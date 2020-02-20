Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove Vehicle vs. pedestrian (injury)
• 7:08 a.m. Monday along North Broad Street at University Avenue, Selinsgrove.
Troopers said a 2011 Lexus ES350 driven by Caroline E. Stead, 21, of Yardley, was stopped at a stop sign at East Apple Alley and University Avenue when a pedestrian Alondra Y. Isidro, 21, of Selinsgrove, began to walk west along University Avenue. Isidro was then struck by the passenger side mirror of the Lexus, troopers said. Isidro sustained a suspected minor injury and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. Stead will be cited with stop signs and yield signs.
1-vehicle crash
• 1:42 a.m. Jan. 7 along North Susquehanna Trail at East Mill Road, Monroe Township.
A 2001 Chevrolet Impala driven by Gonzalo H. Gutierrez, 46, of Baltimore, Md., was traveling north when it left the roadway to the right and struck a guiderail, troopers reported. Gutierrez was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 7:08 p.m. Jan. 4 along Route 522, east of Pawling Station Road, Middlecreek Township.
A northbound 2009 Toyota Camry driven by Denise M. Colyer, 39, of Beavertown, struck a deer in the roadway, troopers said. Colyer and two juvenile passengers were belted and no injuries were reported.
Hit and run
• 11 a.m. Jan. 6 along Route 522, Penn Township.
An unknown vehicle struck a parked 2014 Ford Escape, troopers said.
PFA violation
• 12:54 p.m. Sunday along Nichols Run Road, Watson Township.
Jacob McCloud, 41, of Williamsport, allegedly contacted a 37-year-old Jersey Shore woman by telephone and text in violation of a protection-from-abuse order, troopers noted. McCloud was taken into custody and released on $10,000 unsecured bail.
Harassment
• 2:57 p.m. Tuesday along Stage Road, West Beaver Township.
Troopers were dispatched for a reported domestic. A 14-year-old McClure girl was cited with victims being a 42-year-old woman and 63-year-old woman, both of McClure.
Theft by deception
• 12:30 p.m. Friday at 2888 Main St., Union Township.
An unauthorized charge in the amount of $104 was assessed to the debit card of Kevin Straub, 18, of Port Trevorton, troopers said.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville DUI crash
• 3:39 p.m. Sunday along Warrensville Road, south of Walters Road, Loyalsock Township.
A 2004 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Travis S. Draper, 37, of Williamsport, was traveling south when it went out of control and into a ditch, causing disabling damage, troopers reported. Draper was belted and was not injured. He was suspected of DUI, police noted, and charges are pending toxicology reports.
DUI
• 2:15 a.m. Feb. 2 along I-180 eastbound, west of exit 23, Warrensville Road, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers stopped a 2004 Ford Explorer and took the driver into custody for suspicion of DUI, it was noted. An investigation is ongoing.
2-vehicle crash (injuries)
• 7:40 p.m. Saturday along Route 15, east of Old Montgomery Pike Road, Armstrong Township.
Troopers said a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Jesse D. McPeek, 21, of Williamsport, was traveling north in the left lane when it failed to properly merge as the two lanes merged to one, troopers said. The Trailblazer struck a northbound 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Austin N. Hulsizer, 23, of Allenwood, then hit a concrete barrier, went east across the roadway, off the roadway and into a wooded area, where it overturned onto its roof. No one in the Dodge was injured. McPeek and passenger Jillian S. Nottingham, 18, of Williamsport, were transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with suspected minor injuries. All were belted. McPeek and Hulsizer will be cited with careless driving, troopers reported. McPeek was also cited with driving on roadways laned for travel.
Horse and buggy crash
• 6:29 p.m. Tuesday along Route 44, Washington Township.
A horse and buggy was traveling east when troopers said the horse slipped, then kicked, slipped again and ran to the north side of the roadway, where it struck a PennDOT sign and fell into a ditch, causing the buggy to fall onto the horse.A passerby pulled the buggy off the horse and the horse and buggy were taken from the scene. No injuries were noted.
Harassment
• 5:52 p.m. Saturday along Jane Street, Woodward Township.
Melvin Stryker, 48, of Linden, allegedly grabbed a 15-year-old Woodward Township girl, shook her and pushed her, troopers reported.
Northumberland County
Courthouse Deed transfers
• David A. Propst and Tiffany T. Propst to Samuel L. Fleming Jr., property in Sunbury, $1.
• US Bank National Association trustee, VRMTG Asset Trust and Selene Finance LP agent to Roy Troutman, property in Kulpmont, $19,000.
• Darlis E. Garman estate and Susan G. Shipe individually and executrix to Maria Lisa Dilorenzo, property in Sunbury, $52,500.
• Linford W. Good and Teresa E. Good to Scott W. Boyer and Lindsey M. Boyer, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Dean M. Walls Jr. and Marion L. Walls to Ralph E. Erdley, property in Northumberland, $1.
• David W. Smith and Jane M. Smith to Bryan M. Hayter, property in Point Township, $1.
• Mario D. Conjura, Edward A. Conjura and Joseph E. Conjura to Bryce L. Bucher, property in Coal Township, $1.
• NRZ REO X LLC to Reinaldo Santiago, property in Sunbury, $17,900.
• David P. Snyder to Samuel L. Fleming Jr., Brenda L. Fleming and Robert M. Orr, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Christopher J. Seiler and Jamie L. Seiler to Thomas J. Kline and Rebekah A. Kline, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• PRO Tech LLC to Joseph Moffre, property in Shamokin, $500.
• Jacqueline H. Heslop estate and Rhonda M. Tomcavage administrator to Cynthia Popewczak, property in Coal Township, $23,000.
• JLH Development LLC to Mohamad Issam Mohammad Malullah, property in Shamokin, $7,500.
• BWH Properties LLC to Melvin Bailey and Gwendolyn Bailey, property in Shamokin, $2,260.
• David A. Shoffler, Melanie J. Shoffler and Melanie J. Kofskie to David A. Shoffler and Melanie J. Shoffler, property in Ralpho Township, $10.
• Reese D. Clark to Lori Clark and Kelly Sellers, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Nancy J. Leiby to David L. Leiby and Linda M. Leiby, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Midfirst Bank to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, property in Zerbe Township, $10.
• Jo Ann D. Rasper, Jo Ann D. Craven and Josel Rasper to Dennis R. and Yvonne C. Wineholt Living Trust, Dennis R. Wineholt and Yvonne C. Wineholt, property in Point Township, $1.
• Nancy L. Luckowski estate, Andrew W. Luckowski executor, Linda Cousins and Michael L. Seckington to Michael L. Seckington and Linda Cousins Living Trust, Andrew W. Luckowski, Michael L. Seckington trustee and Linda Cousins trustee, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Barry A. Strausser Jr. and Caitlin M. Strausser to John G. Ellis Jr., property in Mount Carmel, $41,000.
• Daniel B. Fetter to Michelle R. Barnhart, property in Sunbury, $38,000.
• Nancy Sadowski to Nancy Sadowski and Christy L.S. Laub, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Matthew D. Bressi to Vaughn Smith, property in Kulpmont, $1.
Union County
Courthouse Marriage licenses
• Alexia Hallie Perrin 24, Mifflinburg; Eric David Hunt, 23, Mifflinburg
• Mervin Ray Stauffer, 22, Mifflinburg; Norma Horning Zimmerman, 20, Millmont
Divorces granted
• Alisha R. Boyer, Garret R. Boyer, 3 years
• Brian E. Rowe, Kim R. Rowe, 18 years
Deed transfers
• Robert W. Straub, Megan M. Straub to Robert W. Straub, property in East Buffalo Township, quit claim, $1.
• Camden J. Scampone to Justin Tolliver, property in White Deer Township, $150,000.
• Christopher R. Camac, Cathy J. Camac, Judith C. Clark to Todd E. Longacre, Joyce M. Longacre, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Larry R. Edinger, Varissa S. Edinger to Larry R. Edinger, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Amy L. Rafensberger executor, George L. Rafensberger estate to Christopher A. Aikey, Holly D. Aikey, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• James R. Oronak executor, Nancy R. Crozier estate to Daniel G. Crozier Jr., James Brooks Crozier, two properties in Hartley Township/Lewis Township, $1 apiece.
• James R. Oronak executor, Nancy R. Crozier estate to Daniel G. Crozier Jr., James Brooks Crozier, three properties in Hartley Township, $1 apiece.
• Linda K. Salpino, Linda K. Salpino executor, Mary Jane McCarty estate, William L. McCarty, Patricia M. McCarty, Jane A. Basciano, Jane A. Basciano executor, Albert J. Basciano, Albert J. Basciano executor, property in Gregg Township, $775,000.
• Janel L. Gardner, Janel L. Zeigler, Bryn Alan Zeigler to Amanda Zou, Yong Hui Shi, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Ronald W. Grunenberg, Debra Grunenberg to Jeremy Hazlak, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Tracy L. Powell to Galen Brubacker, Sadie Brubacker, property in West Buffalo Township, $205,100.
• Diane M. Deremer agent, Edgar A. Deremer by agent, Diane M. Deremer, Edgar A. Deremer to Old Sawmill Campground LLC, property in Union Township, $1.
• Diane M. Deremer agent, Edgar A. Deremer by agent, Diane M. Deremer, Edgar A. Deremer to Peaceful Trails LLC, property in Union Township, $1.
• Diane M. Deremer agent, Edgar A. Deremer by agent, Diane M. Deremer, Edgar A. Deremer to Old Sawmill Campground LLC, property in Union Township, Snyder County, quit claim, $1.
• Blue Sky Realty LLC, Chad W. Shirley member to Jerry Z. Hoover, Lorraine Z. Hoover, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Joyce Kerstetter to Joyce Kerstetter property trust, Denise R. Hare trustee, Colton M. Hare trustee, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Joyce I. Kerstetter to Joyce Kerstetter property trust, Denise R. Hare trustee, Colton M. Hare trustee, three properties in Hartley Township, $1 apiece.
• Thomas E. Florey, Carol S. Florey to Edward S. Florey, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
