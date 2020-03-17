Northumberland County
State Police At Milton Vehicle vs. deer
• 5:37 a.m. Monday along Route 147 south, north of the Route 405 intersection, West Chillisquaque Township.
A 2012 Jeep Patriot driven by Dakota E. Bearce, 30, of Milton, was traveling south when it struck a deer in the roadway, troopers reported. No one was injured.
Hit and run
• 6:21 p.m. Friday at 872 Sodom Road, West Chillisquaque Township.
A BMW was traveling east when it left the roadway, struck a culvert and mailbox, then reentered the roadway and fled the scene, police noted.
State Police At Stonington DUI
• 8:17 p.m. Sunday along Fairmount Avenue and Rear Race Street, Sunbury.
Troopers stopped a 2013 Ford Escape for an alleged violation and arrested Ruthann noel-McGuire, 42, of Sunbury, for suspicion of DUI. Charges are pending toxicology tests.
DUI checkpoint
• Between 10 p.m. March 14 and 3 a.m. March 15 along Northumberland County roadways.
Troopers conducted a sobriety detail which resulted in 95 vehicle stops, two DUI/drug with possession arrests and one DUI/alcohol charge.
Union County
President Judge Michael T. Hudock Sentence
• Anthony J. Shipton, 36, of New Berlin, received other probation, no length given, for a guilty plea to a misdemeanor charge of bad checks.
Plea Court
• Ryan J. Deivert, 28. of West Milton, entered a guilty plea to first offense DUI controlled substance Schedule 1, a misdemeanor.
• Devin A. Feigles, 36, of Mifflinburg, entered a guilty plea to first offense DUI general impairment incapacity of driving safely, a misdemeanor.
• Ryan C. Gabel, 35, of Mifflinburg, entered a guilty plea to felony endangering welfare of children parent, guardian or other commits offense. A felony charge of strangulation applying pressure to throat or neck was dismissed in a lower court.
• Micheal R. Gauck, 22, of Mount Pleasant Mills, entered guilty pleas to possession of firearm prohibited, a felony. A guilty plea was also entered to one count of summary unlawful presence of loaded firearm in vehicle.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, Lewisburg Activity report
• Sunday: Suspicious vehicle, midnight, Hufnagle Boulevard; underage drinking, 12:12 a.m., Seventh Street; investigation, 12:52 a.m., Swartz Hall; traffic warning, 1:36 a.m., Routes 15 and 45; traffic warning, 1:52 a.m., Route 15 at Supplee Mill Road; phone call request, 7:21 a.m., Coleman Hall, East Buffalo Township; traffic arrest, 7:45 a.m., South Derr Drive at St. Louis Street; suspicious vehicle, 8:32 a.m., North Derr Drive; traffic warning, 8:46 a.m., South Derr Drive; traffic arrest, 9:05 a.m., South Derr Drive at St. Louis Street; traffic warning, 9:28 a.m., Westbranch Highway; traffic warning, 9:45 a.m., South Derr Drive at St. Louis Street; traffic warning, 10:50 a.m., North Seventh Street and North Derr Drive; be on the lookout, noon, Industrial Boulevard; traffic arrest, 12:08 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Davis Gym Lane; traffic arrest, 1:07 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Cardinal Street; 911 open line, 1:31 p.m., Old School House Road; traffic stop, 1:35 p.m., Westbranch Highway; commercial motor vehicle, 2:46 p.m., Westbranch Highway; traffic warning, 4:30 p.m., Westbranch Highway; traffic warning, 5:17 p.m., St. Louis at South Third streets; Amber Alert, 5:30 p.m., State Police At Selinsgrove; traffic warning, 8:35 p.m., Westbranch Highway.
• Saturday: Suspicious vehicle, 3:07 a.m., Reitz Boulevard and St. Mary Street; assist police agency, 7:14 a.m., Main Street, Watsontown; traffic arrest, 7:34 a.m., South Derr Drive at St. Louis Street; traffic arrest, 7:59 a.m., South Derr Drive at St. Louis Street; traffic arrest, 11:16 a.m., South Seventh at St. George streets; phone call request, 12:33 p.m., Villa Vista Avenue, East Buffalo Township; assault, 1:39 p.m., Villa Vista Avenue, East Buffalo Township; DUI arrest, 4:32 p.m., North Derr Drive; suspicious circumstance, 5:07 p.m., St. John Street; disturbance, 5:42 p.m., South Seventh and St. Louis streets; non-injury accident, 7:!4 p.m., Market at North Water streets; be on the lookout, 11:23 p.m., University Avenue, Selinsgrove; traffic warning, 11:53 p.m., Routes 15 and 45.
• Friday: Traffic arrest, 8:54 a.m., Stein Lane; traffic warning, 9:12 a.m., North Derr Drive at West Market Street; civil dispute, 9:49 a.m., West Market Street; traffic arrest, 1:54 p.m., Stein Lane and Brown Avenue; fraudulent identification, 2:10 p.m., Pheasant Ridge Road; information, 5:22 p.m., Montgomery County; phone call request, 5:39 p.m., St. Mary Street and Reitz Boulevard; noise complaint, 5:55 p.m., St. Louis Street; information, State Police At Selinsgrove; fraud, 7:38 a.m., Buffalo Road; traffic stop, 9:47 p.m., Market Street at Front Street, Limestone Township.
State Police At Milton Criminal mischief
• 9:43 a.m. Saturday at 5460 Pleasant Grove Road, West Buffalo Township.
Someone damaged a mailbox on property belonging to John Keister, 66, of Mifflinburg, troopers noted. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove Burglary
• 5:34 p.m. Saturday at 11 S. Brown St., McClure.
Tyler Mulaney, 29, of Beavertown, was arrested and arraigned on burglary charges following a reported burglary at the residence of Felicia Sunday, 33, of McClure. Mulaney was reportedly found following a description provided. He was jailed in Snyder County in lieu of $20,000 bail, it was noted.
Burglary
• 8:54 p.m. Sunday at 14 Yale Drive, Penn Township.
Troopers were dispatched to an abandoned residence for an attempted burglary. An investigation is ongoing.
Retail theft
• 2:44 p.m. Sunday at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Tonya Smith, 34, of Selinsgrove, allegedly concealed and stole merchandise to include a finger-nail clipper valued at $5.98, cut remover valued at $2.98 and Nami Nipper finger care product valued at $12.98.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville Motorcycle crash (injury)
• 12:18 p.m. Saturday along Route 220, north of Barto Hollow Road, Shrewsbury Township.
A 1987 Kawasaki EX250 driven by Patrick J. Maggs, 28, of Watsontown, was traveling south when it fell onto its side in a right curve, troopers said. Maggs, who was reportedly wearing a helmet improperly, fell from the motorcycle and struck a sign along the south travel lane. The bike came to rest off the roadway. Magges was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with an unspecified injury. The crash remains under investigation, troopers said.
1-vehicle crash
• 7:06 a.m. Monday along Route 87, east of Woolever Lane, Plunketts Creek Township.
A 2008 Lincoln-Continental MKZ driven by McKenna M. Taylor, 21, of Dushore, was traveling south in a right curve when it left the roadway, struck a guiderail, rotated clockwise and hit the guiderail again, troopers said. Taylor was belted and was not injured. She will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
PFA violation
• 2:29 p.m. Sunday along Amanda Avenue, Woodward Township.
Caleb Reedy, 23, of Lewisburg, was reportedly arrested for violating a protection-from-abuse order filed by a 20-year-old Linden woman.
Harassment
• Between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. Feb. 22 along Randall Circle, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers responded to a reported argument between a mother and her 12-year-old son. The mother allegedly made contact with the son with a stick. Children and Youth is involved, it was noted. An investigation is ongoing.
Harassment
• 3:10 p.m. Sunday along Route 287, Cogan House Township.
Chris Miller, 60, of Trout Run, was arrested following an alleged physical altercation with a 55-year-old Trout Run woman.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
• 2:52 p.m. Feb. 19 along Scoville Place and Park Avenue, Williamsport.
A 22-year-old Knoxville man was determined to be in possession of drug paraphernalia after a 2006 Chevrolet Impala was stopped for an alleged vehicle code violation.
State Police-Schuylkill Haven
Shooting
• 1:28 p.m. Sunday along Route 209, Reilly Township, Schuykill County.
Troopers are investigating a shooting. The suspect is described as a white man with black hear, wearing a black jacket and black facial hair. A suspect vehicle is described as a 2015-17 Ford Mustange (convertible) with the top down. Pa. registration plate FJY or FYP is suspected and the vehicle was last seen in Tremont.
