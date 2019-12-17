Union County
State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash
• 1:01 p.m. Thursday along Ziegler Road, west of Shelly Circle, Kelly Township.
Troopers reported a 2007 Buick Lacrosse driven by Walter H. Everett, 85, of Lewisburg, was traveling west when it turned and was struck by an eastbound 2001 Ford Crown Victoria driven by Autumn R. Sensenig, 28, of Watsontown. All were belted and no injuries were reported.
2-vehicle crash
• 6:15 p.m. Wednesday along Westbranch Highway at River Road, Kelly Township.
Troopers said a 2016 Ford Focus driven by John Kirkpatrick, 76, of Sunbury, was traveling north in the left lane when it failed to slow for traffic and struck the rear of a 2010 Ford Focus driven by Sarah A. Hornberger, 25, of Lewisburg. Both drivers were belted and no one was injured. Kirkpatrick will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
• 10:25 a.m. Friday along Beaver Run Road, south of Johnson Mill Road, Buffalo Township.
A 2005 Honda Accord driven by Shawn W. Rishel, 22, of New Columbia, was traveling east when it went off the right side of the roadway in a right curve, struck an embankment and flipped onto its roof, troopers reported. Conditions were icy at the time, troopers noted. Rishel was belted and was uninjured.
Hit and run
• 1:17 a.m. Friday along Old Turnpike Road, Hartley Township.
Troopers said an eastbound vehicle struck a deer, then continued east, crossed over the westbound lane and struck multiple mailboxes before fleeing the scene without reporting the crash or damage to the property. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Hit and run
• 2:30 a.m. Friday along Old Turnpike Road at Snyder Lane, Hartley Township.
A vehicle believed to be a green Dodge minivan went across the westbound lane, struck a mailbox, then fled the scene, troopers said.
Harassment
• Between Oct. 18-21 along Nancy Lane, White Deer Township.
A 30-year-old Boyertown woman and 41-year-old New Columbia woman unknowningly consumed fentanyl, troopers reported. An investigation is ongoing.
Courthouse Deed transfers
• Rose M. Handy, Rose M. Bolich, Richard F. Handy to Eric D. Moser, Cynthia M. Moser, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Robert F. Gaynor, Caroline E. Gaynor to Kaskie Dev LLC, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Douglas D. Farringer, Tea Jay G. Aikey to Tea Jay G. Aikey, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Michael Anthony Duran, Jouliet Laura Duran to Stone Financing LLC, property in East Buffalo Township, $214,9000.
• Stone Financing LLV by agent, Glenn Stratton agent to Donna M. Terry, property in East Buffalo Township, $214,900.
• Denise M. Lin to Gabriel M. Lin, property in Union Independent Township, $1.
• Amro Alsaid, Susan Rachdan to Bhupendra Patel, Pinal Patel, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Elizabeth Janet Wolf to 44 Mrkt LLC, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Joshua S. Newbury, Tonia L. Newbury to Calli Co Farms LLC, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Jan M. Boney, Jan M. Kline, Darryl Kline, Nancy W. Boney Lau, Nancy W. Hendricks, David R. Hendricks to Scott B. Feaster, property in Lewis Township, $4,000.
Northumberland County
State Police At Milton Vehicle vs. bear
• 10:02 p.m. Monday along Route 147 north, south of Route 45, West Chillisquaque Township.
Troopers said a northbound 2011 Jeep Compass driven by Marcy J. Inch, 61, of Milton, struck a bear in the roadway. Inch was belted and was uninjured.
1-vehicle crash
• 2:31 p.m. Sunday along I-80 westbound, Turbot Township.
A northbound 1999 Chevrolet Corvette driven by an unnamed person attempted to merge onto I-80 westbound when it swerved right and struck a guiderail, troopers reported. No injuries were noted.
Courthouse Marriage licenses
• Kayla Royer, 31, of Coal Township, and Andrew Hepler, 27, of Shamokin.
• Derek Wendt, 44, of Northumberland, and Sarah Gilbert, 30, of Northumberland.
Deed transfers
• Dennis E. Miller and Rebecca E. Miller to Stone Fortress Residential LLC, property in Turbot Township, $67,500.
• Kevin B. Mariano, Janie L. Mariano, Diane R. Pupchock, Michael K. Mariano Jr., Lisa Catino and Joseph R. Mariano Jr. to Krystle Goverick, property in Marion Heights, $1.
• Mustafa M. Abuomar and Eman Abuomar to Donald R. Diotte and Dayna J. Diotte, property in Mount Carmel, $65,000.
• Real Capital Group LLC to William Boyle, property in Shamokin, $2,000.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, John T. Laughlin and Sonia Barrera to Keith Tamborelli and Louann Tamborelli, property in Mount Carmel Township, $500.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Anthony W. Searls and Kathleen Searls to Robin Piatt, property Shamokin, $500.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Apartments and Acquisitions Limited Partnership to Robin Piatt, property in Shamokin, $500.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Black Sun Capital LLC to BWH Properties LLC, property in Kulpmont, $500.
• David P. Snyder to Solis Domain LLC, property in Northumberland, $1.
• David P. Snyder to Solis Domain LLC, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Chad A. Smith to Julie D. Rathmell, property in Point Township, $1.
• Robert V. Mowery Jr., Tracey A. Maschuck and Tracey A. Mowery to Robert V. Mowery Jr. and Tracey A. Mowery, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Kathy A. Martini, Kathy Martini Ash and John L. Ash to Kathy Martini Ash and John L. Ash, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Webster Richards to Katherine Alexis Fierro, property in Shamokin, $4,000.
• Frank Barvitski Inc. to John Richardson, property in Coal Township, $15,000.
• Bridgmoor Properties LLC to Teresa Klouser, property in Shamokin, $13,900.
• Darlene Judith Petro estate and Dorene McDonald individually and executrix to Dorene M. McDonald and Thomas L. mcDonald Jr., properties in Mount Carmel and Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Raymond J. Christian Jr., Robert C. Christian and Ronald Christian to Raymond J. Cristan Jr., property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Helen A. Carroll to Michael D. Owens, property in Mount Carmel, $10,000.
• Robert I. Meredith Jr. and Florence J. Meredith to Robert I. Meredith Jr., Florence J. Meredith and Robert I. Meredith III, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Kennth P. Beury Sr. and Lisa J. Beury to Lisa J. Beury, property in Marion Heights, $1.
• Roy A. Adams, Anthony W. Adams and Roy A. Adams Partnership to JR&R LLC, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Lamar R. Whary Sr. estate and Lamar R. Whary Jr. executor to Gina Collins and Michael Lee Collins, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Mark J. Kline estate and George R. Kline administrator to Edward Paul Long and Nancy A. Long, property in Shamokin, $4,000.
• Beverly J. Yong to Kim M. Snyder, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Dorothy S. Gass estate and Sidney E. Gass executor to Sidney E. Gass, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Herbert Brian Lee to Herbert Brian Lee and Janiris Lee, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Edward Kolasinski estate and David E. Kolasinski executor to David E. Kolasinski, property in Coal Township, $1.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove 2-vehicle crash (injury)
• 6:53 p.m. Friday along North Susquehanna Trail, north of Kessler Avenue, Shamokin Dam.
A 2004 Ford Ranger driven by Charles W. Fick Jr., 76, of Northumberland, attempted a left turn from a parking lot when it was struck by a sothbound 2011 Mercedes-Benz C300 driven by Adam C. Whitenight, 34, of Sunbury, troopers reported. A passenger in the Mercedes-Benz, Akeya L. Whitenight, 35, of Sunbury, was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with a possible injury, police noted. All were belted.
2-vehicle crash
• 8:49 a.m. Saturday along Route 235, Spring Township.
Troopers said a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Linda L. Boyer, 60, of Beaver Springs, backed from a driveway and was struck by a southbound 2000 Ford Expedition driven by Leandrew J. Jordan, 19, of Middleburg. The Chevrolet rotated and struck the passenger-side rear of the Ford, troopers added. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were reported. Boyer will be cited with limitations on backing.
1-vehicle crash
• 9:37 a.m. Friday along Rapp Hil Road, south of Buckwheat Valley Road, Perry Township.
An eastbound 2003 Ford Explorer driven by Susan M. Hoffman, 66, of Mount Pleasant Mills, went out of control on an icy roadway, slid off the north side of the roadway and into a planter bed, rotated counterclockwise and struck a tree and wooden fence, police reported. The vehicle then went across the roadway, off the south shoulder and came to rest on an embankment. Hoffman was belted and was not injured. She was cited.
