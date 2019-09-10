Union County
Courthouse Marriage licenses
• Frank Dennis Carr, 38, Phillipsburg; Brittany Riana Sharpe, 34, Middletown, N.Y.
• Jerrin Rey Bottiger, 33, Lewisburg; Kimberly Nicole Crabb, 30, Lewisburg
• Kelly Ryan Shaw, 42, Danville; Matthew James Oertle, 39, Danville
• Amy Lee Stahl, 26, Port Trevorton; Adam Charles Reibson, 26, Camp Hill
• Kylie Morgan Baker, 25, Millmont; Tyler Allen Radel, 26, Millmont
• Tyler Lafayette Watson, 29, New Columbia; Sarah Ellen Swope, 27, New Columbia
• Miranda Elizabeth Picarelli, 24, Millmont; Nathan Michael Roush, 24, Mifflinburg
• Caleb Shirk Oberholtzer, 20, Mifflinburg; Luann Zimmerman Nolt, 20, Mifflinburg
Northumberland County
Courthouse Deed transfers
• Gregory T. Adams and Irmgard Seidl-Adams to Brent A. Frey and Erica L. Frey, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Lori I. Douglass, Lori A. Buss and Matthew Douglass to Shelby L. Derr, property in Delaware Township, $210,000.
• Donald M. Rovenolt and Brenda J. Rovenolt to Heidi J. Rovenolt, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Douglas R. Diven and Christy Diven to Eric Rode, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $78,000.
• Randy L. Leymarie to Joseph Demetrio Moralez, property in Milton, $175,000.
• Larry C. Mensch and Kim D. Herr to Kim D. Herr and Brian D. Herr, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Debi M. Thomas to Solis Domain LLC, property in Milton, $1.
• George J. Hogan estate and Tracy M. Treibley executrix to David M. Campbell and Vicki J. Funk, property in Milton, $268,000.
• George E. Hoy and Patricia Ann Hoy to Brenda S. Balonis and Robert T. Balonis Jr., property in Point Township, $163,750.
• Lori A. Shively to Scott J. Gallagher, property in Ralpho Township, $136,500.
• Haw Vesta II LLC to Charles W. Smith, property in Kulpmont, $5,000.
• Jeffrey J. Fodor and Carole F. Fodor to Carole F. Fodor, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Jeffrey Fodor to Carole Fodor, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Michael F. Kalman and Gloria J. Kalman to Joan A. Tomlinson, property in Shamokin, $1.
• James T. Johnson Jr. to Sheri A. Purdy, property in Point Township, $1.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Gerald R. Barnhart to Shawn C. Summers, property in Shamokin, $3,200.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Scott G. Grigas Sr. and Michelle L. Grigas to Jathan Allen Lamar Stover, property in Mount Carmel, $2,127.55.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Angela Pasterski to Jathan Allen Lamar Stover, property in Mount Carmel, $2,000.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Gordon A. Long and Alassandra M. Long to Jathan Allen Lamar Stover, property in Coal Township, $1,900.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Rose M. Schickley and Lisa M. Schickley to Jathan Allen Lamar Stover, property in Shamokin, $2,244.13.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Allen P. Roth to Jathan Allen Lamar Stover, property in Shamokin, $1,600.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Damodar LLC to Dylan Williams, property in Shamokin, $1,846.42.
• Christopher J. Campanile to Blake T. Oto and Barbara A. Oto, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Neil S. Bohm and Linda S. Bohm to Tyler S. Kerstetter and Elizabeth A. Scholl, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Brendon C. Burton, Dana Burton and Dana Sawyer to Michael J. Sokalzuk, property in Point Township, $1.
• Edgardo Colon Rodriguez and Carmen Y. Gonzalez-Colon to Justin M. Fiorenz, property in Northumberland, $122,000.
• John C. Lazeki and Anna Lazeski to John G. Wagner and Angela L. Wagner, property in Point Township, $125,000.
• Nicholas S. Brokenshire and Patricia L. Brokenshire to Robert T. Bills and Terry L. Bills, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Christian J. Rosini and Denise M. Zechman to Samantha Jo Hamor, property in Point Township, $1.
• Sondra E. Krebs and Martha L. Schrade to Lawrence Swetra and Irene Swetra, property in Kulpmont, $15,000.
• Ann Gard to Joshua Stephen Kleha and Kylee Ann Kleha, property in Kulpmont, $190,000.
• JLH Development LLC to Joaquin O. Alatorre and Deyanira B. Alatorre, property in Shamokin, $170.50.
• Todd L. Hockenbroch and Cynthia L. Hockenbroch to Megan L. Kowalchick and Stephen Kowalchick, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Branch Banking and Trust Company to Nanak Property Inc., property in Sunbury, $25,000.
• Adrian Nestico and Angela Nestico to Savannah Marie Krick, property in Coal Township, $85,000.
• Dennis O. Barnhart to Thomas I. Fox and Joan L. Fox, property in Rush Township, $500.
• Beverly Epps to Donna Stinson and Jeffrey Stinson, property in Shamokin, $21,000.
• Stanley J. Yucha and Susan A. Yucha to Stanley Jason Yucha and Sherri L. Yucha, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Jeremy J. Laubach to Joseph H. Stender III and Rimanda D. Stender, property in Riverside, $1.
• Able Services LLC to Tarry Hall Properties LLC, property in Northumberland, $52,000.
• Alan W. Ditty and Susan L. Ditty to Candy S. Kizis and Cary A. Kizis, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Peter Rivera to Whitney M. Brosious, property in Sunbury, $51,500.
State Police At Stonington DUI
• 11:18 p.m. Aug. 24 along Mandata Road and Route 225, Jackson Township.
Troopers stopped a 2002 Ford Ranger and reported a 17-year-old Dornsife boy was arrested for DUI.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 3:15 a.m. Friday along Route 890 south, just south of Birch Road, Zerbe Township.
Troopers said a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer driven by Caleb P. Cressinger, 23, of Paxinos, was traveling south when it went off the roadway in a left curve, struck an embankment, rolled and came to rest against the embankment. Cressinger was not belted and sustained suspected minor injuries, troopers noted. he will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Driving without interlock
• 11:48 p.m. Aug. 26 in the 1400 block of Hemlock Street, Coal Township.
Troopers stopped a 1989 Ford Ranger and reported Jared White, 37, of Coal Township, was arrested for driving a vehicle not equipped with an ignition interlock device as required by his driver’s license.
Theft from vehicle
• Between 5 p.m. Aug. 31 and 10:49 p.m. Aug. 3 at 805 Scott St., Zerbe Township.
Items, including a black-and-pink Taurus handgun were reportedly taken from a 2002 Ford Explorer belonging to Catherine Snyder, 48, of Trevorton. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-286-5601.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove 1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 2:48 p.m. Sunday along Penns Drive, south of Kratzerville Road, Monroe Township.
A 2010 Mazda 3 driven by Danielle M. Wagner, 29, of Selinsgrove, was traveling south when it went into the northbound lane, then abruptly swerved across the southbound lane and into a tree off the west berm, troopers noted. Wagner was not belted and sustained a suspected minor injury, troopers added. She will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Theft by deception
• 4:40 p.m. Aug. 19 at 204 Universal Road, Penn Township.
An identification theft was reported by Diane Wright, 44, of Selinsgrove, police noted. An investigation is ongoing.
Retail theft
• 6:40 p.m. Aug. 30 at Kohl’s, 405 Marketplace Blvd., Monroe Township.
Donna Shaffer, 42, and Tiffany Carl, 23, both of Shamokin, allegedly entered the store with a diaper bag and while shopping concealed various articles of clothing within the bag. The suspects allegedly never paid for the items, reportedly valued at $233.96.
Montour County
State Police At Milton Vehicle vs. deer
• 2:34 a.m. Saturday along I-80 westbound at mile marker 216.7, Liberty Township.
A 2004 Ford F150 XLT driven by A. Velazquez-Sanchez, 24, of Middletown, was traveling west when it struck a deer in the roadway. No one was injured.
Burglary
• Noon Aug. 31 to 9:20 p.m. Sept. 1 at 260 Fairview Road, Anthony Township.
Someone attempted to enter a detached garage belonging to Ryan Ossont, 46, of Turbotville, by hitting a door knob and pushing window screens, troopers said. Entry was not made, however damages were listed at $40.
Drug possession
• 10:37 a.m. Aug. 29 at 4 Kindt Road, Valley Township.
Troopers said a suspect was found in possession of pills and drug paraphernalia.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville
Strangulation
• 8:09 p.m. Sept. 4 along Northway Road, Woodward Township.
A 27-year-old Williamsport man allegedly strangled, punched, shoved and harassed a 28-year-old Linden woman. He was charged with strangulation, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment, police said.
Harassment
• 3 p.m. Thursday along Fredna Avenue, Clinton Township.
A 41-year-old Montgomery man allegedly brandished a knife and threatened a 57-year-old Williamsport woman. No injuries were reported. The man was charged with simple assault, harassment and terroristic threats, police said.
Criminal mischief
• 1:49 p.m. Aug. 31 at Harvest Moon Park, Woodward Township.
Troopers investigated allegations that two juveniles spray painted graffiti on the rear of a shed.
Criminal mischief
• Between 8 p.m. Aug. 22 and 8 a.m. Aug. 23 along Ross Road, Moreland Township.
A garage window at the residence of a 31-year-old Muncy woman was damaged, troopers noted. Damages were estimated at $300. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Drug possession
• 7:14 p.m. Aug. 24 along I-180 eastbound, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers stopped a 2002 Chrysler and arrested the driver, an unnamed 17-year-old Williamsport boy, for DUI-drugs, it was noted. Charges are pending in juvenile court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.