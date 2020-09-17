State Police At Stonington DUI
SHAMOKIN — Troopers stopped a Ford Focus and arrested William Coyle, 20, of Lost Creek, for suspicion of DUI, it was noted.
The stop took place at 10:10 p.m. Sept. 4 along East Independence and Ninth streets, troopers said. Troopers said Coyle was suspected of driving under the influence of marijuana.
DUI
SHAMOKIN TOWNSHIP — Troopers said a 2015 Chrysler was stopped for numerous violations at 6:38 p.m. Sept. 7 along Route 61 and Irish Valley Road, Shamokin Township.
Jonathan Shacklton, 36, of Coal Township, allegedly showed signs of impairment and was arrested for DUI.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — A 45-year-old Sunbury woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash at 11:02 p.m. Sept. 14 along Route 61, south of Hill Street, Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County.
Tardius Connor was driving north in a 2000 Acura Integra when the vehicle went out of control, crossed the southbound lane, struck an embankment and ended up on its roof, troopers reported. Connor was extricated by emergency personnel and transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with unspecified injuries. He was belted.
Connor will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
SNYDERTOWN — No one was injured in a one-vehicle crash at 5:32 a.m. Sept. 11 along Market Street, south of Clark Road, Snydertown.
Troopers said Koltyn D. Mahaffey, 18, of Sunbury, was traveling north in a 2005 Ford Taurus, which went off the road and onto the berm, overcorrected and crossed both lanes of travel, and struck an embankment.
Mahaffey was not injured and was issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic, police noted.
Fleeing and eluding
SHAMOKIN — Troopers said an attempt to stop a Yamaha ATV resulted in a pursuit.
The ATV, driven by Manuel Santiago Alequin, 22, of Tower City, wrecked, after wich Alequin fled on foot, police reported. Alequin jumped a fence into a residential yard where he was held until police took him into custody, police noted.
Harassment
SNYDERTOWN — A 42-year-old Snydertown woman and 49-year-old Sunbury man were cited after troopers responded to a reported domestic.
The alleged incident took place at 10:09 a.m. Sept. 12 along South Main Street, Snydertown, Northumberland County.
Drug possession
SHAMOKIN — A 2015 Hyundai Accent was stopped at 6:43 p.m. Sept. 4 and Dawn Smeltz, 25, of Birdsboro, was arrested for suspicion of DUI and possession of marijuana, troopers reported.
Charges are pending chemical testing. A 2015 Hyundai Accent was involved.
Possession
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A 16-year-old Dalmatia boy was allegedly found in possession of marijuana after troopers were contacted by Line Mountain High School, police noted.
An investigation is ongoing.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
SHAMOKIN TOWNSHIP — A traffic stop at 3:27 p.m. Sept. 4 along Irish Valley and Hollow roads resulted in the arrest of a 30-year-old Shamokin man for possession of drug paraphernalia, troopers reported.
Aaron Bixler was arrested. Charges were filed and a 2000 Ford Explorer was involved, police noted.
State Police At Montoursville DUI
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — Troopers said a Chevrolet driven by Levi Swartz, 18, of Hughesville, was stopped for multiple violations and Swartz determined to be under the influence.
The incident occurred at 11:09 p.m. Aug. 24 along Woolen Mill and Meadowbrook roads, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
DUI
WILLIAMSPORT — Troopers stopped a 2006 Nissan at 1:46 a.m. Aug. 23 along I-180 eastbound in the city, and reported the vehicle was traveling 100 mph in a 55 mph zone.
A York man was determined to be under the influence, it was noted.
DUI
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Alex Horn, 26, of Cogan Station, was determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance following a traffic stop for alleged violations, police reported.
The alleged incident took place at 10:25 p.m. Aug. 22 along Market Street and Matthews Boulevard in South Williamsport. A 2000 Plymouth was reportedly involved.
DUI
HUGHESVILLE — A 37-year-old Hughesville man was arrested for DUI following a traffic stop for alleged violations.
Troopers said Jonathan Shaner, 37, of Hughesville, was determined to be under the influence following the stop at 9:21 p.m. Aug. 4 along West Water and South Spartan streets in Hughesville, Lycoming County.
Vehicle into parked car (injury)
WOLF TOWNSHIP — Troopers said a 2009 Mercury Milan driven by Colby S. Martin, 34, of Hughesville, was traveling south in a left curve when it left the roadway and struck a parked 2015 Subaru Outback in a residential driveway.
The incident took place at 7:31 a.m. Sept. 14 at 21 Blue Sky Drive, off Slow Hand Drive, Wolf Township, Lycoming County, troopers reported.
Martin allegedly fled on foot and will be cited with driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.
Trespass
MONTGOMERY — Someone damaged the area around a window air-conditioning unit and attempted to lure a dog from the residence at 159 Broad St., Montgomery.
Troopers said the incident took place at 12:48 p.m. July 11. The residence belongs to Jason Sees, 40, and Erin Pysher, 38. An investigation is ongoing.
Disorderly conduct
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers were dispatched to a domestic and arrested a 43-year-old Williamsport man.
The incident took place at 4:28 a.m. Aug. 28 along Waldman Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. The man was charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Theft by deception
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — A suspect attempted to scam a 74-year-old woman and 79-year-old man, both of Muncy, by attempting to obtain their credit information over the phone.
The alleged incident took place at 10:57 a.m. Sept. 4 along Trevmor Drive, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Theft
JERSEY SHORE — Troopers are investigating the misuse of a Pa. registration plate which allegedly occurred at numerous locations in New York and New Jersey.
The incident occurred between 4:12 p.m. April 30 and 12:45 p.m. July 6, police noted.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Drug possession
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers said a 2006 Ford was stopped for multiple violations at 10:05 along Westminster Drive and Nottingham Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Mark Bechtel, 47, of Dallastown, was determined to be under the influence and a small amount of marijuana was recovered, police reported.
