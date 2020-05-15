Northumberland County
State Police At Milton
Vehicle vs. deer
• 8:35 p.m. Wednesday along the Route 147 southbound ramp from Mahoning Street, West Chillisquaque Township.
A 2004 Nissan Titan driven by Miranda L. Kantz, 23, of Middleburg, was traveling south attempting to merge onto Route 147 when it struck a deer on the roadway, troopers noted. No one was injured.
Hit and run
• 1:54 p.m. Wednesday along Route 405 at Route 147 north, West Chillisquaque Township.
A vehicle was traveling south when it struck the rear of a 2018 Dodge Caravan driven by Donna L. Dada, 47, of White Deer, then fled the scene, troopers noted. No injuries were noted.
Corruption of minors
• 10:12 a.m. May 5 in West Chillisquaque Township.
A 12-year-old girl was allegedly contacted by an older male requesting naked pictures, it was noted. An investigation is ongoing.
Criminal mischief
• 6:43 a.m. Wednesday at 276 Main St., West Chillisquaque Township.
Someone damaged the mailbox of Jack Reich, 55, of Milton, then fled the scene, troopers reported. Damage was estimated at $25.
Theft
• Between 1 p.m. May 6 and 8:20 p.m. Wednesday at 1631 Hill Road, Lewis Township.
Someone took a Cabela’s hunting blind valued at $150 and four turkey decoys valued at $400, all belonging to Nicole Reynolds, 32, of Muncy, from private property, troopers reported.
Union County
District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe Summary trials
• Andrea L. Mandelko, 48, of Allenwood, entered a guilty plea to obedience to traffic control devices.
• An allegation of carry false identification card (minor) filed against Sophie Kimerling, 21, of Lewisburg, was dismissed.
State Police At Milton Theft
• Between midnight and 4:25 p.m. April 30 at 986 Cetennial Road, West Buffalo Township.
Someone made nine fraudulent transactions totaling $109.94 on a Members Choice Credit Union debit card, troopers noted.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville Harassment
• 5 p.m. May 8 at 2465 Lycoming Creek Road, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers said Alexus Weaver, 19, of Williamsport, provoked a physical altercation with Taleea Hill, 25, of Williamsport, and shoved Hill from behind, causing her to fall to the ground.
Criminal mischief
• Between 6 p.m. April 7 and 11:13 p.m. April 8 at 45 Back St., Upper Fairfield Township.
Troopers investigated an incident in which $500 damage was caused to the back door of a 1984 Dodge Ram owned by Christopher Cox, 47, of Montoursville.
Theft
• 6:42 p.m. Monday at Harvest Moon Park, Woodward Township.
A 42-year-old Schuylkill Township man purchased a $50 eBay gift card and provided the code through text message to someone who promised he would receive cash in exchange, troopers noted. The actor then stopped communication with the victim.
Theft
• Between 5:09 p.m. April 3 and 5:23 p.m. April 27 along River Avenue, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers investigated a report of a Weis Market employee withholding money from customers attempting to cash out winning scratch-off lottery tickets. An investigation led to five incidents being identified, where Tammy Wertz, 47, of Williamsport, allegedly stole approximately $220.
