Northumberland County
Courthouse Marriage licenses
• Andrew Horstmann, 57, of Watsontown, and Jamie Woodruff, 54, of Watsontown.
• Luke Waltman, 40, of Watsontown, and Nicole Biddinger, 42, of Watsontown.
• Kathryn McCoy, 27, of Watsontown, and Matthew Lucas, 20, of Williamsport.
• Aaron Garnhart, 32, of Sunbury, and Kimberly Paul, 35, of Sunbury.
• Belinda Witmer, 31, of Sunbury, and Charles Parker, 39, of Sunbury.
• John Yost III, 38, of Coal Township, and Gwen Boyer, 38, of Coal Township.
• Michael Herb, 56, of Coal Township, and Jennifer Miller, 45, of Coal Township.
Deed transfers
• Seedling Real Estate Investments LLC to Tyler W. Hartline, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Dale L. Winter and Mary C. Winter to Joey Beth Pfleegor, property in Lewis Township, $189,000.
• Sammy M. Yoder and Lydia Ann Yoder to Noah J. Yoder, property in Lewis Township, $240,000.
• Kenneth A. Bowersox by agent and Tancy J. Stahl agent to Judith D. Bowersox, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Mark B. Hester to William B. Prowant Jr., property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Shane D. Reichenbach and Sadie N. Reichenbach to KLCA LLC, property in Milton, $1.
State Police At Stonington DUI
• Sept. 25 along Elysburg and Warners roads, Rush Township.
Rachel Curran, 33, of Shamokin, crashed her 2016 Jeep Cherokee and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI, troopers reported.
3-vehicle crash
• 4:44 p.m. Sept. 30 along West Valley Avenue, Shamokin Township.
A 2015 Chevrolet Silverado driven by an unnamed person was merging onto Route 487 from Route 61 when it struck the rear of a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta, which was pushed into the rear of a 1999 Chevrolet Cavalier, troopers said. No injuries were reported.
2-vehicle crash
• 8:08 a.m. Sept. 30 along the Veterans Memorial Bridge, west of Shamokin Dam, Upper Augusta Township.
Troopers said a 2003 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by John Punako, 24, of Mifflinburg, was traveling in the passing lane, northbound, when its right front wheel came off causing the truck to travel into the oncoming lanes of traffic where it struck a 2016 Acura ILX driven by Alicia M. Lilley, 35, of Selinsgrove. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were reported.
2-vehicle crash
• 7:37 a.m. Sept. 27 along Shalongo Road, east of Elysburg Road, Rush Township.
A 2014 GMC Terrain driven by Jared M. Carpenter, 36, of Danville, was attempting to go through a stop sign when it was struck by a westbound 2018 Cadillac XTS driven by Brenda L. Arnold, 40, of Elysburg, troopers noted. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were reported.
1-vehicle crash
• 8:33 a.m. Tuesday along Route 225, south of Urban Road, Lower Mahanoy Township.
A 2007 Dodge Ram 3500 driven by Karl K. Roadcap, 74, of Spring Glen, was traveling north when it struck the bright, went out of control, counter steered, went onto a lawn and came to rest on the southbound lane and shoulder, troopers said. The trailer being towed by the Dodge contained tools and equipment which were not properly secured and caused additional damage to private property, police noted, including to a legally parked 2010 Ford Transit. Roadcap was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Harassment by prisoner
• 1:22 p.m. Sept. 30 at 1 Kelley Drive, Coal Township.
Troopers responded to a report of an inmate throwing bodily fluids onto a corrections officer, reported to be Levi Kipp, 32, of Coal Township. An investigation is ongoing.
Harassment
• 7:23 p.m. Friday at 894 Trevorton Road, Zerbe Township.
Kyle Mirolli, 37, of Shamokin, and Frank Tobia, 39, of Herndon, were arrested after one struck the other and both wrestled with one another after arguing over money. Both were cited.
Criminal trespass
• 5:55 p.m. Tuesday at 172 Buchs Hollow Road, Rockefeller Township.
Dogs belonging to Angela Buch, 43, of Sunbury, ran from their home and were found on property belonging to Franklin Reigle, 69, of Sunbury, troopers said. Reigle called Buch’s mother to come get the dogs, however troopers said Buch arrived despite being told on multiple occasions she is not allowed on the property, it was noted. She allegedly went onto the property and yelled obscenities toward Reigle.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
• 1:48 a.m. April 21 in the 800 block of East Commerce Street, Shamokin.
Charles Mekosh, 22, of Shamokin, was charged. No further information was provided.
Union County
District Judge Richard Cashman
• Bradley O. Woolsey, 38, of Lewisburg, was not guilty of driving with license suspended pursuant to section 3802/154781.
• Heberto Salvador Gomez Bonilla, 44, of Canada, entered a guilty plea to operate or permit operation with unsafe equipment and disregard traffic lane single. He was not guilty of careless driving.
• Alan Marchiari, no date of birth given, of Lewisburg, was guilty of property maintenance code, a summary charge.
State Police At Milton 1-vehicle crash (injuries)
• 1:16 p.m. Sept. 27 along I-80 east, West Buffalo Township.
Troopers said an eastbound 2017 Nissan Rogue driven by Susan J. Engler, 62, of St. Joseph, Mich., went onto the north berm, overcorrected to the right, rotated clockwise, overturned and rolled two-and-a-half times before coming to rest on its roof. Engler and passenger Larry D. Engler, 65, were transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with suspected injuries, police noted. Only Susan was belted. She will be cited with careless driving.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove Assault
• 2:23 p.m. Aug. 4 along Whiskey Ridge Road, Washington Township.
Through a Childline referral, troopers noted an 8-year-old Bloomsburg girl was the victim of possible physical abuse. Following an interview, the girl reported her father struck her in the face, causing injury, and that this behavior is frequent, troopers said.
Strangulation
• 12:05 a.m. Thursday, Park Road, Monroe Township.
Bail was set at $15,000 for a male, 27, of Selinsgrove, who allegedly slapped and punched a victim in the face during an argument over a cell phone. The female victim, 31, was also allegedly put into a choke hold and was unable to breathe.
1-vehicle crash
• 7:09 a.m. Oct. 4 along Route 104 at Buckwheat Valley Road, Perry Township.
A 2002 Peterbilt driven by Joel D. Hurst, 28, of Stevens, was traveling north when the driver became distracted and the tractor went off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, then another embankment, causing disabling damage, troopers noted. Hurst was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving on right side of roadway.
Retail theft
• 5:02 p.m. Sept. 11 at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Rachael Williams, 29, of Sunbury, allegedly stole coffee creamer valued at $2.94 and bug spray valued at $5.28.
Found property
• 9:50 p.m. Sept. 7, Pennsylvania Avenue, Route 522, Penn Township.
Several keys were found in the area of the Selinsgrove State School. Troopers said call PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145 to claim.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville Theft
• 3 p.m. Sept. 30 at 405 Wesley Lane, Woodward Township.
Darrin Mahaffey, 56, of Linden, reported he was scammed out of $2,000 through a fake ad. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Montour County
State Police At Milton DUI crash
• 1:19 p.m. Sept. 15 along Hollow and Jerseytown roads, West Hemlock Township.
Following the crash of a 1993 Chevrolet Camaro, Bryan McWilliams, 35, of Danville, was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI, troopers noted. Charges were filed.
Drug possession
9:26 p.m. Sept. 18 at 35 Sheraton Road, Valley Township.
Troopers said Rodney Brown, 53, of New Brunswick, N.J., provided false identification to evade an arrest warrant out of New Jersey. He was allegedly found in possession of suspected marijuana and charged with failure to comply with registration of sexual offenders requirement, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drugs, it was noted.
