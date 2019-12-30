TURBOTVILLE — A crash reportedly involving the ejection of an individual in a vehicle closed Route 54 in Lewis Township, Northumberland County, for several hours Monday evening.
According to the Union County Firewire Facebook page, the Warrior Run Area Fire Department, along with the Muncy Fire Department, was called at around 5:30 p.m. to Route 54, just east of Turbotville, after receiving reports of a motor vehicle accident.
The post said an individual was ejected from a vehicle, while another person was trapped inside. A Life Flight helicopter was reportedly called to the scene.
According to a press release issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Route 54 was expected to be closed for several hours between Turbotville and the Montour County line.
The Milton Fire Department was called to the scene later Monday evening to assist with lighting as police and other emergency responders worked at the scene of the crash.
