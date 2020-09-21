District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a call at 2:26 p.m. Sept. 9 that a man in the Walmart parking lot was acting “intoxicated and sick.”
William J. Stetz, 66, of Sunbury, allegedly drove a red Toyota Matrix from the nearby Sheetz upon seeing a state police vehicle. Further investigation included a field sobriety test followed by a breath test at the Milton barracks which indicated a .162% blood alcohol content at the time of the test.
Papers filed indicated Stetz has been charged with DUI alcohol or controlled substance and that he repeatedly thanked troopers for arresting him. “I have a problem,” Stetz allegedly said.
DUI, endangering children
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 15 near the Route 15 intersection with Hospital Drive to a report of an unresponsive female in a vehicle.
Papers filed alleged troopers found Kaley L. Griffin, 26, of New Columbia, in a Ford Focus with a young child in the rear of the vehicle. Griffin allegedly admitted to injecting two bags of heroin before leaving a doctor’s office.
A probable cause search allegedly found seven glassine bags containing small amounts of suspected heroin. Griffin has been charged with felony endangering the welfare of children, misdemeanor DUI and controlled substance violations.
President Judge Michael T. Hudock, Lewisburg Sentences
• Trevor W. Felmey, 27, of Winfield, received one year probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property and 60 days probation for a guilty plea to driving while blood alcohol content .02% or higher while license suspended, a summary charge.
• Daniel R. Riddle, 28, of Lewisburg, received six months probation for a guilty plea to first offense high rate of alcohol, a misdemeanor.
• Bree A. Holmes, 41, of Williamsport, received 54 months probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor second offense DUI highest rate of alcohol and 12 months probation for endangering the welfare of children. Sentencing of six months probation for a separate misdemeanor count of first offense DUI general impairment incapacity of driving safely was merged with a count of the same offense in Lycoming County.
• Raven A. Frye, 37, of Sunbury, received three years probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor retail theft take merchandise.
• Carla M. Sulouff, 37, of Mount Carmel, received two years probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor bad checks.
• Ryan S. Gabel, 36, of Mifflinburg, received six months to one year, 11 months, 29 days confinement for a guilty plea to felony endangering the welfare of children, parent, guardian or other commits offense. A felony count of strangulation applying pressure to throat or neck was dismissed in a lower court.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Terroristic threats
NEW BERLIN — A 59-year-old Bloomsburg man has been charged with misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment stemming from alleged incidents Sept. 9-13 at 112 Motter Lane, Mifflinburg.
Ronald Gene Swank, of 3750 Lackawanna Ave., Bloomsburg, was charged by State Police at Milton. Court papers indicate Swank threatened to burn the house of a New Berlin woman, and cut the brake lines on her vehicle. Swank allegedly left threatening voicemails and tex messages, one of which threatened he knew how to make her disappear.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29
State Police At Milton DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Troopers stopped a 2016 Jeep Wrangler for alleged offenses and arrested a 28-year-old New Columbia man for DUI and traffic-related offenses.
The vehicle was stopped at 9:07 p.m. Aug. 9 in the 200 block of White Deer Pike, police noted. Justin Tolliver was arrested after field tests, police reported.
Harassment
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A 46-year-old man and 48-year-old woman, both of New Columbia, were arrested following a domestic disturbance.
Troopers said the incident took place at 7:59 p.m. Sept. 17 along Foresman Drive, White Deer Township, Union County.
Burglary
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly cut the lock from a storage unit at Lyons Self Storage, 30 Sheraton Road, Valley Township, Montour County, and rummaged through items before fleeing the scene.
Damages were estimated at $20. The alleged incident took place between noon June 15 and 5 p.m. June 19.
Forgery
GREGG TOWNSHIP — Troopers said a 42-year-old Dewart man, who was not named, paid for items at Dollar General, Allenwood, with counterfeit currency.
The alleged incident took place at 12:36 p.m. Sept. 12, at Dollar General, Route 16, Gregg Township.
Theft by deception
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged incident at 7:47 a.m. Sept. 7 along Broadway Road, Limestone Township, Montour County.
Money in the amount of $2,800 was allegedly wired.
Theft
SOUTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP — Various items were stolen from an electric bicycle belonging to William Poeth, 76, of Potts Grove, troopers noted.
Wheels and tires valued at $200, a chain valued at $20, seat valued at $30 and handle grips valued at $20 were taken. Troopers from Bedford County are investigating.
Theft from a building
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Someone entered the residence of a 24-year-old Montandon man and took approximately 60 klonopin pills, troopers reported.
The alleged incident took place between noon Aug. 31 and 8:30 p.m. Sept. 4 at 122 Delaney St., West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Theft by deception
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Charles Smith, 54, of Mifflinburg, was charged after he allegedly entered into a contract with a 57-year-old Milton man for home repair, then failed to reimburse the cost, or complete the work.
Troopers said the incident took place July 25 and the deposit lost was $4,250.
Drug possession
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — A 2015 Dodge Magnum driven by Isiah Rivera, 22, of Brooklyn, N.Y., was stopped for an alleged vehicle code violation when Rivera was arrested for possession with intent to deliver, troopers reported.
A stop was made at 4:14 p.m. Aug. 29 along I-80 westbound, Valley Township, Montour County, and Rivera arrested and remanded to Montour County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail, police reported.
Northumberland County Marriage licenses
• Megan Eisenhower, 36, of Milton, and Jackson Beaver, 37, of Milton.
• Amanda Titman, 34, of Watsontown, and Brent Allabach, 35, of Watsontown.
• Brianna Schaeffer, 22, of Sunbury, and Bryce Heiser, 23, of Sunbury.
• Katie Lahr, 29, of Dalmatia, and Tyler Roadcap, 34, of Dalmatia.
• Adam Pensyl, 38, of Shamokin, and Vanessa Darcangelo, 35, of Kulpmont.
• Amber Shepley, 34, of Dalmatia, and Jason Snyder, 37, of Dalmatia.
• Andrea Lorenzi, 34, of Mount Carmel, and Albert Schneyer, 39, of Mount Carmel.
• Michael Jaworski, 42, of Mount Carmel, and Jessica Zarko, 36, of Mount Carmel.
• Brett Hoover, 48, of Sunbury, and Kylene Weir, 40, of Sunbury.
Union County Deed transfers
• Ruth M. Daubeman estate to Scott A. Daubeman Jr., Debra Hall executor, Sara M. Hudock executor, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Donald O. Hower, Erma B. Hower to Beulah M. Loss, Ellen M. Funk, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• David P. Heintzelman, John Zechman, Ruth Ann Zechman to Jeremy d. Hazlak, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Samuel P. Harer to Peter Mark Harer, Mary Elizabeth Harer, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• James F. Guffey, Leeann M. Guffey to David R. Masevicus, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Debra L. Dressler estate, Jeremy Lemuel Dressler executor, Jason Andrew Dressler executor to Kyle T. Snyder, Meredith J. Snyder, property in Mifflinburg, $159,000.
• Carl E. Reed to MAB Holdings LLC, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Robert G. Saylor, Beverly Ann Saylor to Robert G. Saylor, Beverly Ann Saylor, Brock T. Saylor trustee, Saylor irrevocable residential and income trust remainderman, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Andrew R. Ward, Ashley S. Ward to Andrew R. Ward, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Brett S. Emigh, William F. Strohecker estate to Brett S. Emigh, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Craig A. Cian to Pinchak Holdings LLC, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• George B. Zeyn Jr. estate, Harriet L. Zeyn executor to Harriet L. Zeyn, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Harriet L. Zeyn to Christopher L. Ashton, Tricia M. Flowers, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Matthew S. Willard, Erin Willard to Joseph F. Tull, Amy M. Tull, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Paul R. Vidunas Jr. trustee, Paul R. Vidunas revocable living trust, Vivienne K. Vidunas trustee, Vivienne K. Vidunas revocable living trust to David E. Vidunas, property in Mifflinburg, $202,000.
• Mervin W. Zimmerman, Ruth R. Zimmerman, Wilmer H. Zimmerman, Edna H. Zimmerman to Hartley Township, property in Hartley Township, stormwater maintenance facility, $1.
• William D. Gower, Cristin C. Gower to Graebel Relocation Services Worldwide Inc., property in East Buffalo Township, $435,000.
• Graebel Relocation Services Worldwide Inc. to Jonathan R. Friesen, property in East Buffalo Township, $435,000.
• Michael Farronato, Angela Farronato to Eric F. Faust, Jessica Faust, property in Union Township, $1.
• Mikel J. Trate, Wanda L. Trate to Bradley M. Trate, property in White Deer Township, $1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.