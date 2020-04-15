Northumberland County
Courthouse Deed transfers
• Amy A. Lamotte and Mark D. Lamotte to Austin B. Auten and Karisa K. Auten, property in Rush Township, $260,000.
• Joseph R. Curran Jr. to Joseph R. Curran Jr. and Ashley M. Curran, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Stanley AB Enterprises to Desirae A. Sampsell, property in Shamokin, $10,000.
• Felix M. Gutierrez to Church of Christian Fellowship Love Inc., property in Shamokin, $1.
• Northumberland County Sheriff and Edward L. Reich to Northumberland National Bank, property in Sunbury, $1,065.15.
• Christopher A. Burgess, Kierra J. Martin and Joseph L. Martin to Kierra J. Martin and Joseph L. Martin, property in Coal Township, $1.
• June M. Kauffman Diehl to Camp Shawnee LLC, property in Point Township, $1.
• Jeffrey Apfelbaum and Susan P. Apfelbaum to Benjamin Apfelbaum and Amy Apfelbaum, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Northumberland County Sheriff and Patrick Forbes to Fannie Mae, property in Shamokin, $1,846.60.
• Brian E. Stahl and Bobbi E. Stahl to James L. Isenberg and Mary L. Isenberg, property in Point Township, $128,000.
• LBS Properties LLC to Kevin M. Miller and Leslie Miller, property in Mount Carmel, $89,250.
• Loralyn Novack to Taylor Glassic, property in Shamokin, $53,500.
• Cathy J. Munson to Tyler J. Hahn and Mishaela J. Hahn, property in Shamokin, $50,000.
• Hugh C. Coulbourn Jr. and Janice J. Coulbourn to Hugh C. Coulbourn III, Deborah L. Rummel, Stephen D. Coulbourn, Linda Ann Garratt, Ross M. Colbourn and Dennis W. Coulbourn, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Gary J. Fenix to Amanda L. Galgocy, property in Coal Township, $31,000.
Union County
District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe Preliminary hearing
• Edward F. Clouser Jr., 47,of Carlisle, waived misdemeanor allegations of theft by deception false impression and bad checks, two counts apiece, to court. Formal arraignment was scheduled for Tuesday, July 7, in Union County Court.
Summary trials
• Darrell L. Alston, 50, of Milton, entered a guilty plea to driving without a license, a summary charge.
• Summer R. Bomberger, 18, of Watsontown, entered a guilty plea to exceed maximum speed limit by 1 mph.
State Police At Milton Theft
• 8:28 p.m. March 31 along Old Turnpike Road, Buffalo Township.
A 20-year-old Mifflinburg woman reported she was issued a fraudulent check in the amount of $1,500 for a Craigslist purchase. An investigation is ongoing.
Criminal mischief
• 6:30 p.m. Monday along River Road and High Street, White Deer Township.
Three persons described as juveniles, one estimated at 14 to 16 years of age and other two younger, allegedly caused damage to the West Milton Community Park, West Milton. A padlock sustained approximately $15 in damages. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Found property
• 7 p.m. Monday along River Road and High Street, White Deer Township.
Baseball equipment was found at the West Milton Community Park, troopers noted. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, Lewisburg Activity report
• Sunday: Assist fire/EMS, 12:45 p.m., Filbert Street, Milton; traffic arrest, 8:36 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Union Township.
• Saturday: Domestic, 3:08 a.m., Market Street; burglar alarm, 4:04 a.m., Edward Circle, East Buffalo Township; hit and run, 10:15 a.m., Hardwood Drive; complaint, 10:28 a.m., West Market and 10th streets; missing person, 10:37 a.m., Chestnut Street, Mifflinburg; unauthorized use, 2:18 p.m., Essex Place, East Buffalo Township; burglar alarm, 7:24 p.m., Market Street; suspicious circumstance, 7:53 p.m., Dent Drive, East Buffalo Township.
• Friday: Burglar alarm, 5:53 a.m., South 13th Street; dispute, 5:46 p.m., North Fourth Street; complaint, 7:47 p.m., Old Turnpike Road; injury accident, 8:59 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Furnace Road; assist police agency, 11:49 p.m., Westbranch Highway, Winfield.
• Thursday: Information, State Police, Harrisburg; MHMR, 3:11 p.m., Lewisburg; phone call request, 7:21 p.m., Market Street; theft, 8:35 p.m, Old Turnpike Road.
Montour County
State Police At Milton Indecent exposure
• Between 7 p.m. March 7 and 7 p.m. March 22 at 36 Kirkbride Drive, Mohoning Township.
Troopers are investigating a Childline referral regarding alleged indecent exposure involving a 16-year-old Pittsburgh girl as the victim.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove PFA violation
• 3:07 a.m. Monday along Fairview Road, West Beaver Township.
Robert Radgoski, 52, of Meshoppen, allegedly contacted at 36-year-old McClure woman in violation of a protection-from-abuse order.
Retail theft
• 3:32 p.m. Monday at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Benjamin Bolig, 34, of Middleburg, allegedly attempted to conceal items and leave the store without paying. Stolen items included garlic supplement valued at $3.96 and boot insoles valued at $16.94.
Retail theft
• 12:30 p.m. March 24 at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Margaret Black, 56, of Selinsgrove, allegedly stole multiple grocery items valued at $117.83.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville DUI
• 12:48 a.m. Tuesday along Penn Street, Williamsport.
Troopers said a 2007 Jeep was stopped for an alleged vehicle code violation at which time a 34-year-old Montoursville man was determined to be under the influence of alcohol. The man was arrested for DUI and related traffic offenses, it was noted.
2-vehicle crash
• 4:40 p.m. March 5 along Warren Avenue at Sheridan Street, Loyalsock Township.
A 2005 Ford 500 driven by an unnamed person was traveling west when it attempted to pass a right-turning 2002 International flatbed on the right and was struck by the turning vehicle, troopers noted. No one was injured, and the driver of the Ford was issued a warning for turning movements and required signals.
Assault
• 10:46 a.m. April 9 along Shadle Road, Limestone Township.
Christopher Ungard, 34, of Jersey Shore, allegedly struck a 33-year-old Jersey Shore woman and threatened to kill her during an altercation, troopers noted. Ungard was charged with simple assault, harassment and terroristic threats, it was noted.
Theft of vehicle parts
• Between 5:30 p.m. April 8 and 5:30 a.m. April 9 at 1247 Route 15, Armstrong Township.
Someone stole a diesel particulate filter from a 2018 Ford F550 service truck parked in front of G-Force & Associates Inc., of Tolar, Texas, troopers reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Theft
• 9 a.m. April 8 along Rolling Hill Lane, Fairfield Township.
Someone attempted to use a credit card belonging to a 71-year-old Montoursville man to purchase miscellaneous items, troopers said, and obtain an additional credit card.
Theft by deception
• Sometime March 29 along Route 864, Upper Fairfield Township.
Troopers are investigating alleged fraudulent charges on a Target Mastercard account belonging to a 68-year-old Montoursville man amounting to $2,930.33 for an AT&T bill payment. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Theft
• Between 1:40 p.m. April 4 and 11:29 a.m. April 8 along Loyalsock Drive, Loyalsock Township.
Mail and packages were stolen from a common area of an apartment building, troopers noted. Items included a Wayfair brown box valued at $29 and an eBay item valued at $10. Victims included a 73-year-old woman and 64-year-old woman, both of Williamsport. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Criminal mischief
• 10 p.m. April 4 along Main Street, Salladasburg.
Someone damaged the door of a vehicle belonging to a 31-year-old Montoursville man, troopers said. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
