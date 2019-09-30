Northumberland County
Courthouse Sentencings
• Matthew Laubach, 40, of Sunbury, was sentenced to six months of an intermediate punishment program on a driving under the influence charge.
• Bradley Woolsey, 38, of Lewisburg, was sentenced to six months of an intermediate punishment program on a driving under the influence charge.
• Aaron Robbins, 25, of Turbotville, was sentenced to six months of an intermediate punishment program on a driving under the influence charge.
Marriage licenses
• Kyle Robinson, 33, of Watsontown, and James Hoffman III, 33, of Watsontown.
• Daniel Zerbe, 22, of Trevorton, and Kelsey Forbes, 23, of Coal Township.
• Nicole Reed, 47, of Mount Carmel, and John Thurick, 48, of Mount Carmel.
• David Swank III, 24, of Sunbury, and Tira Poe, 24, of Sunbury.
• Alan Metzger, 49, of Coal Township, and Tina Dehart, 47, of Coal Township.
• Shaina Harlos, 26, of Port Crane, N.Y., and Nicholas Orwan, 30, of Port Carne, N.Y.
• Laura Brehm, 30, of Shamokin, and Ryan Boyer, 32, of Shamokin.
Deed transfers
• Sandra K. Pick to Wendy S. Balliet, property in Watsontown, $1.
• Theodore R. Baker II and Trudy D. Baker to Trudy D. Baker, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Samantha Balonis to Rachel M. Black, property in Milton, $151,500.
• Travis Bowen to Gavin R. Jacobs and Marianne M. Murray, property in Milton, $45,000.
• David A. Buck estate and Jay R. Buck II executor to Todd M. Miller and Danielle M. Miller, property in Milton, $130,000.
• Members Choice Financial Credit Union and MC Federal Credit Union to Gary Stiner and Ronald Hess, property in Milton, $20,000.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Marcus S. Engleman to Junior Fairweather, property in Milton, $13,500.
• Zachary K. Ilgen to Matthew B. Wenrich, property in Milton, $1.
• Judy A. Taylor to Jeffrey S. Baker and Deborah A. Baker, property in Milton, $1.
• Christ Wesleyan Church to Jerry A. Beck, property in Turbot Township, $80,000.
• William F. Follmer, Susan A. Follmer, Franklin M. Follmer and Suzanne L. Follmer to William F. Follmer and Franklin M. Follmer, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Mariann C. Kneiss to Holly S. Zeigler, property in Milton, $1.
• Merlin E. Lilley by agent, Sharon Voci agent and Sharon Osidach agent to Cesar Eduardo Elizondo II and Michelle Lee Elizondo, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Cynthia Bressi to Michelle Resuta, Sherri A. Schmidt and Christopher A. Bressi, property in Point Township, $1.
• Hendy I. Mittelman and Clarence W. Fritz to James G. Castillo, property in Ralpho Township, $170,000.
• Cynthia Bressi to Bressi Family Foods Limited, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Cynthia Bressi to Michelle Resuta, Sherria A. Schmidt and Christopher A. Bressi, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Fred A. Arnold and Toni R. Arnold to Virginia L. Engle, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Robert A. Cellitti, Todd R. Cellitti, Michele D. Cellitti, Diane E. Jablonski and Frank S. Jablonski to Michael W. Wehr and Michelle L. Wehr, property in Sunbury, $65,000.
• John D. Jones to Brandon K. Walter, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Theresa R. Bzdil to Daniel R. Reid and Alyssa Jo Reid, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Branch Banking and Trust Company and Susquehanna Bank to Valerie A. Rogers, property in Coal Township, $16,000.
• Eileen Buehl and Thomas Buehl to Joseph L. Pearson, property in Mount Carmel Township, $7,000.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Victor J. Radzewicz Jr. and Victor J. Radzewicz III to Shefqet Rugovaj, property in Mount Carmel, $5,700.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Jennan Real Estate LLC to Heather M. Lee, property in Point Township, $1,099.41.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Shannon Louise Taylor to 925 North Shamokin Street LLC, property in Shamokin, $1,902.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Derrick Bair to Sharon L. Bibbus, property in Mount Carmel, $1,398.41.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Derrick Bair to Sharon L. Bibbus, property in Mount Carmel, $2,600.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Northeast Apartments LLC to Sharon l. Bibbus, property in Kulpmont, $2,400.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Fredie E. Hummel and Elisabeth Hummel to Gary Mordan, property in Ralpho Township, $9,400.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Anna M. Pesarchick to Valerie Revinski, property in Mount Carmel, $3,200.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Central Area Real Estate LLC to Shefqet Rugovaj, property in Mount Carmel, $1,401.06.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Elsie Schettini to Sam N. Vetovich and Kathy Vetovich, property in Shamokin, $1,133.95.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Bob Fowlkes and Bonnie Fowlkes to Silvafox Properties LLC, property in Kulpmont, $1,831.59.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Scott McCade and Pamela Dobek to Silvafox Properties LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $6,500.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Kathleen E. Profit to Silvafox Properties LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $2,100.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Daryl Hartman III to Amanda Marie Gaut, property in Shamokin, $1,800.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, John Muldor Jr. and Jennifer Brown to Amanda Marie Gaut, property in Shamokin, $1,600.
• Panther Creek Partners to SOS Metals Inc., property in Mount Carmel, $25,000.
• Raymond J. Cristan Jr., Robert C. Cristan and Ronald Cristan to Charles J. Koveleskie, property in Mount Carmel Township, $5,000.
• Edward A. Karlovich to Mark S. Olley and Nicole A. Olley, property in Mount Carmel, $4,500.
• Kenneth T. Pensyl to Daniel Shingara and Tehani Shingara, property in Shamokin Township, $70,000.
• James Dunn to Tania Lee Heim, property in Shamokin, $20,000.
• Seth H. Hoffman estate and Robin J. Hoffman administrator to Robin J. Hoffman, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Fulton Bank NA, West Ward Savings and Loan Association of Shamokin Pennsylvania and Central Pennsylvania Savings Association to Fulton Bank NA, corrective deed, $1.
• JNJ Investment Properties LLC to Relentless Realty LLC, property in Coal Township, $16,000.
• Shannon W. Quinn and Jean M. Quinn to Devvon L. Gallie, property in Shamokin, $40,000.
• Leon I. Kimmel and Theresa M. Kimmel to Gabrielle R. Golomb, property in Coal Township, $1.
State Police At Stonington 1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 10:55 p.m. Sept. 17 along Route 147, Lower Mahanoy Township.
Troopers said Soledad Melendez, 28, of Coal Township, was reading a text message while driving a 2014 Infinity when the vehicle crossed its lane of travel, hit a ditch and rolled onto its side. Melendez, who was belted, was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for treatment of an injury of unknown severity. Two passengers, ages 6 and 7, were transported to the hospital for treatment of suspected minor injuries. A third passenger, a 5 year old, was not injured. Melendez was cited with prohibiting text-based communications.
3-vehicle crash
• 6:14 p.m. Thursday along Snydertown Road, Upper Augusta Township.
A 2006 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Ruth H. Kessler, 59, of Sunbury, was traveling across Snydertown Road to access a private driveway when an unsecured microwave fell from a trailer it was pulling and was struck by a westbound 2019 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Amber A. Splitt, 30, of Kulpmont, and an eastbound 1997 Buick LeSabre driven by Russell J. Kanowicz, 53, of Mount Carmel, troopers reported. No injuries were reported. Kessler will be cited with careless driving and securing loads in vehicles, it was noted.
Motorcycle crash (injury)
• 9:06 p.m. Sept. 22 along Route 225, Little Mahanoy Township.
Troopers said a 1986 Kawasaki driven by Harrison W. Briner, 35, of Dalmatia, was traveling north when it braked suddenly for a horse in the roadway, overturned and slid before going onto its side. Briner was wearing a helmet and sustained a suspected minor injury, troopers said.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove 2-vehicle crash (injury)
• 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23 along North Susquehanna Trail at Nina Drive, Monroe Township.
A 2019 Honda Civic driven by Ashley N. Barnett, 33, of Port Trevorton, was traveling south when it struck a left-turning 2010 Jeep Commander driven by Katherine H. Richard, 26, of New Columbia, troopers noted. Barnett was belted and was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with a suspected minor injury. No other injuries were reported. Barnett will be cited with traffic-control signals.
DUI/drug possession
• 8:41 p.m. Sept. 10 at Stage and Ulsh Gap roads, West Beaver Township.
Troopers reported stopping a 2010 Volkswagen Routan. Cindy Griffin-Davis, 61, of McClure, was allegedly found to be under the influence and in possession of a controlled substance. She was arrested for DUI and possession.
Assault
• 11:50 p.m. Friday along Paxtonville Road.
Troopes responded to 1601 Paxtonville Road for a dispute, it was noted. Following an investigation, troopers said Michael Powell, 34, of Middleburg, was arrested, at which time he allegedly resisted and kicked a trooper. Powell was arraigned and jailed in Snyder County in lieu of $75,000 bail.
