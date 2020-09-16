District Judge Jeffrey Rowe, Lewisburg DUI
LEWISBURG — Buffalo Valley Regional Police filed charges against Justin J. Murray, 20, of Sunnyvale, Texas after allegedly finding him passed out at about 4:30 a.m. Aug. 23 in a Ford F150 parked and running on University Avenue near Barton Street.
Police administered field sobriety tests before transporting him to Evangelical Community Hospital for a blood draw. After lab analysis, it was alleged that Murray had a blood alcohol content of 0.215% at the time of testing.
DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Troopers stopped a 2011 Nissan Rogue driven by Trista E. Fite, 35, of Ickesburg, at 1:51 a.m. Aug. 22 along Route 15 near Bill Mark’s Auto Sales after it allegedly drifted along the lane of travel.
After further investigation which alleged impairment due to alcohol, Fite was taken to Evangelical Community Hospital where she consented to a blood test. Results indicated a blood alcohol content of 0.153% at the time of the test. Fite will be charged with misdemeanor DUI, alcohol or controlled substance, and several summary counts.
Driving while license suspended
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Troopers stopped a 2002 Ford Mustang driven by Paul E. McClintock, 42, of Dewart, at 4 p.m. Sept. 4 in the Silver Moon Parking lot after observing an alleged speeding violation.
Troopers said McClintock noted he did not have a valid driver’s license because it was suspended due to DUI. He has been charged with driving with a suspended license and speeding.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Papers were filed against Thomas N. Nguyen, 20, of Williamsport, alleging that he stole items valued at $325.11 from Walmart in the course of duties as an employee.
Troopers said Walmart security observed Nguyen on video taking an Apple iPad from a locked drawer and placing it in his uniform pocket as well as taking a wall charger and other items. He will be charged with misdemeanor retail theft.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Troopers filed papers alleging Frank A. Manzano, 24, of Indiana, took merchandise from Walmart on three occasions while employed there.
Surveillance video observed by the store loss protection officer alleged that Manzano took items totaling more than $280 in value including shirts, hand sanitizer, disposable masks, bedding and pillows. He has been charged with retail theft, summary and misdemeanor counts.
Northumberland County Courthouse Sentences
• Mahogany Crawford Smith, 23, of Philadelphia, $50 fine plus costs for possessing a small amount of marijuana.
• Tyler Schmidt, 27, of Milton, $50 fine plus costs for possessing a small amount of marijuana.
• Alexander Pagan, 29, of Shamokin, six months supervised probation with restrictive conditions including the first month on house arrest, $1,000 fine plus costs, 12-month driver’s license suspension for DUI.
• John Minnick, an inmate at SCI-Coal Township, 12 to 24 months in state prison, costs of prosecution for possessing with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
• Courtney Weikel, 24, of Shamokin, recommitted to county jail to time served for retail theft with a maximum date of Sept. 25, 2021, after having her parole revoked.
• Miranda Canouse, 25, of Coal Township, one-year probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Roland A. Zerbe, 25, of Mifflinburg, three to six months in county jail with a a new maximum date of Dec. 5 for possessing a prohibited offensive weapon and possessing a controlled substance, 87 days credit for time served, probation revoked.
• Kristian Skavery, 34, of Kulpmont, $50 fine plus costs for retail theft.
• Raymond Eltringham, 38, of Coal Township, six months probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia.
• David C. Neidig Jr., 61, of Muncy, six months probation, $300 fine plus costs for DUI; $25 fine plus costs for careless driving; $25 fine plus costs for restriction of alcoholic beverages.
State Police At Milton 1-vehicle crash (injury)
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — An 18-year-old Mifflinburg woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash at 5:51 p.m. Sept. 8 along Forest Hill Road, at Shady Farm Lane, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2008 Ford Escape driven by Alexandra L. Cox was traveling south in a left curve when it went out of control, off the west berm, into a yard, spun clockwise and rolled onto its driver’s side. Cox was belted and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected minor injury.
She will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported after a tractor-trailer overturned at 2:02 p.m. Sept. 10 along I-80 westbound in Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Zoran Ristevski, 27, of Greensboro, N.C., was driving a 2007 Freightliner west on the on-ramp to I-80 west when it went out of control in a left curve, then overturned onto its driver’s side, police reported. Ristevski was belted and was not injured. He was issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported when a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu driven by an unnamed 17-year-old Mifflinburg boy went out of control and spun off the roadway in a curve along Ranck Road in Hartley Township, Union County.
The vehicle was traveling east around 1:48 a.m. Sept. 11, troopers said, when it went off the north side of the roadway and struck a tree. While the boy was uninjured, he will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
DUI/Endangering welfare of a child
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — A 36-year-old Centre Hall man was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, DUI and traffic-related offenses following a traffic stop for an alleged equipment violation.
Troopers said the stop occurred at 11:08 p.m. Aug. 15 along Route 405 and Weisner Lane, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. Lukas Evans was allegedly under the influence of alcohol while a 4-year-old boy was a passenger in the vehicle.
A 2008 Chevrolet Impala was allegedly involved.
Hit and run
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — A hit-and-run crash was reported at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 8 in the parking lot of Keystone Joint Energy, 4590 Broadway Road, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said an unknown vehicle struck a 2003 Western Star, then fled the scene.
Fleeing/eluding officers
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Troopers said the pursuit of a black sportbike-type motorcycle was discontinued due to safety concerns.
The alleged incident took place at 12:48 p.m. Sept. 5 along Route 15 south near Silver Moon Drive, west on Zeigler Road, north on JPM Road and west on Col. John Kelly Road before a pursuit was terminated, troopers noted.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Burglary
EAST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly stole equipment valued at $10 and a diamond ring valued at $3,000 from a 76-year-old Milton man.
Troopers said the alleged incident took place between 3 p.m. Aug. 5 and 8 a.m. Aug. 6 along Route 642, East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Vehicle debris
KELLY TOWNSHIP — No one was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 5:17 p.m. Sept. 14 along Route 15 southbound, north of the Route 642 exit, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2007 Freightliner M2 driven by Gwendell Graybill, 38, of Milton, was traveling south when a jack stand fell from the vehicle and struck a 2016 Freightliner Cascadia driven by Wesley A. Robertson, 38, of Greensboro, N.C.
No one was injured.
Theft of vehicle parts
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — A catalytic converter valued at $200 was stolen from a 2005 Jamboree motor home truck belonging to David Rinderle, 54, of Northumberland, troopers reported.
The alleged incident occurred at 9 a.m. Sept. 2 at 930 Route 104, Limestone Township, Union County.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Theft by deception
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — A 59-year-old Danville man was reportedly the victim of a scam that resulted in the loss of $400, troopers reported.
An investigation is ongoing. The alleged incident took place at 5:46 p.m. Sept. 3 along Trump Road, Valley Township, Montour County.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Someone took merchandise from Walmart without paying.
Troopers said the alleged incident took place at 4:16 p.m. Sept. 12 at Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County. A suspect vehicle was listed as a 2007 Chrysler.
Theft by deception
COOPER TOWNSHIP — Troopers said a 64-year-old Danville man sent a photo of his penis to an unknown person via the internet, after which the person demanded $15,000.
An investigation is ongoing. The alleged incident took place between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sept. 13 along Adams Drive, Cooper Township, Montour County.
Drug possession
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Troopers said a vehicle was stopped at 11:32 a.m. Aug. 30 at mile marker 211 westbound along I-80 in Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
During the stop, a large amount of marijuana and paraphernalia was discovered. The driver, Kastriot Qafa, 45, of Saint Clair, Mich., was arrested and arraigned on related charges, police noted.
Drug possession
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A 33-year-old Harrisburg woman was arrested for possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, troopers reported.
The incident allegedly occurred at 12:02 p.m. Sept. 4 along Routes 15 north and New Columbia Road. A 2009 Nissan was allegedly involved.
Criminal mischief
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Someone smashed a window at the residence of Gary Scholl, 68, of White Deer, troopers reported.
The alleged incident took place between 10 and 10:15 p.m. Sept. 12 at 337 Interstate Ave., White Deer Township.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.