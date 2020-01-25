Union County
District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe Summary trials
• A summary allegation of harassment, subject other to physical contact, filed against Tim Parnell, 21, of Lewisburg, was withdrawn.
• Brewster A. Mockridge, 19, of Lewisburg, entered a guilty plea to purchase etc. alcoholic beverage by a minor. A summary allegation of public drunkenness and similar misconduct was withdrawn.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg DUI
• Approximately 7:40 p.m. Jan. 4 at Crescent Drive and Skunk Hollow Road, Buffalo Township.
William Harry Marks, 57, of 102 Crescent Drive, Mifflinburg, was charged with DUI (two counts), driving on roadways laned for traffic and careless driving. Police had stopped a driver due to an alleged violation. Troopers said Marks showed signs of impairment and later tests showed his blood alcohol content was .163 percent. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25.
DUI
• 11:27 p.m. Dec. 22 along Laurel Road, Hartley Township.
Tristan Drew Martin, 22, of 1345 Canada Drive, Millmont, was charged with DUI (two counts), notice of change of name or address, driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving vehicle at safe speed, careless driving and occupant protection after a one-vehicle crash, state police reported. Martin allegedly showed signs of impairment and was not belted when he crashed his Lexus into a field against a tree. Later tests showed his blood alcohol content was .218 percent, troopers said. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.. Tuesday, Feb. 25.
DUI
• 5:59 p.m. Nov. 27 along Route 15 south near Groover Road, Union Township.
John Henry Mull, 50, of 3045 Westbranch Highway, Lewisburg, was charged with DUI (two counts) and driving on roadways laned for traffic after police responded to a disabled vehicle in the center median of the roadway. Mull allegedly showed signs of impairment and later tests showed his blood alcohol content was .0165 percent, troopers noted. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 3.
Possession with intent to deliver
• 11:20 a.m. Dec. 23 at 1441 Gray Hill Road, White Deer Township.
Rick Alan Waugaman, 32, of 1441 Gray Hill Road, New Columbia, was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and harassment by state police. Troopers responded to a reported incident and was notified by a parole agent that marijuana plants were discovered in an upstairs bedroom closet. Troopers said 10 small marijuana plants were seized. Waugaman was detailed on a parole violation and jailed in Coal Township. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Possession of a controlled substance
• 4:04 p.m. Nov. 27 at 194 Stony Creek Lane, West Buffalo Township.
Glenn Robert Keister, 41, of 194 Stone Creek Lane, Mifflinburg, was charged with possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance after he was taken into custody by state police on a warrant. He was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 10.
Courthouse Divorce granted
• Robert Straub, Megan M. Straub, 20 years
Deed transfers
• Joshua W. Randall, Courtney K. Beddall to Janelle S. Groff, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Stasia J. Staggert, Stasia J. Warren, Scott A. Staggert to Garet C. Morton, property in White Deer Township, $50,000.
• Chad A. Gonzales to Bradley M. Roberts, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Union County Sheriff, Sara E. Dunkle, Charles E. Dunkle to JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp., property in Buffalo Township, $35,000.
• Donna M. Aikey to Michael J. Lesher, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Shane E. Diefenderfer to Shawn M. Burns, Kristy L. Burns, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Frederick C. Grenoble III, Patricia W. Grenoble to Jed Epler, Beth Epler, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Ronald D. Metzger trustee, Rhonda D. Boyer trustee, W. Dean Metzger property trust to Donald J. Forbes, Ginny L. Forbes, property in Union Township, $254,000.
• Randy L. Tice, Carol S. Tice to Eric L. Tice, Crystal D. Tice, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Kathy E. Barber, David F. Barber, Diane M. Barber, Brian A. Barber, Cindy A. Barber to Kathy E. Barber, David F. Barber, Diane M. Barber, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Mary Ann Greco, Mary Ann Zarkoski to Louis Greco, Theresa M. Greco, Mary Ann Zarkoski, property in Union Township, $1.
• Fannie Mae by attorney, Federal National Mortgage Associcaiton by attorney, Crown Title Corp attorney to David Reed, Kelly Reed, property in Lewisburg, $117,500.
• True Story LLC, Matthew Miller member to Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Union County Sheriff, Roy W. Dixon, Christal E. Dixon to LSF10 Master Participation trustee, property in East Buffalo Township, $210,000.
• Union County Tax Claim Bureau Jeffrey P. McClintock, James Michael, Virginia Michael to Cathleen Stenglein, property in Kelly Township, $392.03
• April Reiter, Doyle Reiter to Moses S. King, Sharon D. King, property in White Deer Township quit claim, $1.
• Lori K. Thomas to Jeffery E. Thomas, property in Lewisburg/Buffalo Township, $1.
• Mifflinburg Farmers Exchange Inc. to LS Martin Enterprises LLC, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Troy and Rancy Gaugler LLC, Troy A. Gaugler member, Randy L. Gaugler member to Chezwall LLC, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Troy E. Gaugler, Barbara K. Gaugler, Randy L. Gaugler, Brenda L. Gaugler to Chezwall LLC, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Bradley J. Rowe, Gabrielle A. Rowe to Old Town Apartments LLC, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Mark E. Wagner executor, Dennis W, Wagner executor, Nancy J. Wagner estate to BAK4 Enterprises LLC, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Lisa R. Caravan, Mark D. Sheftall to Joel Baron, property in Union Township, $1.
• L and L Land Development LLC, George L. Lloyd Jr. member, Sara E. Kaskie member to Thomas A. Neilson, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
Northumberland County
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton Preliminary hearings
• Samuel Derr Jr., 39, of Sunbury, had charges of driving under the influence and restrictions on alcoholic beverages held for court.
• Albert Cunningham, 27, of Williamsport, had charges of possession of firearm prohibited, receiving stolen property and use/possession of drug paraphernalia withdrawn.
• Brad Nahodil, 38, of Coal Township, had a preliminary hearing on charges of habitual offenders, driving while suspended and drivers required to be licensed continued.
Watsontown Police Department DUI
• 12:39 a.m. Jan. 4 in the 200 block of Hemlock Alley, Watsontown.
Following a traffic stop, Billie Leitzel, 46, of Selinsgrove, was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, police noted. Tests allegedly showed Leitzel’s blood-alcohol content was .171 percent at the time. Leitzel was charged with two counts of DUI and driving an unregistered vehicle.
2-vehicle crash
• 11:55 a.m. Jan. 17 at Main Street and Brimmer Avenue, Watsontown.
A Chevrolet pick-up truck driven by Cyril Johnson, 81, of New Columbia, was traveling east on West Brimmer Avenue when it failed to stop at a red light and struck a southbound Chevrolet SUV driven by Kevin Baggett, 60, of Watsontown, police reported. Johnson was cited. No injuries were noted.
Harboring a dangerous dog
• 4:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Watsontown.
Albertina Foote, 54, of Watsontown, was charged with harboring a dangerous dog and failure to keep dog properly contained after her dog allegedly broke loose from the residence and attacked a female and her dog walking in the area. The dog caused injury to the female and her dog, police noted.
Threats
• 8:20 a.m. Jan. 17 in Watsontown.
A 17-year-old Milton resident was arrested after allegedly sending several threatening messages to a resident of Watsontown. Charges were filed in juvenile court.
Courthouse Deed transfers
• Thomas E. Boop and Donna J. Spangler-Boop to Upper Augusta Township, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• Jason L. Brokenshire and Tracey C. Brokenshire to Jason L. Brokenshire, property in Kulpmont, $1.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville Criminal mischief
• Between 9 p.m. Monday and 6:15 a.m. Tuesday along Randall Circle, Loyalsock Township.
Somoenoe keyed a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu belonging to a 33-year-old Williamsport woman, troopers reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
