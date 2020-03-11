Union County
Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, Lewisburg Activity report
• Sunday: Open door, 12:25 a.m., Matlack Avenue; traffic warning, 1:11 a.m., North Derr Drive and Buffalo Road; assist fire/EMS, noon, North Third Street; motorist assist, 12:11 p.m., West Market and 15th streets; non-injury accident, 1:49 p.m., St. Mary Street; juvenile issue, 2:16 p.m., St. Lawrence Street; traffic stop, 3:56 p.m., North Front at St. Anthony streets; traffic warning, 4:09 p.m., Westbranch Highway and Furnace Road; traffic warning, 4:26 p.m., Westbranch Highway; traffic warning, 5:51 p.m., Old Turnpike Road; traffic warning, 9:28 p.m., North Derr Drive at St. Mary Street; MHMR, 10:51 p.m., North Eighth Street.
• Saturday: Assist fire/EMS, 2:02 a.m., Buffalo Road; traffic stop, 10:08 a.m., Moore Avenue at Dent Drive; assist fire/EMS, 1:34 p.m., Farley Circle; assist police agency, 2:56 p.m., RiverWoods; motorist assist, 4:25 p.m., Market Street; burglar alarm, 5:36 p.m., South 22nd Street; disabled vehicle, 7:24 p.m., Old Turnpike Road; road hazard/closure, 7:25 p.m., North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township; traffic warning, 8:43 p.m., Buffalo Road; motorist assist, 8:54 p.m., Market Street.
• Friday: Traffic arrest, 12:47 a.m., Westbranch Highway; assist police agency, 3:04 a.m., Race Street, Milton; traffic arrest, 5:29 a.m., Furnace Road; traffic warning, 7:54 a.m., Market at 20th streets; traffic warning, 8:10 a.m., Market at 20th streets; traffic warning, 8:16 a.m., Market at 20th streets; traffic warning, 8:54 a.m., North 15th at St. Mary streets; motorist lockout, 9:52 a.m., Essex Place; be on the lookout, 10:31 a.m., Back Mountain Road, Spring Township; traffic arrest, 10:57 a.m., Route 15 at Cardinal Street; assist fire/EMS, 11:06 a.m., Beth Ellen Drive, East Buffalo Township; traffic arrest, 11:13 a.m., Route 15 at Cardinal Street; traffic warning, 11:26 a.m., Route 15 at Cardinal Street; traffic arrest, 11:39 a.m., Route 15 at Cardinal Street; 911 open line, 1:15 p.m., Pheasant Ridge Road; 911 open line, 1:36 p.m., Eichhorn Middle School; traffic arrest, 3:14 p.m., West Market Street school zone; accident with injury, 3:30 p.m., Westbranch Highway; traffic warning, 3:33 p.m., West Market Street school zone; traffic warning, 4:44 p.m., St. Mary Street and Derr Drive; traffic arrest, 4:58 p.m., Stein Lane; traffic arrest, 5:11 p.m., Stein Lane and Brown Avenue; information, 7:46 p.m., Old Turnpike Road; assist fire agency, 9:50 p.m., North Third Street.
Northumberland County
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton DUI
• 9:21 p.m. Jan. 28 at Center Street and Stanton Avenue, Milton.
Casey Ross, 33, of 600 Market St., Apt. 2, Lewisburg, has been charged with driving under the influence, prohibited acts (two counts), operation following suspension of registration and careless driving. After being stopped for having an expired vehicle registration, police said Ross exhibited signs of impairment. Ross was allegedly found to have a plastic bag of marijuana and a glass bong. He refused to submit to chemical testing. A prelminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. April 22.
DUI
• 2:36 a.m. Feb. 2 in the 3200 block of Route 405, West Chillisquaque Township.
Thomas Miller, 37, of 522 Edison Ave., Sunbury, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), driving on roadways laned for traffic and careless driving. After troopers noticed a vehicle operated by Miller weaving within its lane, he allegedly exhibited signs of impairment. He was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .133%. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. April 8.
DUI
• 1:10 a.m. Feb. 2 at Route 147 and North Industrial Park Road, West Chillisquaque Township.
Paul Brooking, 54, of 786 Marsh Road, Milton, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), obedience to traffic control devices, driving on roadways laned for traffic, maximum speed limits, careless driving and occupant protection. After being clocked driving 77 mph in a 65 zone, Brooking was allegedly found to have a blood alcohol concentration of .105%. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. April 22.
DUI
• 7:47 p.m. Jan. 21 along Musser Lane, south of Peach Orchard Road, Delaware Township.
David Davidson, 38, of 520 Pepper St., Muncy, has been charged with driving under the influence, driving on roadways laned for traffic and careless driving. After being involved in a one-vehicle crash, Davidson’s blood allegedly tested positive for fentanyl and norfentanyl. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. April 1.
DUI
• 3:14 a.m. Feb. 22 at 10th Street and Susquehanna Trail, Point Township.
Kendy Ocasio Rosa, 36, of 1702 W. Market St., Lewisburg, has been charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, careless driving, driving vehicle at safe speed, no passing zones and traffic control signals. Police reported seeing a vehicle driven by Ocasio Rosa pass another in a no-passing zone. A PBT test allegedly came back positive for alcohol, but Ocasio Rosa refused blood chemical testing. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. March 25.
Tampering with evidence
• 5 p.m. Feb. 16 in the 100 block of Main Street, Watsontown.
Lindsey Miller, 34, of 75 1/2 Parkwood Place, Williamsport, has been charged with tampering with or fabricating evidence and prohibited acts (three counts). During a traffic stop, Officer Tim Kiefaber said his drug-detection dog Mariska alerted to drugs being in the vehicle. Kiefaber then observed Miller placing something in her mouth. She allegedly admitted to placing two bags of cocaine in her mouth, which Kiefaber ordered her to remove. The bags allegedly tested positive for cocaine, and she was found to have 15 tablets in her possession. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. April 22.
Theft
• Nov. 3 at 171 S. Turbot Ave., Milton.
James Pruitt, of 294 John Road, Watsontown, has been charged with theft (six counts) and receiving stolen property. According to court papers, Pruitt removed metal cabinets and interior doors at the home of JA Babay. He was to have reconditioned and reinstalled the items and allegedly failed to do so. Pruitt is also accused of demolishing the main floor of the home, leaving it without a kitchen or working bathtub for 11 months. He is accused of telling Babay he would return the items he removed from the home to be reconditioned if she paid him $2,800. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. April 18.
Theft by deception
• Between Sept. 24 and Jan. 31 at Flying J, 1470 N. Ridge Road, Turbot Township.
Tracy Schramm, 44, of 251 Dickson Ave., Apt. 4, Watsontown, has been charged with theft by deception. The charges were filed after Schramm, a cashier at the business, allegedly admitted to pre-scanning a rewards card belonging to Steven Schramm prior to checking out multiple customers. As a result, the card earned $1,169.22 which Schramm was allegedly using to redeem to purchase merchandise from the store. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. April 8.
Neglect of care
• Feb. 6 at 191 Church Drive, Point Township.
Leann Brosius, 49, of 191 Church Drive, has been charged with neglect of care. Police said Brosius was caring for her mother Sandra White, who has dementia, and allegedly turned the heat in her room off and opened the windows. Brosius is also accused of leaving her mother alone, when a doctor’s order was in place that she was not to be left alone. She also allegedly failed to take her to medical appointments or give medication and adequate food to her. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. March 25.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove Retail theft
• 2:40 p.m. Feb. 25 at Boscov’s, 1 Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive, Monroe Township.
Multiple items of men clothing valued at $531.90 were stolen, troopers noted. An investigation is ongoing.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville DUI
• 1:43 a.m. Sunday along Route 15 north and I-180 east, Williamsport.
Troopers said a 2012 Chevrolet was stopped for multiple violations when Donald Donato, 43, of Williamsport, was determined to be under the influence.
DUI
• 2:45 a.m. Saturday along Commerce Park Drive and Northway Road, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers said a 2000 Chrysler was stopped for an alleged violation and during the investigation, Seth Powell was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol. Charges are pending toxicology testing.
DUI
• 1:16 a.m. Saturday along East Fourth and Academy streets, Williamsport.
A 2011 Chrysler was stopped for an alleged violation and Ricoal Hill, 30, of Williamsport, was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol, troopers reported. Charges are pending toxicology tests.
DUI crash
• 11:57 p.m. Saturday along Route 405 at the I-180 overpass, Muncy Creek Township.
A 2019 Hyundai Tucson was traveling north when it went into the southbound left turn lane, troopers noted, struck a concrete traffic island and traffic sign and came to rest on the northbound shoulder. The driver, who was not identified, was not injured. The driver was arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported for testing.
1-vehicle crash
• 7:21 a.m. Feb. 19 along Route 287, north of Dam Run Road, Mifflin Township.
A southbound 2007 Mazda B4000 driven by Dakota R. Herlocher, 20, of Trout Run, went out of control on a right curve due to icy conditions, slid across the travel lanes and struck an embankment, troopers reported. Herlocher was belted and was not injured.
1-vehicle crash
• 10:!3 a.m. Saturday along Route 287, west of Lick Run Road, Pine Township.
Troopers said a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Bryon J. Carey, 18, of Jersey Shore, was traveling north when it left the right shoulder, went out of control, struck an embankment and rolled over. Carey was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Motorcycle crash
• 3:53 p.m. Saturday along Route 220 north, west of School Street, Woodward Township.
A 2006 Honda VTX 1300 driven by an unnamed male was traveling east when it went down on its left side, troopers noted. The driver was not injured. He will be cited and issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed, police said.
Drug possession
• 3:52 a.m. Saturday along Northway Road and Commercepark Drive, Loyalsock Township.
A 2000 Chrysler was stopped for an alleged violation when troopers said Stephanie Quartman, 50, of Williamsport, was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. Quartman was a passenger in the vehicle.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
• 2:52 p.m. Feb. 19 along Scoville Place and Park Avenue, Williamsport.
A 22-year-old Knoxville man was determined to be in possession of drug paraphernalia after a 2006 Chevrolet Impala was stopped for an alleged vehicle code violation.
Burglary
• Between 6 p.m. March 1 and 12:10 p.m. Thursday along Elm Drive, Wolf Township.
Someone entered the shed of a 63-year-old Hughesville man and took an EdenPure heater, troopers reported.
