Northumberland County
State Police At Stonington Harassment
• 2:26 p.m. Sunday along Dauva Luch Road, Jackson Township.
Troopers responded to a reported neighborhood dispute and arrested Serge Barronnier, 64, of Dornsife, it was noted. The victim was a 53-year-old Herndon woman.
Theft from vehicle
• 12:21 p.m. Oct. 17 at 308 Gotschall Lane, West Cameron Township.
Over the past six to eight weeks, troopers reported multiple items were stolen from a 2005 Ford at the residence. Someone may have attempted to enter the residence as well, troopers said. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-286-5601.
Courthouse Deed transfers
• Karen W. Blackway to David L. Manney Jr. and Christina H. Manney, property in Ralpho Township, $228,000.
• Martin E. Davis Sr. and Francine K. Davis to Daniel E. Williams, property in Mount Carmel, $24,500.
Union County
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Preliminary hearing
Formal arraignment for defendants who waive or have hearings held is scheduled for Jan. 27 in Union County Court, Lewisburg.
• Isaiah James Lynd, 23, of Milton, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on charges of indecent assault and indecent assault person less 13 years of age (two counts)
Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, Lewisburg Activity report
• Sunday: DUI arrest, 1:02 a.m., South Third and Barton streets; traffic warning, 1:34 a.m., Market Street and Derr Drive; traffic warning, 2:26 a.m., Route 15 and North Seventh Street; information, 8:42 a.m., North Front Street; 911 hang-up, 8:52 a.m., Market Street; road hazard, 9 a.m., St. George and South Fifth streets; disabled vehicle, 9:29 a.m., St. George Street; Amber Alert, 10:29 a.m., Universal Road, Penn Township; lock out, 12:55 p.m., South Second Street; traffic warning, 4:54 p.m., Westbranch Highway; assist other agency, 7:11 p.m., Westbranch Highway; motorist assist, 7:44 p.m., Market Street; wanted person, 9:21 p.m., Industrial Boulevard; non-injury accident, 11:33 p.m., Stein Lane.
• Saturday: Assist police agency, 1:44 a.m., South Derr Drive; burglar alarm, 3:03 a.m., North Derr Drive; animal complaint, 4:08 a.m., Route 15 and Beagle Club Road; welfare check, 8:40 a.m., Market Street; assist fire agency, 11:27 a.m., Hawthorne Drive; traffic warning, 11:55 a.m., Westbranch Highway; found property, 3:16 p.m., International Drive; littering, 4:47 p.m., Old Turnpike Road; assist police agency, 8:08 p.m., Hepburn Street, Milton; Act 64, 8:32 p.m., St. Mary Street; suspicious person, 9:21 p.m., West Market Street.
• Friday: Disturbance, 12:37 a.m., Market Street; traffic stop, 12:57 a.m., Route 15 and North Fourth Street; parking complaint, 8:29 a.m., Industrial Boulevard, East Buffalo Township; parking complaint, 8:34 a.m., North Second Street; police information, 9:10 a.m., Industrial Boulevard; suspicious circumstance, 9:31 a.m., North Third Street; motorist assist, 4:03 p.m., South Fifth Street; traffic stop, 5:11 p.m., Hardwood Drive, East Buffalo Township; traffic arrest, 5:33 p.m., Westbranch Highway; traffic arrest, 6:04 p.m., Westbranch Highway; traffic warning, 6:36 p.m., Westbranch Highway at River Road; traffic warning, 6:46 p.m., North Sevent Street and North Derr Drive; intoxicated person, 8:35 p.m., Market Street; suspicious vehicle, 9:05 p.m., Hufnagle Boulevard; traffic arrest, 9:34 p.m., Westbranch Highway; traffic arrest, 9:57 p.m., Westbranch Highway; theft, 10:13 p.m., Market Street; lock out, 11:23 p.m., South Sixth Street; foot patrol, 11:59 p.m., St. Catherine Street.
Courthouse Deed transfers
• Mizuki Takahashi to Matthew David Hermann, Lauren David Hermann, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Clair W. Zimmerman to Federal National Mortgage Association, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Betty E. Dorman by agent, Betty E. Oberdorf by agent, Edwin M. Oberdorf agent, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• David L. Peachey, Elizabeth R. Peachey to Richard E. Derr, Lorraine Derr, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Larry J. Young, Lavera A. Shoemaker, Lavera A. Young to Larry J,. Young, Lavera A., Young, property in Gregg Township, $1.
• Dale R. Shoemaker, Joy D. Shoemaker to Floyd L. Martin, Helen M. Martin, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Karen C. Mahler to Patrick F. Snyder, Kayla L. Snyder, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Julia J. Clark administrator, Kent D. Wagner estate to Timothy A. Zimmerman, Rose E. Zimmerman, property in Limestone Township, $1.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove 1-vehicle crash
• 9 a.m. Sunday along Route 11, Penn Township.
A 2009 Hyundai Elantra driven by Steven C. Lewis, 73, of Glen Allen, Va., was traveling north in the right lane when it turned into the left lane at a speed too fast for conditions, hydroplaned and struck a bridge rail, troopers reported. Lewis was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Resisting arrest
• 7:21 p.m. Oct. 18 along Lori Lane and First Street, Monroe Township.
Troopers reported an attempt was made to serve a warrant on Brandon Garancheski, 25, of Shamokin, at which time Garancheski attempted to flee. Force was used to subdue Garancheski and he was taken into custody, police said. Charges were filed.
Retail theft
• 9:11 p.m. Sept. 17 at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Troopers said Kristin Smith, 29, of Sunbury, was observed as she failed to ring select items at the self-checkout aisle. Stolen items included merchandise valued at $27.76, $13.96, $2.52, $3.88 and $2.68, it was noted.
Criminal mischief
• Between Oct. 16 and 17 along Deerfield Street, Spring Township.
Damaged valve stems were reported on a 2010 Chevrolet Aveo belonging to a 38-year-old Beaver Springs woman, troopers noted. Damage was done by a sharp instrument.
