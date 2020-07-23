WILLIAMSPORT — United States Marshal Martin J. Pane announced Wednesday the arrest of Robert Medlar, a 49-year-old man from Mount Ephraim, N.J.
On July 4, the Williamsport Bureau of Police investigated an alleged sexual assault against a woman in a downtown hotel. That investigation resulted in an arrest warrant charging Medlar with sexual assault and lesser included offenses. Attempts to find Medlar in Williamsport were unsuccessful and the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Fugitive Task Force adopted the fugitive investigation.
At about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, members of the task force visited a home in the 100 block of Grant Street in Mount Ephraim, N.J., and arrested Medlar without incident. He was committed to the Camden County Prison to await extradition to Pennsylvania.
The USMS Fugitive Task Force in the Middle District of Pennsylvania is comprised of 20 state, county and local police agencies, including: the Pennsylvania State Police; the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole; the Lycoming County Sheriff’s Office; the Lycoming County Adult Probation Office; and, the Williamsport Bureau of Police – all of whom participated in this investigation.
