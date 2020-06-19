Northumberland County
State Police At Stonington DUI
• 2:04 a.m. May 31 along State Road, Little Mahanoy Township.
Troopers were dispatched for an alleged domestic. Jacob Beaver, 21, of Milton, allegedly drove to the residence uninvited to argue with a 20-year-old Milton woman. Troopers said Beaver was arrested for DUI and harassment.
DUI
• 2:15 a.m. May 28 along South Market Street and West Valley Avenue, Ralpho Township.
Troopers stopped a 2001 Ford F150XLT and arrested Patrick O’Brien, 32, of Danville, for DUI and possession, it was noted.
DUI
• 11:10 a.m. June 9 along East Lincoln and North Liberty streets, Shamokin.
Troopers said a 2015 Dodge Caliber was stopped and Daniel Carl, 29, of Coal Township, was arrested for suspicion of DUI and possession. Passenger Felisha Albertson, 28, of Orangeville, was arrested for possession, troopers added.
PFA violation
• 9:54 p.m. Sunday along North 10th Street, Zerbe Township.
A 27-year-old Shamokin woman, who was not named, allegedly violated a protection-from-abuse order filed by a 20-year-old Shamokin woman.
Assault
• 1:28 a.m. June 7 along Route 147, Upper Augusta Township.
Troopers were dispatched to an alleged fight and arrested Shawn Soliday, 36, of Coal Township. Soliday allegedly attacked and punched a 47-year-old man and 46-year-old man, both of Coal Township, causing bodily injury. Soliday allegedly fled the scene.
Assault
• 3:34 p.m. May 29 along Route 61 and Dogwood Road, Shamokin Township.
Dorothy Strouse, 47, and Stephanie Strouse, 28, both of Shamokin, were arrested following an alleged physical confrontation roadside after a vehicle stop. An 11-year-old Shamokin boy was also victimized, troopers noted.
Drug possession
• 11:41 p.m. May 29 in the 100 block of Elysburg Road, Rush Township.
Troopers stopped a 2017 Jeep and arrested James Folsom, 37, of Lyons, N.Y., for DUI and possession, troopers noted.
Drug possession
• 11:39 p.m. May 28 along the 1 block of West Independence Street, Shamokin
Troopers said a 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe was stopped and Matthew Smith, 27, of Coal Township, was arrested for DUI and possession.
Theft by deception
• 5:48 p.m. June 11 at 5045 Route 890, Upper Augusta Township.
Troopers responded to a report of a fake $10 bill at A-Plus, Upper Augusta Township. Someone used a Motion Picture Purposes $10. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-286-5601.
Theft
• 5:19 p.m. June 8 along Crissinger Hill Road, Lower Augusta Township.
A 65-year-old Sunbury man was the victim of a telephone gift card scam.
Union County
President Judge Michael T. Hudock Sentences
• Ralph E. Butler, 59, of Georgetown, Del., received six months probation for a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI highest rate of alcohol.
• Kurtiss S. Moyer, 29, of Beavertown, received one year probation for a no contest plea to misdemeanor simple assault. A felony count of aggravated assault attempts to cause bodily injury with deadly weapon was dismissed.
• James L. Parker, 32, of New Columbia, received one year probation apiece for no contest pleas to two separate misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure.
• Myia R. Wright, 28, of Milton, received five years probation for a guilty plea to felony theft by unlawful taking, moveable property.
Plea court
• Darian P. Trego, 23, of Mifflinburg, entered a guilty plea to second offense misdemeanor DUI highest rate of alcohol.
• Trevor W. Felmey, 27, of Winfield, entered a guilty pleas to misdemeanor accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property and summary driving while blood alcohol content is .02% or greater while license suspended.
• Amy M. Lehman, 41, of Hughesville, entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor retail theft take merchandise, charge changed from felony retail theft take merchandise.
• Devin A. Feigels, 36, of Mifflinburg, entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor first offense DUI general impairment incapacity of driving safely.
• Micheal R. Gauck, 22, of Lewisburg, entered a guilty plea to felony possession of firearms prohibited and summary unlawful presence of a loaded firearm in a vehicle.
• Wayne Conroy Jr., 22, of Montandon, entered a guilty plea to felony manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and a separate misdemeanor count of marijuana small amount for personal use. A felony count of criminal use of a communication facility was dismissed.
Conroy also entered guilty pleas to felony counts of burglary not adapted for overnight accommodation no person present, eight misdemeanor counts of theft from a motor vehicle, first offense DUI controlled substance. Two related felony counts were dismissed.
District Judge Jeffrey Rowe, Lewisburg DUI
• 10 p.m. Feb. 19 in the 2000 block of West Market Street, Lewisburg.
Luis Manuel Aponte Alvarez, 30, of 614 Picnic Lane, Selinsgrove, was charged with DUI (three counts), DUI-high rate of alcohol, DUI-schedule I controlled substance metabolite, possession of a small amount of marijuana, maximum speed limits and driving at safe speed. Buffalo Valley Regional Police attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Alvarez for traveling 64 mph in a 35 mph zone when Alvarez allegedly sped up, traveling at speeds over 100 mph. Once stopped, Alvarez allegedly showed signs of impairment. Police said a search of the vehicle produced suspected marijuana. Later tests showed Alvarez’ blood alcohol content was .108 percent, and marijuana was also found in his system, police noted.
DUI
• 7:30 p.m. Jan. 22 at Market Street and Derr Drive, East Buffalo Township.
Habib Mohammad Allowh, 22, of 303 Essex St., Coatesville, was charged with DUI (two counts), DUI-schedule I controlled substance metabolite, general lighting requirements and possession of a small amount of marijuana. Buffalo Valley Regional Police stopped a vehicle driven by Allowh when its passenger-side headlight was out, at which time a smell of burnt marijuana was detected, police noted. Allowh allegedly showed signs of impairment and a small amount of suspected marijuana was found in the vehicle. Police said blood tests showed the presence of marijuana.
Criminal trespass
• May 24 at Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township.
Jennifer Jo Kuhns, 41m if 6488 Middle Road, Beavertown, was charged by state police stemming from allegations she entered the Walmart when she was not authorized to do so. Troopers said she signed a Notification of Restriction following a previous theft at Walmart, Monroe Township.
Theft by unlawful taking
• June through December 2019 in East Buffalo Township.
Michael Lee Regester, 37, of 125 Red Oak Drive, Bellefonte, was charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition, theft by deception and theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received. State Police At Milton allege Regester retained $126,671.05 owed to Air Management Technologies Inc. for HVAC work not performed.
Montour County
State Police At Milton 1-vehicle crash
• 6:53 a.m. Wednesday along I-80 at mile marker 217.6, Liberty Township.
A 2010 Kia Soul driven by an unnamed 36-year-old Williamsport man went out of control in a right curve and struck a road sign and embankment, troopers reported. The man was not belted properly and a minor injury was noted. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Theft of lost/mislaid property
• Between 7 a.m. June 9 and sometime June 10 at 1715 Montour Blvd., Cooper Township.
A red 2,000-watt Honda generator belonging to HRI, Muncy, was stolen from a job site in the area, troopers reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662. The generator is valued at approximately $1,000.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
• 1:14 p.m. Tuesday along Sheraton Road, Valley Township.
Troopers responded to a report of drugs found inside a hotel room. A Gatorade bottle containing 18 hypodermic needles and unknown white, powdery substance in a small glassine baggie were found in Room 215, it was noted. An investigation is ongoing.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove Possession of drug paraphernalia
• Troopers stopped a 2000 Ford F350 and allegedly found the rear passenger, Tyler Hamm, 26, of New Columbia, to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.
