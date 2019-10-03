WEST MIFFLIN (AP) — A Pennsylvania couple accused of taking their infant son from a hospital after they were suspected of child abuse have been found in Tennessee.
Authorities say 32-year-old Jeannette Funnen, and 23-year-old Daemon Klingensmith have been charged with child endangerment and intimidation, retaliation or obstruction in child abuse cases. It’s not known if they’ve retained attorneys.
The West Mifflin couple allegedly took their 7-week-old son from a Pittsburgh hospital’s emergency room on Sept. 26 before he could be examined by a doctor. Hospital staff had reported the baby had bruising consistent with finger marks and were concerned his injuries were the result of abuse.
The couple and their son were found around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Marshall County, Tennessee, after federal agents received a tip about their whereabouts.
