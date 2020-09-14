Watsontown Police Department Driving while operating privilege is suspended
WATSONTOWN — Toby Shade, 33, of Milton, was charged with driving a vehicle while operating privileges were suspended for DUI, driving without a license, driving an unregistered vehicle, operating a vehicle with an expired inspection and operating a vehicle without insurance following a traffic stop at 11:56 p.m. Sept. 12 in Watsontown.
District Judge Jeffrey Rowe, Lewisburg Preliminary hearings
• Amanda C. Privett, 35, of Coudersport, had a misdemeanor allegation of accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property held for court.
• Zachary R. Morell, 29, of Lewisburg, waived first offense misdemeanor allegations of DUI general impairment incapacity of driving safely, DUI controlled substance Schedule 2 or 3 and DUI controlled substance impaired ability, recklessly endangering another person and endangering the welfare of children, parent, guardian or other commits offense to court. Summary allegations of careless driving and driving unregistered vehicle were also waived.
President Judge Michael T. Hudock, Lewisburg Plea court
• Brittany M. Staplins, 22, of Milton, entered a guilty plea for felony forgery alter writing. Felony counts of theft by deception false impression and receiving stolen property were dismissed.
• Jose N. Fernandez, 48, of Williamsport, entered a no contest plea to second offense DUI general impairment incapacity of driving safely, a misdemeanor.
Sentences
• Francisco Jimenez-Pagan, 44, of Milton, received one to five years confinement for a guilty plea to misdemeanor DUI highest rate of alcohol, third offense.
• Justin L. Krouse, 42, of Mifflinburg, received six months probation for a no contest plea to DUI highest rate of alcohol, a misdemeanor.
• Anyrah A. Bohannon, 20, of Williamsport, received six months probation for guilty pleas to misdemeanor intent to possess controlled substance by person not registered (two counts) and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Three felony counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver were dismissed.
• Brian G. Munns, 47, of White Deer, received four years probation for a guilty plea to felony manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver. A separate felony count of the same was dismissed.
• Rose T. Samples, 25, of Fairfield, received probation for a guilty plea to bad checks.
• Bradley T. Beardsley, 28, of Milton, received six months probation for a guilty plea to first offense DUI controlled substance Schedule 1, a misdemeanor.
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 53-year-old Northumberland man was charged after he was found to be under the influence during a traffic stop.
Troopers said a 2001 Jeep was stopped at 3 p.m. Aug. 29 along North Susquehanna Trail and Ninna Drive, Monroe Township, Snyder County. Kemp Josey was allegedly found to be under the influence.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Selinsgrove woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 5:46 a.m. Sept. 8 along North Susquehanna Trail at Nina Drive, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers reported a 2012 Dodge Avenger driven by Michael W. Ross, 34, of Millville, was traveling south when it went through a red light and struck a left-turning 2001 Nissan Maxima driven by Tayla E. Derr, 22, of Selinsgrove. Derr was not belted and was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with a suspected minor injury.
Ross will be cited with obedience to traffic-control devices.
Harassment
SPRING TOWNSHIP — An unnamed suspect allegedly damaged a windshield and was charged with harassment and criminal mischief following an incident with a 19-year-old Middleburg woman.
Police said the incident took place at 8 p.m. Sept. 5 along Center Avenue, Spring Township, Snyder County.
Harassment
PENN TOWNSHIP — A 20-year-old Selingrove woman and 19-year-old Lewisburg man were cited after a verbal argument over personal property, troopers reported.
The alleged incident took place at 9:48 p.m. Sept. 9 along State School and Salem roads, Penn Township.
Burglary
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A 50-year-old Liverpool woman reported a burglary after she discovered the door to a camper was pried open.
Nothing was reported missing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
The alleged incident took place at noon July 1 at 10576 Route 104, Washington Township, Snyder County.
Retail theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Christopher Yucha, 33, of Mount Carmel, allegedly concealed merchandise at Walmart and left without paying.
The alleged incident took place at 3:54 p.m. Sept. 9 at 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County. Yucha allegedly took a Pioneer TS-900M valued at $64.97 and T2 Lava Lamp speaker valued at $24.88.
State Police At Stonington DUI crash
KULPMONT — Troopers responded to a crash at 5:48 a.m. Sept. 6 at 1200 Chestnut St., Kulpmont, Northumberland County, and reported Jeffrey Murphy, 38, of Catawissa, had been found in possession of drugs.
Troopers said Murphy admitted to using drugs prior to driving and later tests showed his blood tested positive for methamphetamine.
DUI
SUNBURY — Following a traffic stop, troopers said Dakota Burns, 22, of Sunbury, was arrested for suspicion of DUI.
A 2000 Dodge was allegedly involved in the stop, which happened at 1:43 a.m. Sept. 9 along Fort Augusta Avenue and North Front Street, Sunbury.
DUI/possession
RALPHO TOWNSHIP — Troopers said a 2004 Acura was stopped for alleged violations at 5:45 p.m. Sept. 4 along Route 61 and Overlook Boulevard, Ralpho Township, Northumberland County.
Patrick Hare, 38, of Lebanon, was found in possession of a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia, troopers noted, after an odor of marijuana was detected. Hare was transported for suspicion of DUI.
DUI/possession
MOUNT CARMEL — Troopers stopped a 2005 Nissan for non-functioning brake lights when an odor of marijuana was detected, it was noted.
The alleged incident took place at 10:19 a.m. Sept. 4 along South Hickory Street, Mount Carmel. Brysel Scott, 34, of Philadelphia, was allegedly found in possession of marijuana and paraphernalia and was transported for suspicion of DUI, troopers noted.
DUI/drug possession
SHAMOKIN — Jeffrey May, 27, of Shamokin, was arrested for DUI and possession following a traffic stop at 9:25 p.m. Sept. 3, in the 500 block of East Dewart Street, Shamokin, troopers reported.
DUI/drug possession
SHAMOKIN — Following a traffic stop, troopers said Donelle Mayhorn, 28, of Sunbury, was arrested for DUI and possession.
The alleged incident involved a 2009 Dodge and took place at 1:34 a.m. Sept. 3 along North Market and West Sunbury streets, Shamokin.
Harassment
LOWER MAHANOY TOWNSHIP — Aloysius Lieb, 42, of Dalmatia, was charged after troopers responded to a reported verbal argument.
The victim was a 48-year-old Dalmatia woman. The alleged incident took place at 11:07 p.m. Sept. 8 along Dairy Road, Lower Mahanoy Township, Northumberland County.
State Police At Montoursville 2-motorcycle crash (injuries)
MUNCY TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported three injuries following a two-motorcycle crash at 6:02 p.m. Sept. 11 along Lycoming Mall Drive at John Brady Drive, Muncy Township, Lycoming County.
Bruce A. Ernewein, 57, of Montoursville, was driving a 2007 Harley-Davidson eastbound when it struck the rear of a stopped 2004 Harley-Davidson driven by Carissa L. Mausteller, 26, of Montoursville, police noted. Both drivers and a passenger on Mausteller’s motorcycle, Erin L. Kibe, 31, of Fort Wayne, Ind., were wearing helmets and each sustained suspected minor injuries, police said.
Ernewein was issued a warning for obedience to traffic-control devices.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
COGAN HOUSE TOWNSHIP — A 90-year-old Trout Run man was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 1:35 p.m. Sept. 11 along Route 287, Cogan House Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said William Lawson was driving a 2016 Hyundai Sonata northbound when it crossed the center line and struck a southbound 2015 Peterbilt driven by Scott A. Dorman, 53, of Pleasant Gap.
Both drivers were belted and Lawson was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with an unspecified injury. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Burglary
McINTYRE TOWNSHIP — Troopers said $200 was stolen from a Trout Run couple.
The alleged incident took place between 6 p.m. Sept. 3 and 6:13 p.m. Sept. 5 along Pleasant Stream Road, McIntyre Township, Lycoming County.
Burglary
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Multiple tools and a firearm were taken when someone entered the barn of a 72-year-old Muncy man sometime between Sept. 3-8 along Route 405 in Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
Milwaukee-brand tools, including a pair of drills, a masonry saw and impact wrench and a Ruger Southport were taken.
Burglary
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly forced their way into a garage and stole various tools sometime between 5 a.m. and 3 p.m. Aug. 30 at 258 S. Pine Run Road, Woodward Township, troopers reported.
Various sockets and screws valued at $50 and a silver trailer fender valued at $35 belonging to Leroy Litz, 51, of Linden, were taken. A 1976 Viking trailer was vandalized as well, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
