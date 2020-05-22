Northumberland County
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton Strangulation
• 7 p.m. May 11 at 40 Pennsylvania Ave., Watsontown.
Lokey Rymshaw, 24, of 40 Pennsylvania Ave., has been charged with strangulation, simple assault and prohibited acts (two counts). After playing Xbox for hours, police said Rymshaw argued with Gabriella Lentz, placed both of his hands around her neck and applied “substantial pressure” before throwing her against the wall. Police said a 2-year-old girl started crying while witnessing what was taking place. Rymshaw was allegedly found to be in possession of a homemade bong, glass bong with residue, a grinder with residue and plastic bottle cap with residue. Police said Rymshaw has a criminal history, including multiple convictions for drug violations.
Courthouse Sentences
• Joshua Griffiths, 33, of Selinsgrove, five months of probation with restrictions with the first 90 days on house arrest, 18-month driver’s license suspension and $1,500 fine plus costs for driving under the influence.
• Anna U. Baltaeva, 36, of Hazleton, 12 months of probation and $100 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct.
• Keith A. Shroyer, 33, of Paxinos, 12 months of probation, $100 fine plus costs and $727 restitution to Suellen Yost for simple assault.
• Bernadette Christman, 45, of Coal Township, $100 fin
State Police At Milton Burglary
• 8:02 a.m. May 13 at Turbotville Great Valu, 4680 Route 54, Turbotville.
Troopers said Minaxiben Patel, 32, of Watsontown, broke into the store and took an undisclosed amount of money and items. An investigation is ongoing.
Drug possession
• 1:04 a.m. Sunday along I-80 eastbound, Turbot Township.
Troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash and charged a passenger, Devon-Julia Martinez, 24, of Ann Arbor, Mich., with possession of drugs and paraphernalia, it was noted.
State Police At Stonington DUI
• 3:15 a.m. May 1 along Green and State streets, Upper Augusta Township.
Troopers responded to a vehicle stuck due to flooding under an overpass and noted Jasmine Cosme, 29, of Sunbury, showed signs of impairment. Later tests showed Cosme’s blood alcohol content was .169 percent, troopers noted. Charges were filed. A Chevrolet Cruze was involved.
DUI
• 8:05 p.m. Saturday along North Fourth and Arch streets, Sunbury.
A 1994 Ford Ranger driven by Benjamin Herrold, 32, of Sunbury, was stopped for numerous alleged violations. Troopers said Herrold was arrested for suspicion of DUI.
Hit and run
• 3:04 a.m. Saturday along Mountain Road, east of Hatchery Road, Lower Mahanoy Township.
A vehicle was traveling east when it failed to take a left curve, left the south berm of Mountain Road, struck a utility pole and fled east, troopers noted.
Assault
• 2:01 a.m. Sunday along Mandata Road, Jackson Township.
Timothy Lubold, 53, of Herndon, allegedly fired shots at a 48-year-old Dornsife man as the man left Lubold’s residence. Troopers said the man was invited to Lubold’s residence for a cookout when Lubold became “heavily intoxicated” and demanded his live-in girlfriend and the man leave. One round struck the alleged victim’s vehicle. Lubold was later located and taken into custody. He was arraigned and jailed in Northumberland County in lieu of $250,000 bail.
Drug possession
• 10:19 p.m. Saturday in the 4100 block of Route 61, Coal Township.
A 2005 Jeep was stopped for numerous alleged violations when a search of the vehicle produced drug paraphernalia linked to the passenger. The driver was arrested for suspicion of DUI and the passenger arrested for drug paraphernalia and transported to Northumberland County Jail on arrest warrants, troopers said. Those arrested: Katelin Erb, 39, of Locust Gap, and Sean Mintzer, 31, of Pottsville.
Union County
District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Summary trial
• Michael D. Hamrick, 63, of Lewisburg, entered a guilty plea to obedience to traffic control devices.
State Police At Milton DUI crash
• 5:28 a.m. Wednesday at 123 JPM Road, Kelly Township.
Troopers said a vehicle crashed into a utility pole, then fled the scene prior to emergency personnel arrival. Buffalo Valley Regional Police made contact with a female suspect believed to be involved in the parking lot at Wendy’s, along Route 15, troopers said. A 30-year-old Millmont woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI, it was noted.
1-vehicle crash (injuries)
• 1:58 p.m. Tuesday along Forest Hill Road, south of Shady Farm Lane, West Buffalo Township.
Troopers said a 2019 Subaru Crosstrek driven by an unnamed 16-year-old Northumberland girl was traveling south when it left the west side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. The girl and a 12-year-old passenger were belted and both were transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with what troopers said were suspected minor injuries. The driver was issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove Theft
• Between 2:30 and 3 a.m. May 8 along Oak Tree Road, Jackson Township.
A gas-powered construction drill with bits valued at $1,000 and a nylon tool bag valued at $15 was stolen from a 47-year-old Winfield man, troopers noted. The drill was recovered and returned.
Theft
• 5:59 p.m. Friday at 2103 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
A brown and tan striped rain coat with “Jennifer Lopez” on the back, valued at $100 and belonging to Bertha Dreese, 72, of Hummels Wharf, was taken from a room at Valley Lodge, troopers noted.
Dog law violation
• 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 4337 Creek Mountain Road, Washington Township.
Troopers said a dog belonging to Kelly Long, 51, of Middleburg, bit Ray Clayberger, 65, of Kreamer, while Clayberger was riding a bicycle along the roadway. A citation was issued.
Shots fired
• 4:55 p.m. May 12 at 158 Rogers Drive, Penn Township.
Troopers responded to a report of shots fired in the area.
Dog law violation
• 7:10 p.m. May 10 along Musser Lane, Penn Township.
Troopers responded to 54 Musser Lane for a reported dog bite. A 67-year-old woman was the victim, it was noted, and an investigation is ongoing.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville DUI
• 12:28 a .m. May 6 along Lincoln Drive and Tinsman Avenue, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers, responding to a reported unresponsive male, arrested John Nields, 25, of Williamsport, for DUI, it was reported. A 2013 Hyundai Elantra was allegedly involved.
1-vehicle crash (injuries)
• 2:24 a.m. May 13 along Chippewa Road, Muncy Township.
A 2004 Oldsmobile Caravan driven by Kayla R. Young, 29, of Muncy, was traveling north when it left the right side of the roadway, and struck an embankment, troopers noted. Young and passengers Kaikie Rivera Martinez, 51, of Williamsport, were not belted and were transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with unspecified injuries. Young was issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash (injuries)
• 4:59 p.m. Tuesday along Route 287, north of Zinck Road, Mifflin Township.
A 2004 Toyota Highlander driven by Nathan L. Stewart, 34, of Jersey Shore, was traveling north when it went off the east side of the roadway, struck a utility pole, went over an embankment and rolled multiple times, troopers reported. Stewart and passenger Paul K. Stewart, 69, of Jersey Shore, sustained suspected minor injuries, it was noted. Nathan was issued a warning for careless driving.
Car vs. bicycle (injury)
• 4:34 p.m. Monday along East Village Drive, east of Campfire Lane, Susquehanna Township.
Troopers reported a 2005 Subaru Outback driven by Christine M. Albert, 56, of Trout Run, was traveling east along East Village Drive when it struck the rear of a bicycle ridden by an 11-year-old South Williamsport boy. The boy was wearing a helmet and was ejected from the bike. The boy landed in a grass ditch. He was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected serious injury. Albert will be cited with driving vehicle a safe speed.
Vehicle vs. pedestrian (injury)
• 4:06 p.m. May 8 at 1931 E. Third St., Loyalsock Township.
Troopers said a pedestrian, John W. Banzhaf, 65, of Williamsport, stepped from the curb area into the path of a westbound 2001 Pontiac Bonneville driven by an unnamed person. Banzhaf was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with an unspecified injury.
Harassment
• 1 p.m. Saturday at 1272 E. Penn St., Muncy Creek Township.
Troopers said Sherman Johnson, 60, of Muncy, provoked a physical altercation with Brian Marr, 36, of Turbotville, and struck Marr with a closed fist before fleeing the scene.
Harassment
• 7:13 p.m. Saturday along Mountain View Lane, Cogan House Township.
Wendy Keeler, 56, of Trout Run, allegedly grabbed a 21-year-old Jersey Shore woman by the back of the neck.
Burglary
• 5 p.m. Sunday to 3 p.m. Monday at 424 N. Woods Road, Jordan Township.
Someone took a variety of tools belonging to Daniel Peterman, 49, of Benton, and fled, troopers reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Theft
• 11:38 a.m. April 17 at 2192 Route 42, Franklin Township.
A three-foot cast-iron statue of a man holding a lantern valued at $100 and belonging to a 74-year-old Hughesville woman was allegedly stolen. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Retail theft
• Between 4:13 p.m. March 22 and 1:32 p.m. April 26 at Weis Markets, 305 River Ave., Loyalsock Township.
Jasmine Mubarak, 22, of Williamsport, allegedly stole items in the self-checkout lane valued at $335.91.
Lost/missing firearm
• 12:04 p.m. Sunday at 2173 Gap Road, Washington Township.
Troopers received a report of a missing Smith and Wesson 40 black handgun valued at $300.
Drug possession
• 5:38 p.m. May 5 along Route 405, Muncy Creek Boulevard, Muncy Creek Township.
Troopers responded to a report of an erratic driver and located a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado, it was noted. The driver allegedly showed signs of impairment and a search of the vehicle produced marijuana and illegally possessed prescription drugs and paraphernalia. Saiyd Muhammad, 43, of Towanda, was taken into custody and toxicology tests showed he was under the influence of several controlled substances, police noted.
