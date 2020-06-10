Union County
State Police At Milton Criminal mischief
• 6 p.m. Sunday at 402 Century Village, Buffalo Township.
Someone scratched the paint off several vehicles belonging to Jose Molina-Gali, 50, and Johanna Varela-Melendez, 34, both of Lewisburg, troopers noted. Vehicles included a 2004 Cadillac, 2007 Kia, 2013 Nissan Altima, 2015 Dodge Avenger and 2002 Honda Accord Crosstour.
Montour County
State Police At Milton 1-vehicle crash
•12:44 a.m. May 31 along I-80 eastbound at mile marker 222, Valley Township.
Troopers said a 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Mark C. Dawes, 24, of Robbinsville, N.J., was traveling east when it went off the south shoulder, reentered the roadway, off the north shoulder, struck an embankment and rolled onto its driver’s side. Dawes will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic, it was noted.
Harassment
• 8 p.m. Thursday along Cashner Road, north of Liberty Valley Road, Liberty Township.
Troopers said Bruce Bristol Cashner, 32, of Danville, shoved a victim several times knocking them to the floor, then prevented them from leaving the residence.
Harassment
• 8 p.m. May 23 along Vansant Road, Liberty Township.
Troopers are investigating an alleged harassment against a 15-year-old Danville girl.
Harassment
• Between 3:15 and 5 p.m. May 22 along State Hospital Drive, Mahoning Township.
Video surveillance allegedly confirmed an incident involving a victim, listed as a 47-year-old Danville woman.
Theft
• 2:19 p.m. May 29 along River Drive, Cooper Township.
Someone entered a riverside campsite at 150 River Drive and stole a took kit, which belonged to a 47-year-old Danville man and woman, troopers noted. The Kobalt tool bag was valued at $85.
Theft by deception
• Between 9 a.m. June 3 and 4 p.m. June 4 at 199 Crawford Road, Derry Township.
Someone scammed a 48-year-old Danville woman out of $2,400 during an alleged truck sale online.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville DUI
• 2:13 a.m. May 10 along Mulberry and East Seventh streets, Williamsport.
Troopers said a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu was noticed stopped along the roadway. The driver, Jason Holas, 31, of York, allegedly had an open container of alcohol and smelled of alcohol. He was arrested for suspicion of DUI. Charges are pending.
Hit and run
• 9:13 p.m. Monday along the exit ramp eastbound, I-180 exit 23B, Loyalsock Township.
An unknown vehicle described as a black truck with Pa. registration was illegally backing onto the roadway when it struck an eastbound 2011 Jeep Laredo driven by Melissa A. Reese, 43, of Jersey Shore, troopers noted. No one was injured. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Attempt to locate
• 8 a.m. May 30 at 3074 Cold Water Town Road, Limestone Township.
Shawn Persun, 38, of Jersey Shore, left his residence and has not returned. Troopers said he is 5-feet, 6-inches tall, white and a 2012 Honda Civic may be involved.
3-vehicle crash (injuries)
• 5:15 p.m. Sunday along Route 87, north of Montoursville, Upper Fairfield Township.
Troopers said a 2012 Nissan Juke driven by Rebecca A. Worthington, 24, of Muncy, was traveling south when it attempted a left turn into Eders Ice Cream and struck a northbound 2019 Honda Accord driven by Brooke N. Crist, 26, of Lynchburg, Va., rotated clockwise and struck a parked 2019 Honda Accord. Worthington, who was belted, and a passenger, Lance M. Holdren, 28, of Washingtonville, who was not belted, sustained suspected minor injuries, police said. Crist was belted and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with a possible injury. Worthington will be cited with vehicle entering or crossing roadway.
Motorcycle vs. car
• 3:48 p.m. Saturday along Route 87, west of Little Bear Creek Road, Plunketts Creek Township.
A 2014 Harley-Davidson Ultra Classic driven by Harold J. Renninger, 57, of Ulster, was traveling north in a right cruve when it struck the rear of a 2011 Subaru Legacy driven by Gabriel A. Kinkal, 22, of Williamsport, causing the motorcycle to slide on its side north. No one was injured. Renninger will be cited with driving at safe speed, troopers noted.
2-vehicle crash
• 2:37 p.m. Saturday along Log Run Road, north of Lycoming Creek Road, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers said a 2003 Buick Century driven by William G. Anderson, 78, of Williamsport, was traveling south in the left lane when it struck the rear of a 2009 Chevrolet Aveo driven by John R. Bliss, 38, of Cogan Station. Both drivers were belted. Anderson will be cited with following too closely.
1-vehicle crash
• 7:23 p.m. May 28 along Route 14, east of Frozen Run Road, McIntyre Township.
A northbound 2015 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Tyler D. Bastion, 23, of Canton, encountered heavy rain, left the east shoulder, rotated counter-clockwise, struck a ditch and overturned onto its roof, troopers reported. Bastion was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Assault with a weapon
• 3:46 p.m. June 1 along Park Avenue, Williamsport.
A 25-year-old Trout Run woman alleged she was poisoned by a suspect over the last two years. Mercury was allegedly ingested. An investigation is ongoing.
Harassment
• 3:12 p.m. June 2 at 857 Snaurytown Road, Clinton Township.
Penny Gentry, 43, and John Gentry, 44, both of Montgomery, were arrested following an alleged physical domestic altercation.
Ignition interlock violation
• 1:22 p.m. May 20 in the 500 block of Arch Street, Williamsport.
Troopers said a 2015 Dodge was stopped at which it was determined the driver, Terry Douglas, 49, of Williamsport, did not have the proper ignition interlock installed on the vehicle.
Drug possession
• 9:22 p.m. May 4 along West Fourth and Oliver streets, Williamsport.
Troopers said a 2001 Volkswagen was stooped for an alleged violation and a probable cause search conducted. Troopers said marijuana was found in the vehicle.
Drug possession
• 1:33 p.m. June 1 at 1015 N. Loyalsock Ave., Montoursville.
Troopers responded to a welfare check at Walmart and arrested Aaron Brown, 39, of Williamsport, for possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, it was noted.
Drug possession
• 10:46 a.m. Tuesday along Michael Avenue, Wolf Township.
Troopers were dispatched to investigate a domestic disturbance and discovered Nikki Williams, 34, of Hughesville, was in possession of narcotics and paraphernalia, it was noted.
Drug possession
• 12:06 a.m. May 24 along I-180 eastbound, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers said a 2000 Buick was stopped the driver taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. The passenger was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
• 12:34 a.m. May 3 along Lycoming Mall Drive, Muncy Township.
Troopers stopped a 2010 Mazda 3 for an alleged violation when the passenger, a 30-year-old Hughesville woman, was found in possession of drug paraphernalia, police reported.
Theft
• Between 8:30 p.m. May 16 and 9:30 a.m. May 17 along Boak Avenue, Wolf Township.
A Husqvarna mower valued at $100 was taken from a 23-year-old Hughesville man, troopers noted.
Theft
• 5:51 p.m. May 11 at 24 Michael Ave., Wolf Township.
A pair of UPS packages were delivered to an unintended address, troopers said. Robert Eisner, 49, of Hughesville, allegedly admitted to stealing the mislaid packages and troopers said upon obtaining the stolen packages marijuana and associated drug paraphernalia belonging to Lisa Grove, 35, of Hughesville, was discovered.
Theft
• Between noon May 10 and noon May 22 along Rosser Lane, Bastress Township.
Someone allegedly took a laptop from an unlocked camper parked at the residence of a a 76-year-old Williamsport man. The Dell laptop was valued at $899.91.
Theft
• Between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. May 21 at 322 Buttorf Lane, Limestone Township.
The purse and multiple items inside were stolen from Sherry Buttorf, 61, of South Williamsport, troopers reported. Later in the day, someone attempted to use one of the credit cards at a Walmart in Mill Hall, troopers said.
Theft by deception
• Between 9:31 a.m. Nov. 7 and Thursday along Stryker Avenue, Montgomery.
A 33-year-old Montgomery man placed an order, paid for a product valued at $825 and never received the item, troopers noted.
Receiving stolen property
• 10:45 p.m. May 19 along West Edwin and Locust streets, Williamsport.
Daquan Fleming, 30, of Philadelphia, was arrested after a traffic stop. The vehicle was determined to be stolen, police noted.
Criminal mischief
• Between 3 p.m. Wednesday and 9:30 a.m. Thursday at 1961 Walters Road, Loyalsock Township.
The rear window of jeep valued at $250 and belonging to Gail Myers, 58, of Montoursville, was damaged. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Criminal mischief
• Between April 13 and May 13 along Blockhouse Road, Jackson Township.
Someone allegedly damaged the garage window at the address of a 51-year-old Liberty woman.
