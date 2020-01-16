Union County
District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Marijuana possession
• 8:42 p.m. Jan. 1, West Branch Highway and Ziegler Road, Kelly Township.
Anthony A. Gonzalez, 36, of York, was stopped while driving a 2002 Lexus by Pennsylvania State Police for an alleged speed violation. Upon investigation, the motorist allegedly produced one-eighth ounce of suspected marijuana. Gonzalez was charged with misdemeanor possession of small amount of marijuana for personal use and possession of drug paraphernalia.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Preliminary hearings
Formal arraignment for defendants who waived or had hearings held for court is scheduled for Jan. 27 in Union County Court, Lewisburg.
• Thomas Sylvester Ward Jr., 45, of Mifflinburg, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of criminal mischief and a summary count of violation of rules on commonwealth property.
• Christopher Lee Brown, 39, of Mifflinburg, had felony counts of criminal attempt-manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; conspiracy-manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; misdemeanor counts of criminal attempt-use/possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal attempt-possession of a controlled substance, conspiracy-possession of drug paraphernalia and conspiracy-possession of a controlled substance held for court. A felony count of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia were withdrawn.
• Heather Ann Reichenbach, 33, of Mifflinburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on four counts of criminal use of a communication facility, nine felony counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance.
State Police At Milton DUI crash
• 11:11 p.m. Dec. 22 at 2010 Laurel Road, Hartley Township.
A 2002 Lexus IS300 was traveling at unsafe speeds when it crashed into a guiderail, field and tree, troopers reported. Tristan Martin, 22, of Millmont, was found to be under the influence of alcohol and arrested for DUI, troopers noted. Charges were filed.
DUI
• 1:26 a.m. Jan. 4 along North Derr Drive and St. Mary Street, Lewisburg.
Troopers stopped a 2017 Nissan Altima for multiple alleged lane violations at which time Kyle Shellman, 28, of Mifflinburg, showed signs of impairment and was arrested for DUI. Charges were filed.
DUI/possession
• 4:08 p.m. Dec. 24 at North 15th and St. Paul streets, Lewisburg.
A 2006 Hyundai Sonata was stopped for an alleged equipment violation when Cole Geiger, 20, of Lewisburg, was determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of drugs and paraphernalia, it was reported. Charges were filed.
2-vehicle crash
• 1:11 p.m. Dec. 22 along Ziegler Road at JPM Road, Kelly Township.
A 2006 Ford driven by Karen A. Smith, 43, of Lewisburg, failed to make a complete stop and pulled into the intersection where a 2015 Jeep driven by Donna L. Bilger, 52, of Lewisburg, struck the Ford, troopers said. Both drivers were belted and no one was injured.
2-vehicle crash
• 1:43 p.m. Sunday along Westbranch Highway at AJK Boulevard, Kelly Township.
A 2005 Ford F350 driven by an unnamed person was traveling north when it rearended a 2017 Volvo XC60, police said. No injuries were reported.
Harassment
• 7:33 p.m. Dec. 21 along Rapid Run, West Buffalo Township.
A Childline referral regarding a 15-year-old Mifflinburg girl was received and investigated, troopers said, and no signs of abuse were observed.
Harassment
• 2:06 p.m. Jan. 8 at 1318 Johnson Mill Road, Buffalo Township.
Troopers investigated a domestic which became physical. Garret Krouse, 26, of Paxinos, was arrested while Dawn Kitchens, 44, of Port Trevorton, was listed as the victim, troopers noted.
Theft of motor vehicle
• 5 a.m. Monday at 211 Water St., New Berlin.
A silver 2007 Toyota Prius belonging to Aron Haire, 40, of New Berlin, was stolen. Troopers said the vehicle has a black Yak Rak on its roof and a Montana bumper sticker. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Criminal mischief
• Between 6:15 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday at 35 Aimetti Lane, Hartley Township.
Someone broke a glass pane on a door, causing damages estimated at $450. The victim was Jennifer Williams, 47, of Weikert, troopers noted. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Theft by deception
• Between Jan. 1, 2019 and Dec. 3 at 115 Foresman Circle, White Deer Township.
The Social Security number of Frances Fuentes Ortiz, 25, of New Columbia, was allegedly used in North Carolina and Texas. An investigation is ongoing.
Found property
• 7 p.m. Sunday at 406 Plum St., New Berlin.
Two cellphones were located in the area of New Berlin, troopers noted. An LG phone with a black and pink case and a black TCL Trac phone were found. Other items were located with the phones. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Northumberland County
State Police At Stonington Vehicle vs. deer
• 7:16 p.m. Jan. 9 along Route 61, west of Captain Bloom Road, Shamokin Township.
A 2011 Toyota Rav4 driven by Peyton M. Doyle, 20, of Mount Carmel, was traveling north when it struck a deer in the roadway, which caused disabling damage to the vehicle, troopers reported. Doyle and passenger Shawn Hill, 20, of Coal Township, were belted and were not injured.
Criminal mischief
• Noon Dec. 29 to 10 a.m. Jan. 12 at 130 Locust Road, Shamokin Township.
Signs valued at $40 and belonging to Sandra Donmoyer, 63, of Atlanta, Texas, were damaged, troopers reported.
Montour County
State Police At Milton Drug possession
• 9:04 a.m. Monday at 409 Jerseytown Road, West Hemlock Township.
Tye Holloway, 28, of Benton, was arrested for drug possession and found to have an active warrant out of Luzerne County, troopers reported. He was jailed in Montour County.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville DUI crash
2:19 a.m. Dec. 1 along East Plaza Drive and Route 405, Wolf Township.
A 2019 Subaru WRX crashed after failing to stop at a stop sign, troopers said. The vehicle went across Route 405, struck a curb and came to rest in a gravel lot. Tylan Lewis, 21, of Hughesville, was processed for DUI and troopers said his blood alcohol content was over the legal limit. He was charged with DUI, failure to stop and related violations it was noted.
1-vehicle crash
• 11:30 a.m. Jan. 8 along Williamson Trail, north of Roaring Branch Road, Jackson Township.
A 2000 Subaru Outback driven by Ashley N. Weaver, 27, of Blossburg, was traveling south when it attempted a left turn, went out of control in adverse weather conditions, slid east across the roadway, spun counterclockwise and hit a utility pole, troopers reported. Weaver was belted.
Accidental shooting
• 10 a.m. Dec. 6 at 7200 Route 14, Trout Run.
An unnamed person accidentally fired a round from a gun, which then shattered a nearby coffee mug, troopers reported. Broken pieces of the mug struck Gilbert Merrifield, 64, of Pennsdale, in the face. No charges were filed. Merrifield and the unnamed person were looking at the gun at the time it went off, troopers noted.
Burglary
• Between 4 p.m. Dec. 4 and 7 a.m. Dec. 5 at 2184 Fairview Road, Franklin Township.
Someone entered the property of Robert Boyles, 77, of Muncy Valley, and removed the following equipment from hog barns: Power drill valued at $25, metric socket set valued at $40, Ryobi combo set of power tools with battery valued at $400, power drill valued at $25, socket set valued at $40 and 300 feet of 3/4-inch nylon rope valued at $200.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
• 12:48 p.m. Monday along East Third Street at Russell Avenue, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers said a 2008 Chevrolet Aveo driven by Chares C. Stammel, 70, of Linden, was traveling east when it attempted a left turn and was struck by a westbound 2015 Subaru Outback driven by Robert J. Way, 71, of Williamsport. Both drivers were belted. Stammel was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with a suspected minor injury. He will be cited with required position an d method of turning.
