., Matlack Avenue; criminal mischief, 11:08 a.m., Market Street; assist fire/EMS, 11:15 a.m., North Derr Drive; be on the lookout, 2:47 p.m., State Police at Montoursville; disturbance, 5:05 p.m., St. Catherine Street; police information, 5:23 p.m., Westbranch Highway; complaint, 10:39 p.m., South Seventh Street; fraud, 11:15 p.m., Buffalo Road.
• Saturday: Be on the lookout, 12:32 a.m., North Old Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County; non-arrest domestic, 2:03 a.m., St. Louis Street; alcohol violation, 2:24 a.m., South Seventh Street; suspicious vehicle, 3:31 a.m., Westbranch Highway, East Buffalo Township; be on the lookout, 1:52 p.m., Universal Road, Penn Township, Snyder County; traffic warning, 3:28 p.m., Route 15 south at St. Mary Street; disturbance, 3:49 p.m., South Seventh Street; disturbance, 4:53 p.m., St. Louis Street; hit-and-run, 7:14 p.m., Market Street; noise complaint, 11:03 p.m., South Fifth Street; fight, 11:52 p.m., North Derr Drive.
• Friday: Intoxicated person, 3:39 a.m., Market Street; assist other agency, 7:48 a.m., Market and Seventh streets; assist police agency, 2:51 p.m., Buffalo Road at North 16th Street; 911 hangup, 3:57 p.m., Stein Lane, East Buffalo Township; phone call request, 4:11 p.m., Middle Road, Middleburg; 911 hangup, 4:12 p.m., South Seventh and St. Catherine streets; 911 open line, 5:40 p.m., Buffalo Road; disturbance, 9:25 p.m., St. Catherine Street; disturbance, 10 p.m., South Seventh Street; disturbance, 11: 55 p.m., Market Street.
State Police At Milton 1-vehicle crash
• 1:04 a.m. Sunday along I-80 eastbound at mile marker 213, Turbot Township.
A 2016 Honda Civic driven by Xavier Willis, 32, of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, was taking a right curve when it swerved to miss an animal, went out of control, struck a guiderail and came to a rest. No injuries were noted. Willis will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Hit and run
• 7:20 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of Dollar General, 348 E. Chestnut St., Buffalo Township.
A 2005 Toyota Tacoma driven by Karl R. Sampsell, 56, of Mifflinburg, backed into a legally parked 2009 Ford F150 XLT belonging to Kenneth A. Zellers, 70, of Mifflinburg, and left without exchanging information, troopers reported.
Assault
• 11:40 p.m. Friday at Evangelical Community Hospital, 1 Hospital Drive, Kelly Township.
Rebecca States, 40, of Mifflinburg, was taken into custody on charges of aggravated assault and committed to jail, police noted. The victim was a 22-year-old Lewisburg woman, police said.
Theft of motor vehicle
• Between 1 p.m. May 3 and 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at 1952 Treibly Road, White Deer Township.
Someone stole a green 1999 Kawasaki Bayou 220. Anyone with information is asked to contact troopers at 570-524-2662.
Theft
• Between noon and 8:20 p.m. April 21 along Route 235 and Creek Road, Hartley Township.
Someone sprayed graffiti in multiple locations on bridge parapets and the roadway, troopers noted.
Theft
• Between noon April 15 and noon April 16 along Mile Run Road and White Deer Pike, West Buffalo Township.
A stop sign belonging to PennDOT was stolen from the above intersection, troopers noted. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
• 4:17 a.m. May 12 along North Union Alley and West Spruce Street, Selinsgrove.
An unnamed suspect was arrested for DUI following a traffic stop, troopers reported.
3-vehicle crash
• 11:34 a.m. May 12 along South Susquehanna Trail, south of Peffer Road, Union Township.
A 2008 Ford F150 XLXT driven by Joan E. Thomas, 91, of Shamokin Dam, was traveling north in the right lane when it sideswiped a northbound 2017 Ford F350 driven by Russell N. Yetter, 45, of Beavertown, changed lanes and sideswiped a 2018 International Harvester driven by Audrey Joyal, 41, of Saint-Lazare, Quebec, troopers reported. All were belted and no injuries were noted. Thomas will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
• 5:01 a.m. May 12 along Route 522, east of Berry Lane, Beaver Township.
A 2019 Ford Transit driven by Jason M. Briggs, 43, of Beaver Springs, was traveling east when it struck the rear of a 2005 New Golland GT 285 driven by Jay M. Rutt, 44, of Beavertown, troopers reported. Briggs was not belted and was transported helicopter to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected serious injury. He will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash (injuries)
• 3:23 p.m. Sunday along Flint Hill Road, Washington Township.
A 2001 Ford Ranger driven by Christopher P. Rhodes, 20, of Beaver Springs, was traveling south in a right curve when it went out of control, flipped approximately two times and came to rest on its driver’s side in a field, police reported. Rhodes and passenger Alexander J. Yetter, 21, of Burnham, were belted and sustained suspected minor injuries. Rhodes will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
PFA violation
• 12:52 p.m. May 11 along Keller Road, Union Township.
Cyle Bell, 35, of Port Trevorton, was charged and jailed in Snyder County in lieu of $100,000 bail, troopers noted. Bell has allegedly been charged for violations of a protection-from-abuse order two times this month.
Harassment
• 2:30 p.m. May 12 at 1 Lorian Drive, Penn Township.
Dominga Velasquez-Trujillo, 47, of Sunbury, allegedly shoved Aubri Prentiss, 21, of Penns Creek, and was cited.
Harassment
• 6:08 p.m. May 15 at 21 Devon Court, Penn Township.
Joshua Devaughn, 35, of Williamsport, and Alexis Hummel, 23, of Selinsgrove, were invovled in an argument over a parking space when the confrontation turned physical, troopers reported. Both were cited.
Harassment
• 10:33 a.m. May 6 at 1813 Back Mountain Road, Spring Township.
Troopers responded to a reported disturbance and arrested Donald Smedberg, 48, of Beaver Springs. Tyler Schmidt, 27, of Beaver Springs, was the alleged victim.
Harassment
• 7:45 p.m. Saturday at 3773 Middle Road, Center Township.
Troopers responded to a disturbance and said Cody Heimbach, 21, of Selinsgrove, was yelling and screaming. Several attempts to calm Heimbach were unsuccessful and he allegedly pushed his girlfriend away and was taken into custody. He was arraigned and jailed after failing to post bail, troopers said. The victim was Cristabelle Mowery, 18, of Middleburg, it was noted.
Disorderly conduct
• 1:32 a.m. May 12 at 300 Airport Road, Monroe Township.
Ashleigh Moats, 28, of Narvon, was arrested and charged after troopers responded to a disturbance, police said.
Theft by deception
• Between noon and 7:59 p.m. May 10 at Valero, Shamokin Dam.
Someone attempted to pass a counterfeit $20 bill, which troopers said was accurate and had Chinese writing on the front and back. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Burglary
• 4:35 p.m. Tuesday at 4539 Kissimmee Road, Beaver Township.
Troopers were dispatched to a reported theft of a four-wheeler, which had fallen from the back of a pickup and was recovered shortly after the alleged crime occurred.
Theft of motor vehicle
• Between 5:30 and 10:30 p.m. Friday at 1053 S. Old Trail, Monroe Township.
The black 2010 Mazda 3 belonging to Stephen Garcia, 34, of Selinsgrove, was stolen from his residence, troopers reported.
Theft
• 8 a.m. Saturday at 3411 Richard Road, Center Township.
Two males, described as approximately 50 years old, arrived in a new black Chevrolet sedan, informed George Richard, 88, of Middleburg, they were with the IRS and that he owed $26.35, police said. Richard briefly left the room and when he returned an envelope containing $10,000 was missing, along with the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Theft
• 5:59 p.m. Friday at 2103 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
A brown and tan striped rain coat with “Jennifer Lopez” on the back, valued at $100 and belonging to Bertha Dreese, 72, of Hummels Wharf, was taken from a room at Valley Lodge, troopers noted.
Dog law violation
• 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 4337 Creek Mountain Road, Washington Township.
Troopers said a dog belonging to Kelly Long, 51, of Middleburg, bit Ray Clayberger, 65, of Kreamer, while Clayberger was riding a bicycle along the roadway. A citation was issued.
Shots fired
• 4:55 p.m. May 12 at 158 Rogers Drive, Penn Township.
Troopers responded to a report of shots fired in the area.
Dog law violation
• 7:10 p.m. May 10 along Musser Lane, Penn Township.
Troopers responded to 54 Musser Lane for a reported dog bite. A 67-year-old woman was the victim, it was noted, and an investigation is ongoing.
